Frozen ocean world discovered between Mars and Jupiter

The team behind this work believes that Ceres is much icier than previously thought, potentially as much as 90% ice. (CREDIT: NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA)

Astronomers have long been intrigued by the makeup of the asteroid belt’s largest body. When it was first spotted in 1801, Ceres appeared dry and rocky, its surface marked by craters and dents. For years, that view held strong. Most believed that Ceres was less than 30% ice and too solid to have held much water.

That idea may now be outdated. Fresh findings suggest Ceres could be far more icy than scientists had guessed. New research points to a frozen past, one where the dwarf planet may have once been a muddy ocean world. The updated theory casts doubt on earlier beliefs about its dry, rocky nature. A team from Purdue University and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is behind the breakthrough.

Their study, published in Nature Astronomy, proposes that up to 90% of Ceres' outer layers could be ice. Instead of solid rock, they believe the crust is dirty ice—formed as a slushy, muddy ocean froze over time.

Simulated 12-km-diameter crater showing vertical displacement. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

PhD student Ian Pamerleau and assistant professor Mike Sori led the work. Both are part of Purdue’s Department of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences. They developed computer simulations to test how Ceres’ surface has changed across billions of years. Their results hint at a hidden layer of strength beneath the dwarf planet’s icy shell.

Sori explained, “We think that there's lots of water-ice near Ceres' surface, and that it gets gradually less icy as you go deeper and deeper.” He added that earlier models didn’t account for how strong icy mixtures can be. Scientists once thought craters on an ice-rich body would quickly deform, behaving like honey or flowing glaciers.

But when mixed with just a bit of solid rock, ice behaves differently. “Even solids will flow over long timescales,” said Pamerleau. “Ice flows more readily than rock. Craters have deep bowls which produce high stresses that then relax to a lower stress state, resulting in a shallower bowl via solid state flow.” Their models show that these crater shapes can hold steady for billions of years—reshaping what we know about frozen worlds.

He pointed out that NASA’s Dawn mission had originally concluded that Ceres couldn’t be very icy, due to the lack of shallow craters. However, their new simulations account for how a mixture of ice and rock might cause a rich ice crust to flow so slowly that the craters don’t appear to change much over billions of years.

The researchers found that the best explanation for the lack of crater relaxation was a gradational crust, where a high concentration of ice exists near the surface, gradually decreasing with depth. This structure would prevent significant deformation, preserving the deep craters seen today.

The findings also support the idea that Ceres was once an ocean world, similar to Jupiter's moon Europa or Saturn’s moon Enceladus, but with a dirtier, muddier composition.

Schematic of simulated crustal structures. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

Sori emphasizes how this discovery could reshape our understanding of icy bodies in the solar system. He noted, "Ceres is the largest object in the asteroid belt, and a dwarf planet. I think sometimes people think of small, lumpy things as asteroids (and most of them are!), but Ceres really looks more like a planet." Ceres has a diameter of around 950 kilometers and features common to larger planetary bodies, such as craters, volcanoes, and landslides.

The discovery builds on data from NASA’s Dawn mission, which orbited both Ceres and the protoplanet Vesta. Dawn was launched in 2007 and reached Ceres in 2015, continuing to orbit the dwarf planet until the mission ended in 2018. The spacecraft provided crucial data that helped the researchers refine their models of Ceres' surface and interior.

"We used multiple observations made with Dawn data as motivation for finding an ice-rich crust that resisted crater relaxation on Ceres," said Pamerleau. Features like pits, domes, and landslides on Ceres’ surface point to the presence of ice near the subsurface. Spectrographic data from Dawn also indicated ice beneath Ceres' regolith, and gravity data showed a density close to that of impure ice. The researchers even took topographic profiles of craters to model their simulations more accurately.

Per cent relaxation versus latitude for different crater sizes in our three crustal structures. (CREDIT: Nature Astronomy)

Sori remarked on the significance of Ceres as a target for planetary exploration. As the largest asteroid and a potential ocean world, Ceres was a compelling candidate for a spacecraft mission. Its proximity to Earth and unique composition make it a valuable point of comparison to the ocean-hosting moons of the outer solar system, like Europa and Enceladus.

"To me the exciting part of all this, if we're right, is that we have a frozen ocean world pretty close to Earth," Sori said. "Ceres may be a valuable point of comparison for the ocean-hosting icy moons of the outer solar system, like Jupiter's moon Europa and Saturn's moon Enceladus. Ceres, we think, is therefore the most accessible icy world in the universe. That makes it a great target for future spacecraft missions."

