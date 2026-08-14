Surprise helps people learn and think better, brain study finds

A new study reveals how pupil dilation reflects brain activity that helps people adjust to surprise, reduce bias, and learn more effectively. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Surprise appears to help the brain loosen its grip on old expectations, allowing people to respond more accurately when circumstances change.

Widening pupils and shifts in brain activity tracked a rapid alerting response that reduced perceptual bias and changed how strongly people learned from new information.

The findings could help scientists better understand learning, decision-making and conditions involving attention, anxiety or rigid patterns of thinking.

Moments of surprise do more than catch attention. They trigger a rapid shift in the brain that helps people adjust to change, according to new research from Brown University. A small physical response, the widening of the pupils, offers a visible clue that this process is unfolding in real time.

The study, led by researchers at the Carney Institute for Brain Science, shows that these brief spikes in alertness help the brain reset its expectations. This allows people to learn from new information and avoid being guided by outdated assumptions.

“Pupil dilation signals a spike in arousal, and our findings support the idea that these rapid fluctuations in arousal are doing something useful in the brain,” said Matt Nassar, an associate professor of neuroscience and of cognitive and psychological sciences at Brown University. “They’re enabling us to deal with a world that often changes from one context to another context.”

Task schematics. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

A Split-Second Signal Of Change

When something unexpected happens, the body responds almost instantly. Pupils widen. Brain activity shifts. A chemical messenger called norepinephrine surges through the brain.

This reaction begins in a small region called the locus coeruleus. Though tiny, it sends signals across much of the brain. These signals are linked to alertness and the body’s stress response.

Scientists have known about these reactions for years. What remained unclear was their purpose. The new study suggests they act as a signal that the brain is switching gears.

“The brain holds on to some mental context, and then when it recognizes that you’re in a new situation, you replace that context,” Nassar said. “Changes in pupil diameter, as well as specific EEG readings, are external markers of the brain that shows it’s loading that new context. This both limits the effect that the previous context had on perception and also provides a clean slate, unencumbered by previous expectations, thereby allowing one to learn faster.”

Testing How The Brain Adapts

To explore this process, researchers designed an experiment using simple visual tasks. Sixty-three participants viewed colored squares on a screen and made repeated predictions about what they would see next.

After each round, they reported what they saw and adjusted their expectations. Throughout the task, researchers tracked changes in pupil size and recorded brain activity using electroencephalography, or EEG.

“We wanted to capture the phenomenon associated with two overarching ideas about how the arousal system affects behavior,” said Harrison Marble, a co-author of the study. “One of them is related to learning, and the other is related to perceptual bias.”

The results were based on 57 EEG datasets and 60 sets of pupil measurements. Together, they offered a detailed view of how the brain responds to surprise.

Pupil and EEG correlates of STP. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

When Expectations Break Down

The findings showed a clear pattern. When participants saw colors that matched their expectations, they relied heavily on those expectations. Their perception leaned toward what they thought would happen.

When the colors differed from predictions, something changed. Pupils widened, and certain brain waves grew stronger. These signals marked a shift in how the brain processed information.

Participants became less biased by their expectations. They relied more on what they actually saw. At the same time, they adjusted their future predictions more effectively.

In simple terms, surprise helped them see more clearly and learn more quickly.

A Built-In Reset Mechanism

The researchers describe this process as a kind of mental reset. When the brain detects a mismatch between expectation and reality, it reduces the influence of past information.

This allows new data to take priority. It also helps prevent errors that could arise from clinging to outdated beliefs.

The study found that this reset does not always increase learning. Instead, it adjusts learning based on context.

In situations where change is likely, the brain learns more from new information. In stable situations, it becomes more cautious and avoids overreacting to random events.

This flexible response helps people navigate complex environments where patterns can shift quickly.

EEG and pupil signals that reflect state transitions correspond to reductions in perceptual bias. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

Signals That Shape Perception

The study also highlights how perception and learning work together. The same arousal signals that reduce bias also guide how much people update their beliefs.

