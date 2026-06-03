Physicists propose that our universe may contain three dimensions of time

Space and time looked settled, at least in broad outline. Einstein’s special relativity gave physics a durable framework for describing motion, and for more than a century one boundary seemed firm: light speed marked the edge of what any observer could cross.

A new proposal asks what happens if that edge is not treated as a hard ban.

In work published in Classical and Quantum Gravity, physicists argue that special relativity can be extended to include observers moving faster than light. The idea does not claim such observers have been found in nature. But it does suggest that throwing them out of the theory may have hidden something important, namely a possible link between relativity and the strange rules of quantum mechanics.

The argument comes from Andrzej Dragan and Krzysztof Turzyński of the University of Warsaw, building on earlier work by Dragan and Artur Ekert, including the paper “Quantum Principle of Relativity” in the New Journal of Physics. Their latest study, “Relativity of superluminal observers in 1 + 3 spacetime,” keeps mathematical terms that are usually discarded because they describe superluminal motion.

A superluminal world would be fundamentally different, requiring three dimensions of time and only one dimension of space. Its description would need to be framed using the established principles of field theory. (CREDIT: insspirito – pixabay)

Those terms, the authors say, do not merely add an exotic option to relativity. They change the picture of what a particle is.

Where the classical picture starts to crack

Special relativity rests on Galileo’s principle of relativity, the idea that the laws of physics should look the same to all observers moving at constant speed, and on the constancy of the speed of light. In the familiar version of the theory, those ideas are applied to observers moving slower than light.

The Warsaw team argues that the underlying mathematics contains both subluminal and superluminal branches. Usually, the faster-than-light branch is dismissed as physically meaningless. But if it is kept, they write, “the notion of a particle moving along a single path must be abandoned and replaced by a propagation along many paths, exactly like in quantum theory.”

That is a striking claim. Quantum mechanics is famous for forcing particles into behavior that seems alien to everyday intuition. A particle can act as if it travels along multiple paths at once. Outcomes can be described only in terms of probabilities. Measurement changes what can be said about the system. In the new framework, those features do not appear as separate oddities layered on top of relativity. They emerge once superluminal observers are taken seriously.

The paper lays out this point through spacetime diagrams. A process that looks simple in one frame can look radically different in another. A photon that seems to move from a source to a mirror and then to a detector in one frame can, in an extreme superluminal frame, appear to travel along two paths at once. The authors argue that once both classes of observers are admitted, the classical idea of a particle tracing one neat trajectory becomes inconsistent.

Observers traveling beyond light speed would see the world in a radically different way. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Causality survives, but not in its old form

The most common objection to faster-than-light motion is causality. If something can outrun light, could it arrive before it was sent? That possibility has long made superluminal motion seem like a recipe for paradox.

The authors do not deny the problem. Instead, they argue that it forces a change in how cause and effect are described. If superluminal processes exist, they write, then no relativistic, local, deterministic account of them is possible. In plain terms, an observer could not use only nearby information to predict exactly when such an event would happen.

That indeterminacy does not stay confined to hypothetical tachyons. By switching between frames, the authors argue, the same problem spreads into the ordinary particle world. A decay that looks local and classical in one frame can map onto a superluminal process in another. To preserve the relativity principle, they conclude, deterministic local descriptions must give way.

This is where the paper makes its strongest conceptual move. The randomness of quantum theory is not treated as a separate postulate. It becomes a consequence of a broader relativity principle.

The same logic extends to probability amplitudes, one of quantum theory’s core ingredients. The authors examine what kind of relativistically invariant quantity could describe a particle moving between two points when multiple paths are possible. Under symmetry and probability requirements, they arrive at the complex probability amplitudes familiar from quantum mechanics. In their telling, these are not arbitrary mathematical tricks. They are what remains once many-path motion is combined with relativistic invariance.

A universe with three time dimensions

The strangest part of the paper comes in the full 1 + 3 dimensional case, the world with one time dimension and three space dimensions that we experience.

Here the authors say the symmetry between subluminal and superluminal observers no longer holds in the same clean way it does in 1 + 1 dimensions. Superluminal observers become physically distinguishable. In their proposed interpretation, what we call spacetime changes character. Three dimensions act as time dimensions, while one remains spatial.

That means the superluminal frame is not just a faster version of ours. It is a different way of organizing reality.

The paper argues that this unsettling feature may help explain why waves spread as they do and why matter behaves in a quantum way. It also points toward the Higgs mechanism. Dragan has argued that a tachyonic field, linked to superluminal particles, sits at the heart of spontaneous symmetry breaking, the process central to how particles acquire mass in the Standard Model.

The work does not provide experimental proof for superluminal particles or observers. It stays firmly in the realm of theory. But it pushes on a deep fault line in physics: why relativity and quantum mechanics, both stunningly successful, still feel like uneasy neighbors rather than parts of one seamless framework.

For more than a century, faster-than-light motion has often been treated as a sign that something has gone wrong. This work turns that instinct around. The trouble, it suggests, may come not from keeping the superluminal terms, but from throwing them away too quickly.

Superluminal observers challenge the classical definitions of velocity and kinematics, requiring new formulations that remain consistent with Einstein’s relativity. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Practical implications of the research

The immediate impact is conceptual, not technological. This framework offers physicists a new way to think about why quantum theory contains indeterminacy, multiple paths, and probability amplitudes.

It also gives fresh context for the Higgs mechanism and for questions about the early universe, where extreme conditions may have exposed connections now hidden from view.

Experimental confirmation remains absent, and the existence of superluminal particles is still speculative. But the research lays out a mathematical structure that future work can test, refine, or challenge as physicists continue searching for a deeper theory of matter, motion, and spacetime.

Research findings are available online in the journal Classical and Quantum Gravity.

The original story "Physicists propose that our universe may contain three dimensions of time" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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