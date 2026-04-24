Utah prison kindness classes, South Bend duckling rescue, The Kid Laroi and more good news today

Music star The Kid Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Howard, donated $5,000 through the Laroi Foundation. (CREDIT: The Advertiser)

When the broader news cycle feels heavy, The Brighter Side of News brings you something lighter and more human. Across very different places and circumstances, people are still showing up for each other with compassion, quick thinking, generosity, and persistence. These are the kinds of moments to make your day!

Inmates at Utah Prison Say They're Becoming “Better People,” Thanks to “Kindness Classes”

Utah State Prison in Salt Lake City. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

Inside a Utah prison, a weekly program built around empathy, accountability, and compassion is giving inmates space to think differently about who they have been and who they still want to become. The “Kindness Class,” highlighted by the Utah Department of Corrections, is run with the One Kind Act A Day Foundation and encourages participants to reflect on their choices and the effect those choices have on others.

The idea is simple, but the impact appears to be real. According to the People report, inmates said the class has helped them think more seriously about second chances, growth, and what it means to choose another path. The classes are held once a week, and a recent panel discussion gave others a look at how the program is shaping people on the inside.

For participants, the message is not just about being nicer. It is about building a future that looks different from the past. One inmate described the class as a reminder that people can either let hard things destroy them or decide to rise above them and become better.

Khosgraw Semnani, tied to the foundation behind the effort, said kindness is one of the best ways to restore humanity and help people change.

The original story can be found on: People

Kid Laroi and Sam Weidenhofer help SA family after house fire

Music star The Kid Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Howard, donated $5,000 through the Laroi Foundation. (CREDIT: The Advertiser)

After a fire tore through an uninsured home in Semaphore, South Australia, one family was left trying to recover from devastating loss. Shannon Reed said his daughter Jade and grandson Isaac were inside when the blaze broke out on March 1. Both Jade and Isaac were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and the family’s home suffered an estimated $350,000 in damage. Reed said Isaac, who has autism, was deeply shaken, especially after losing his pets in the fire.

Then help arrived from an unexpected direction. Music star The Kid Laroi, whose real name is Charlton Howard, donated $5,000 through the Laroi Foundation. He also worked with Sam Weidenhofer to launch a GoFundMe campaign for the family. At the time of reporting, the fundraiser had raised more than $17,000 to help them rebuild.

Reed told The Advertiser that the support meant a great deal while the family was living in temporary arrangements after the fire. He called the assistance from the Laroi Foundation and Weidenhofer “amazing” and described both men as “wonderful human beings.”

The original story can be found on: Adelaide Now

Wal-Mart employees and firefighters rescue baby ducklings

Wal-Mart employees and firefighters rescue baby ducklings. (CREDIT: ABC57 News)

A small rescue in South Bend, Indiana, turned into one of those stories that works because nobody overthought it. Employees at a Wal-Mart on Ireland Road noticed that ducklings had fallen into a storm drain while their mother waited helplessly nearby in a retention pond. Instead of leaving it to chance, the workers called the South Bend Fire Department.

Firefighters responded quickly, removed the storm drain cover, and pulled out all 13 ducklings. In the end, every duckling was safely reunited with its mother. That is the whole story, really, and that is part of why it feels good.

It is people seeing a problem, stepping in, and making sure the ending turns out right.

The original story can be found on: ABC57 News

A 3-Year-Old Lost Her Favorite Toy at the Boston Marathon—Then This Happened

“My three-year-old lost her favorite stuffy at the Boston Marathon today". (CREDIT: Instagram)

What began as a small family disaster at the Boston Marathon finish line turned into a reminder of how quickly strangers can help when a child is heartbroken. Three-year-old Daisy lost her favorite stuffed animal, Sarah, while she and her mother, Katie Pedrick, were near the finish line on Boylston Street on April 20. After hours of searching without success, Pedrick turned to social media and posted a plea asking for help getting the toy back.

The post drew attention, but the breakthrough came when Pedrick contacted CBS News Boston. The station reached out to Ali Foley, a volunteer with the Neighborhood Association of Back Bay, to see if she could help search the area. Foley headed out with her dog, Foxy Lady, and began checking sidewalks, trash bags, and containers along the post-marathon route.

Then, on Exeter Street, Foley spotted what looked like a little bundle of fur. It was Sarah. The next day, Daisy was reunited with the toy near the marathon finish line. Pedrick said she had not expected to see it again and was simply thrilled to have it back. It is a small story, but that is also what makes it stick.

A local station, a volunteer, and a little persistence gave a child back something that mattered.

The original story can be found on: Charlotte Observer

SA Soprano Who Lost Her Voice to Paralysis Sings Again 19 Years Later!

For 19 years, Helen Goldberg Greenacre lived without the instrument that had shaped her career and identity. (CREDIT: Helen Goldberg Greenacre)

Helen Goldberg Greenacre built her life around music early. She trained formally in opera as a teenager, won awards, appeared on South African television, and performed with major musical organizations before landing the lead role of Oz in We Will Rock You in 2006. Then, without warning, she lost her voice completely. Over time, she also developed worsening weakness, cognitive decline, and partial paralysis, while the cause remained unexplained for years.

For 19 years, she lived without the instrument that had shaped her career and identity. During that stretch, she became a mother and retrained professionally, moving into personal training, rehabilitation, biokinetics, and exercise physiology, even while she continued searching for answers. In September 2024, she finally received a diagnosis: cervical myelopathy, caused by long-term compression of the spinal cord. She then underwent emergency multi-level anterior cervical discectomy and fusion surgery.

What followed was the part that changes the story completely. As her cognition and strength began to improve, her voice returned. Under the care of vocal specialist Dr. Thomas Erland, she started the slow, difficult process of vocal rehabilitation. Eventually, she returned to the stage for the first time in two decades, performing with her 13-year-old daughter Katie.

Now she is planning her first classical recital in 20 years and says she wants to use what she has learned to help other performers reconnect with voices or artistry they feared were gone for good.

The original story can be found on: Good Things Guy

The original story "Utah prison kindness classes, South Bend duckling rescue, The Kid Laroi and more good news today" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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