The bright features on Ceres’ surface are thought to be remnants of its frozen ocean, now mostly or entirely frozen solid and erupted onto the surface. These regions could provide valuable material for future missions to collect samples from an ancient ocean world. As Sori puts it, "We have a place to collect samples from the ocean of an ancient ocean world that is not too difficult to send a spacecraft to."

This illustration shows the possible interior of the Saturn moon Enceladus. (CREDIT: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI/PSI)

This research opens up new possibilities for exploring Ceres and other icy bodies in the solar system, offering insights into the history of these distant worlds and their potential to host oceans beneath their surfaces.

Other objects in our solar system containing water

Many objects in the solar system, like Ceres, contain significant amounts of water in various forms.

Europa

Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, has a vast subsurface ocean covered by an icy shell. This ocean is believed to contain 2-3 times the volume of Earth’s oceans. Observations from the Galileo spacecraft revealed a smooth, cracked surface, indicating liquid water beneath. Europa’s magnetic field measurements further support the presence of a salty ocean, making it a prime candidate for life due to potential interactions between the ocean and the rocky mantle.

An artist’s depiction of NASA’s Europa Clipper spacecraft. (CREDIT: NASA / JPL-Caltech)

Enceladus

Enceladus, a moon of Saturn, also boasts a subsurface liquid ocean beneath a 20-30 km thick ice shell. This ocean feeds plumes of water vapor and ice particles that erupt from its south pole. The Cassini spacecraft detected these plumes, which contain salts, ice grains, and organic molecules. The presence of hydrothermal vents on the ocean floor enhances Enceladus’s potential to support microbial life.

Ganymede

Another of Jupiter’s moons, Ganymede , holds a subsurface ocean beneath a thick ice shell. This ocean is thought to be around 100 km deep, with several layers of ice and liquid water. Galileo spacecraft data revealed a magnetic field and auroras, indicating a conductive, salty ocean.

Ganymede's size and layered water structure make it a fascinating target for further study.

An artist's depiction of Jupiter, at left, and its massive moon Ganymede in the foreground. (CREDIT: Tsunehiko Kato, 4D2U Project, NAOJ)

Callisto

Similarly, Callisto, another of Jupiter’s moons, may harbor a subsurface ocean up to 150 km thick beneath an icy crust. Callisto’s low density and high water ice content suggest significant water reserves, potentially preserved for billions of years.

Titan

Saturn’s moon Titan has a unique water story. Beneath its surface lies a liquid ocean, likely 50-100 km deep, covered by an icy crust. Titan also hosts surface lakes and seas of liquid methane and ethane, adding a layer of chemical complexity.

Data from the Cassini mission indicate that Titan's subsurface ocean is in communication with its surface, providing a dynamic environment where prebiotic chemistry might occur.

A composite image of Saturn's moon Titan taken by the Cassini spacecraft. (CREDIT: NASA)

Triton

Moving farther out, Neptune’s moon Triton likely contains a subsurface ocean, possibly mixed with ammonia, which lowers its freezing point. While the exact volume is unknown, Triton’s active geysers, observed by Voyager 2, suggest subsurface liquid driven by internal heat. As a captured Kuiper Belt object, Triton offers insights into the early solar system’s water reservoirs.

Pluto

Pluto, too, may harbor a subsurface ocean beneath its icy crust, estimated to be 100 km thick. Data from the New Horizons mission reveal surface features indicating past or present liquid water. Thermal models suggest this ocean could remain liquid due to insulation from gas hydrates and internal heat from radioactive decay.

(CREDIT: Earth.com)

Hygiea

In the asteroid belt, Hygiea likely contains hydrated minerals and ice, similar to Ceres. Spectroscopic analysis supports the presence of water, with impact models suggesting an icy interior. Hygiea offers clues about water-rich bodies in the asteroid belt and their role in delivering water to terrestrial planets.

Comets

Comets, often described as "dirty snowballs," are composed of up to 50% water ice by mass. Spacecraft like Rosetta have detected water vapor, carbon dioxide, and organic compounds on comets such as 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. These findings support the theory that comets may have played a role in delivering water to Earth.

Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud objects contain significant amounts of water ice. (CREDIT: ESA)

Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud

Finally, the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud objects, distant icy bodies on the fringes of the solar system, contain significant amounts of water ice.

Observations from missions like New Horizons reveal icy surfaces and occasional signs of sublimation. These objects are ancient reservoirs of water ice, offering invaluable insights into the conditions of the early solar system and the distribution of water throughout it.

Each of these objects provides a unique opportunity to study water in various forms, helping scientists understand the solar system’s history and the potential for life beyond Earth.

