Walking 15 minutes a day could reduce your risk of heart disease by 50%

Taking one or two longer walks each day could do more for your heart than squeezing in a few short strolls throughout the day. That’s the takeaway from a major international study led by scientists from the University of Sydney and Universidad Europea in Spain.

The research, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, found that people who walked for at least 10 to 15 minutes at a time had a much lower risk of heart attack, stroke, and premature death than those who only walked in short bursts lasting less than five minutes.

A Deeper Look at the Study

The team analyzed data from 33,560 adults aged 40 to 79 who were generally inactive—logging fewer than 8,000 steps per day. Each participant wore a wristband tracker for a week to record not only how many steps they took, but how they were taken. Researchers followed their health outcomes for nearly a decade.

They divided participants into four categories based on walking duration: less than 5 minutes, 5 to 10 minutes, 10 to 15 minutes, and 15 minutes or more. About 43% took most of their steps in bursts under 5 minutes, while only 8% regularly walked for 15 minutes or longer.

The difference in health outcomes was striking. Over roughly nine years, the risk of a heart-related event was 13% among those who took very short walks, but only 4% among those who walked continuously for 10 to 15 minutes. Mortality risk also dropped sharply, from over 4% in the shortest-walking group to less than 1% in those who walked 15 minutes or more at a time.

Even among the least active—those taking fewer than 5,000 steps daily—the benefits were clear. For these participants, longer bouts of walking cut their risk of cardiovascular disease in half and lowered their chance of dying from any cause by as much as fivefold.

Rethinking the 10,000-Step Myth

You’ve probably heard the advice to aim for 10,000 steps a day. But according to co-lead author Dr. Matthew Ahmadi, that number wasn’t based on science. “There’s a perception that 10,000 steps is the goal, but it actually came from a 1960s Japanese pedometer advertisement,” he said. “Simply adding one or two longer walks per day—each lasting at least 10 to 15 minutes at a comfortable pace—may offer major benefits, especially for those who don’t walk much.”

Senior researcher Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis from the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre agreed that walking habits matter just as much as step count. “We tend to focus only on the total number of steps,” he said, “but this study shows that how you walk—meaning the pattern and duration—can be just as crucial for your heart health.”

Why Longer Walks Work

So why are longer walks better? One theory is that sustained walking raises your heart rate enough to strengthen your cardiovascular system and improve circulation, similar to moderate exercise. Short, sporadic walks may not be long enough to bring about those physiological benefits.

Dr. Borja del Pozo from Universidad Europea, a co-lead author, said the message is simple: “Our research shows that small adjustments can make a big difference. If you already walk a little, just set aside more time to walk in longer stretches. The payoff can be huge.”

Expert Reactions

Some experts not involved in the study say the findings are promising but should be viewed in context. Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, noted that while the study shows a strong link between longer walking bouts and better health, it doesn’t prove that walking itself directly causes these benefits. Other factors like diet, smoking, or overall fitness might also play a role.

Still, health organizations such as the British Heart Foundation continue to stress that walking is one of the easiest and most effective forms of exercise. “Exercise helps everyone live a happier, healthier life,” said Emily McGrath, a senior cardiac nurse at the foundation. “If you have heart or circulatory disease, walking can help you manage your condition and improve your overall well-being.”

The NHS recommends adults aim for about 150 minutes of moderate activity a week—such as brisk walking—spread evenly across the week. For older adults, even light activity like household chores or gentle walks can make a difference.

Practical Implications of the Research

This research reinforces a simple yet powerful truth: consistency and duration matter more than step counts. Taking one or two longer walks each day—rather than breaking up your steps into short, scattered bursts—can dramatically reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, and early death. The findings could reshape physical activity guidelines by highlighting that walking patterns, not just total steps, are key to cardiovascular health.

For anyone who struggles to meet fitness goals, the message is encouraging. You don’t need a gym membership or high-intensity workouts to make a difference. Just setting aside 10 to 15 minutes to walk at a steady pace could be one of the most accessible ways to protect your heart and extend your life.

Research findings are available online in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