When arousal signals were strong, participants relied less on expectations and more on sensory input. This improved their accuracy when conditions changed.

When signals were weaker, expectations played a larger role. This helped maintain stability when the environment remained consistent.

This balance allows the brain to operate efficiently. It avoids constant overcorrection while still responding to meaningful change.

A System That Works Behind The Scenes

One of the most striking findings is that this process happens without conscious effort. Participants were not aware of the changes in their pupils or brain activity.

Yet these signals shaped how they interpreted information and how they learned from it.

The researchers also found evidence that the brain can generate these signals internally. In some cases, pupil dilation occurred even without a new visual stimulus.

This suggests that the brain can trigger its own reset when it detects a shift in context. It does not always rely on external events.

EEG and pupil signals that reflect state transitions are related to bidirectional adjustments in learning rate. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

Individual Differences, Shared Mechanism

Not everyone responded in the same way. Some participants showed stronger links between arousal signals and behavior than others.

However, a clear pattern emerged. Those who showed strong effects on perception also showed strong effects on learning.

This suggests that both processes rely on the same underlying system. A single mechanism appears to guide how people adjust their thinking and perception.

A New Way To Understand The Brain

The findings offer a new perspective on how the brain adapts to change. Rather than simply reacting to events, the brain actively tracks patterns and updates its internal model of the world.

Arousal signals act as a bridge between perception and learning. They help the brain decide when to trust past experience and when to let go.

This may explain why surprise feels so powerful. It signals that something important has changed and demands attention.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This research has important implications for education, decision-making, and mental health. By understanding how the brain adjusts to new information, scientists can develop better strategies to improve learning.

Delayed pupil dilations on oddball trials are consistent with reflecting an internally generated latent state transition. (CREDIT: Nature Human Behaviour)

In classrooms, this could help educators design lessons that balance predictability with moments of surprise. This may enhance attention and improve retention.

In decision-making, the findings suggest that awareness of bias can be improved by recognizing moments of surprise. These moments may offer opportunities to reconsider assumptions and make better choices.

The study may also inform research on conditions where this system does not function properly. Disorders involving attention, anxiety, or rigid thinking may be linked to disruptions in how the brain updates context.

Beyond these applications, the work deepens understanding of how humans adapt to a changing world. It highlights the importance of flexibility in thought and perception, especially in uncertain environments.

Dig deeper into surprise and adaptive learning

These resources explore how pupil-linked arousal, norepinephrine and changing brain states influence attention, perception, prediction errors and the ability to adapt when expectations fail.

Pupil dilation offers a time-window on prediction error

This study examined whether pupil responses track prediction errors and information gained during learning, finding that later pupil dilation can reflect how much beliefs change after feedback, although the effect depends on context. (eLife, 2026)

Modulating cortical excitability and cortical arousal by pupil self-regulation

Researchers showed that voluntarily changing pupil-linked arousal altered measures of cortical excitability, EEG-defined arousal and brain responses to unexpected target sounds, strengthening the connection between pupil dynamics and broader brain state changes. (Nature Communications, 2025)

Locus coeruleus norepinephrine contributes to visual-spatial attention by selectively enhancing perceptual sensitivity

Work in nonhuman primates found that norepinephrine-producing locus coeruleus neurons responded selectively to attended visual information and were associated with improved perceptual sensitivity, helping clarify how this arousal system can influence what the brain detects. (Neuron, 2024)

Neurobehavioral meaning of pupil size

This expert review examines what changes in pupil size can and cannot tell researchers about brain state, arousal and neuromodulatory activity, providing important context for interpreting pupil dilation as a window into cognitive processing. (Neuron, 2024)

Toward a computational role for locus coeruleus/norepinephrine arousal systems

This review proposes that fluctuations in norepinephrine-linked arousal may help the brain switch internal states, assign new information to the correct context and maintain accurate perception when environments change. (Current Opinion in Behavioral Sciences, 2024)

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

The original story "Surprise helps people learn and think better, brain study finds" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories