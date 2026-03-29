Vivid dreams can help sleep feel deeper and more restorative

New research shows immersive dreams may help sleep feel deeper, even as brain activity becomes more wake-like overnight. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Sleep rarely feels like a simple number. The hours you spend in bed matter, but the feeling of waking refreshed often carries more weight. That sense of having slept deeply can shape your entire day. Yet scientists have long struggled to explain what creates that feeling inside the brain.

New research from the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca suggests the answer may lie in your dreams. The study finds that vivid and immersive dreams can help sleep feel deeper and more restorative. The findings challenge a long-held belief that deep sleep requires a quiet, inactive brain.

For years, experts linked deep sleep to slow brain waves and low awareness. In that view, the deeper the sleep, the less active the brain becomes. Dreaming, by contrast, was often tied to REM sleep, a stage where brain activity looks more like wakefulness. This created a paradox. How can sleep feel deep when the brain appears active?

The new study offers a more nuanced answer. It suggests that the quality of your mental experience during sleep, especially how immersive it feels, plays a key role in how deeply you believe you slept.

Dataset description. (CREDIT: PLOS Biology)

Rethinking What Deep Sleep Feels Like

Researchers analyzed 196 overnight recordings from 44 healthy adults. Each participant spent four nights in a sleep laboratory. Scientists monitored brain activity using high-density electroencephalography, which uses 256 electrodes to capture detailed signals.

Across the study, the team recorded more than 1,000 awakenings. Each time, participants woke from non-REM sleep and described what they experienced just before waking. They also rated how deep their sleep felt and how sleepy they felt upon waking.

Non-REM sleep, especially stage N2, provided the ideal setting for this work. It shows wide variation in both dreaming and perceived sleep depth. This variability allowed researchers to compare different types of mental experiences within the same stage of sleep.

The results revealed something unexpected. The deepest sleep was not only linked to having no conscious experience. It was also linked to having vivid, immersive dreams. In contrast, shallow sleep was often reported after vague or fragmented experiences.

“In other words, not all mental activity during sleep feels the same: the quality of the experience, especially how immersive it is, appears to be crucial,” said Giulio Bernardi, professor in neuroscience at the IMT School and senior author of the study. “This suggests that dreaming may reshape how brain activity is interpreted by the sleeper: the more immersive the dream, the deeper the sleep feels”.

When Dreams Change The Brain’s Signals

The study also explored how brain activity relates to these experiences. Researchers measured both low-frequency activity, linked to traditional deep sleep, and high-frequency activity, which resembles wakefulness.

Neural correlates of subjective sleep depth and subjective sleepiness. (CREDIT: PLOS Biology)

On its own, higher high-frequency activity tended to signal lighter sleep. Lower-frequency activity showed a weaker link to deeper sleep. At first glance, this supported the classic model of sleep.

However, that relationship changed when dreams entered the picture. When participants reported dreaming, the usual connection between brain activity and sleep depth weakened. In simple terms, wake-like brain activity did not make sleep feel shallow if the person was dreaming.

This finding highlights an important shift in understanding. The brain’s activity patterns alone do not determine how sleep feels. Instead, the mind’s experience during sleep can reshape that perception.

Researchers categorized each awakening into three groups. Some participants recalled clear dream content. Others felt they had been dreaming but could not recall details. A third group reported no conscious experience.

Each group showed distinct patterns. Both vivid dreams and complete unconsciousness were linked to deeper perceived sleep. Minimal experiences, such as a faint sense of presence, were linked to the shallowest sleep.

This suggests that not all “dreamless” sleep feels the same. Even subtle mental activity can shape how you judge your rest.

The Power of Immersive Experiences

To better understand what makes a dream feel immersive, the researchers examined several features. These included how vivid the dream felt, how emotional it was, and how long it seemed to last.

They found that perceptual immersion played a key role. Dreams that felt rich, sensory, and emotionally engaging were strongly linked to deeper perceived sleep. In contrast, more abstract or thought-like experiences were linked to shallower sleep.

Relationship between conscious experience, subjective sleep depth, and sleepiness. (CREDIT: PLOS Biology)

Even when participants could not recall details, their sense of having experienced something vivid still mattered. Those who felt they had forgotten a rich dream reported deeper sleep than those who felt nothing had occurred.

This pattern points to a deeper idea. The brain may not need to be silent for sleep to feel restorative. Instead, it may need to remain engaged in a structured, immersive way that keeps the mind disconnected from the outside world.

Sleep Changes As The Night Progresses

The study also tracked how sleep evolves over time. As the night progressed, traditional markers of sleep pressure declined. This means the body’s need for sleep gradually decreased.

At the same time, brain activity shifted toward more wake-like patterns. Yet participants reported that their sleep felt deeper as the night went on. This created a clear mismatch between biological signals and personal experience.

Dreams offered a possible explanation. The researchers found that dream immersion increased over the course of the night. Dreams became more vivid and engaging closer to morning.

This rise in immersive dreaming closely matched the increase in perceived sleep depth. Even as the body’s need for sleep faded, the mind continued to generate experiences that made sleep feel deep.

The findings suggest that dreams may help maintain a sense of disconnection from the outside world. This disconnection is a key feature of restorative sleep. Even when parts of the brain become more active, immersive dreams may help preserve that feeling.

Relationship between phenomenological experience and subjective sleep depth and sleepiness. (CREDIT: PLOS Biology)

Dreams As Guardians of Sleep

The idea that dreams protect sleep is not entirely new. It echoes a long-standing concept in sleep research and even in psychoanalysis. The new study provides modern evidence to support that idea.

“Understanding how dreams contribute to the feeling of deep sleep opens new perspectives on sleep health and mental well-being,” Bernardi said. “If dreams help sustain the feeling of deep sleep, then alterations in dreaming could partly explain why some people feel they sleep poorly even when standard objective sleep indices appear normal. Rather than being merely a by-product of sleep, immersive dreams may help buffer fluctuations in brain activity and sustain the subjective experience of being deeply asleep”.

This perspective reframes how you think about rest. Sleep is not just a passive state. It is an active process shaped by the mind’s internal experiences.

Practical Implications of the Research

These findings could reshape how scientists and clinicians approach sleep health. If immersive dreaming supports the feeling of deep sleep, then disruptions in dreaming may contribute to poor sleep quality. This could help explain why some people feel unrefreshed despite normal sleep measurements.

Future research may explore whether enhancing dream quality can improve sleep satisfaction. This could open new paths for treating conditions like insomnia, where perception of sleep often matters as much as actual sleep time.

The work also highlights the importance of studying subjective experience alongside brain activity. Understanding how people feel about their sleep may provide insights that traditional measurements miss.

Over time, this research could lead to more personalized approaches to sleep care. By focusing on both brain signals and lived experience, scientists may better understand what it means to truly rest.

Research findings are available online in the journal PLOS Biology.

The original story "Vivid dreams can help sleep feel deeper and more restorative" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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