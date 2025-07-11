Study uncovers alarming phone use by teens while driving

Teen drivers across the country are spending a surprising amount of time looking at their phones while behind the wheel. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Teen drivers across the country are spending a surprising amount of time looking at their phones while behind the wheel. A new study reveals that on average, young motorists spend more than one-fifth of every drive—21.1%—with their eyes on a mobile device instead of the road. That distraction, especially when it involves long glances, can be deadly.

Even more troubling, over a quarter of these glances last two seconds or longer. According to road safety experts, looking away from the road for just two seconds doubles the risk of crashing. This finding comes from a detailed analysis published in the journal Traffic Injury Prevention. It’s the latest reminder of how distracted driving continues to be a serious risk, especially for new and less experienced drivers.

What Teens Say About Driving With Distractions

The researchers surveyed 1,126 teen drivers from all over the United States, collecting data from the Northeast, South, Midwest, and West. In the survey, teens estimated that more than a quarter of their phone glances while driving lasted longer than two seconds. That’s enough time for a car moving at 55 miles per hour to travel more than half the length of a football field—without the driver watching the road.

A new study offers a stark reminder of how pervasive cell phone use while driving is for young people, as findings demonstrate teen drivers spend an average of 21.1% of each trip viewing their mobile behind the wheel. (CREDIT: iStock)

When asked why they used their phones, the most common reason was entertainment. About 65% of respondents said they were looking for music or videos while driving. Texting was the next most common reason, at 40%, followed by using navigation apps like GPS at 30%.

Dr. Rebecca Robbins, a sleep and public health researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, led the study. She emphasized the danger of these habits: “Distracted driving is a serious public health threat and particularly concerning among young drivers. Driving distracted doesn’t just put the driver at risk of injury or death, it puts everyone else on the road in danger of an accident.”

A Risky Habit That Feels Normal

Many teens admit they know distracted driving is dangerous. They also recognize that their parents and friends would likely disapprove of the behavior. But that doesn’t seem to stop them. Why? One key reason is social norms.

The study found that teens believe other young drivers are also frequently distracted. This belief—that everyone is doing it—makes the behavior feel more acceptable or even expected. This sense of social approval encourages more phone use behind the wheel, even when drivers know the risks.

At the same time, most teens also believe they can resist the urge to use their phone while driving. They reported a “strong belief” in their ability to stay focused. Yet the data suggests otherwise. If over 21% of every trip is spent distracted, there’s a clear gap between belief and behavior.

“While young drivers recognize the advantages of using smartphone features like GPS, they also understand the heightened risk of accidents associated with distracted driving,” said Dr. Robbins. Her research focuses on developing persuasive tools to change health behavior—especially by using marketing strategies to promote healthier choices.

The Integrative Model of Behavioral Prediction. (CREDIT: Rebecca Robbins, et al.)

Getting to the Root of Risky Behavior

To better understand the thinking behind distracted driving, the researchers didn’t just use surveys. They also conducted 20 in-depth interviews with high school students. From these conversations, they created a 38-question survey based on a psychological framework called the Theory of Planned Behavior. This approach looks at three major influences: beliefs, social norms, and perceived control.

Using this model, the researchers were able to explore more than just how often teens drive distracted. They learned what young drivers think about the behavior, how much pressure they feel from others, and how much control they believe they have.

According to the data, most teens agree that distracted driving is linked to crashes. They also say their parents and peers don’t want them doing it. But the real challenge lies in shifting their perceptions about what’s normal and acceptable. Many teens believe that everyone else is using their phones, so they feel less guilty about doing it themselves.

Pearson correlations among Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System questions and the proposed distracted driving belief measures. (CREDIT: Rebecca Robbins, et al.)

A Call for Better Messaging and Stronger Habits

This new research could help teachers, school administrators, and parents come up with more effective safety campaigns. One possible approach is to challenge the belief that using a phone behind the wheel makes someone more productive. Instead, messages could focus on how this false sense of productivity creates dangerous situations on the road.

Another strategy is to encourage the use of built-in safety features. For example, many phones have a “Do Not Disturb While Driving” mode that silences notifications and calls when the car is moving. Dr. Robbins also recommends placing phones out of reach during a drive and making sure teens get enough sleep before driving, since tired drivers are more likely to be distracted.

Looking Ahead: What This Study Means for the Future

Although this research offers valuable insights, the authors admit it has some limits. For example, the 20 interviews used to shape the survey were not drawn from urban areas. Since teens in cities are less likely to have driver’s licenses, the researchers focused on more suburban and rural participants. As a result, the findings might not apply to all teen drivers.

Descriptive statistics describing the belief strength (B), evaluation (E), and composite belief score (B × E) for each of the five perceived behavioral beliefs, and correlation between composite measures and behavioral intention and distracted driving behavior. (CREDIT: Rebecca Robbins, et al.)

Still, the team sees this survey as a tool for future studies. It can be used again to gather data from other teen populations, especially in cities. The researchers believe that measuring specific beliefs and comparing them to actual driving behavior can help identify the biggest barriers to safer habits. “This approach can help to illuminate the beliefs most strongly linked to behavioral intentions, guiding the development of targeted interventions,” they wrote in the paper.

Distracted driving isn’t just about sending a quick text or changing a song. It’s a widespread issue influenced by habits, beliefs, and peer pressure. Tackling it will require more than just rules—it will take thoughtful messaging, better tools, and stronger support from families and schools.

