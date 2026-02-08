AI-powered course design is helping adult students build real job skills

University of Phoenix has published a research study in Industry and Higher Education that examined how to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance the learning experience of returning adult learners who have jobs, families, and are pursuing an education. Researchers found that designing specific types of AI-based activities can improve learning and job-readiness skills of undergraduate students enrolled in an Introduction to Environmental Science course.

Researchers included Jacquelyn Kelly, Ph.D., Associate Dean, College of General Studies; Dianna Gielstra, Ph.D.; Tomáš J. Oberding, Ph.D.; Jim Bruno, MBA, Associate Dean, College of Business and Information Technology; and Stephanie Cosentino, MAEd, Senior Instructional Designer. The goal of this initiative was to close the gap between what is learnt at school and what is expected by the workforce today.

Introductory Environmental Science Course

The research team designed an introductory environmental science course over five weeks for nontraditional adult learners who have been out of the classroom for several years and have work and family responsibilities.

Researchers found that designing specific types of AI-based activities can improve learning and job-readiness skills of undergraduate students enrolled in an Introduction to Environmental Science course. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

To fill this gap, the researchers integrated Artificial Intelligence-based activities with all the learning outcomes for students enrolled in this course. This approach created a direct connection between the curriculum content of the course and job-readiness skills that were relevant to today's job market.

Key Role Of Industry Advisory Councils

The success of this project was made possible by the input and support from industry advisory councils composed of current working professionals who provide insight on their current workforce needs to college and university administrators. The guidance provided to the researchers determined which skills were important to the researchers' decision-making process.

Examples of these skills include asking questions clearly, analyzing information, and being able to communicate complex ideas to multiple audiences.

The redesign process was accomplished through the use of the structured process Elicit, Design, Create, Deploy, Research. Weekly discussions and assignments were incorporated into a weekly assignment. AI progress was tracked through graded rubrics, weekly reflections, discussion posts, and an end-of-course survey.

Student Outcomes And Skill Development

What students gained from the AI's presentation of information became evident after the redesign process. Students improved on their primary course goals and acquired additional work-ready skills. Many students improved in areas of skill level and became more aware of the types of skills required to be employed in environmental science.

In addition, students improved their enhanced AI experience, including the ability to frame effective prompts and translate technical information to non-experts.

Students improved on their primary course goals and acquired additional work-ready skills. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Research Findings And Data Analysis

The researchers' data support the students' improved performance. The results of a one-sample Wilcoxon Signed Rank Test confirmed a significant difference between course learning outcomes and career skills, with a p value of less than 0.001 for both.

AI-related areas of skill level improved in the majority of instances. One AI-related skill, gathering background knowledge showed smaller gains. Researchers felt it was necessary to provide clearer guidance for these students.

Additional context for analyzing this data came from students' responses to both the weekly reflection and the end-of-course evaluation. Responses indicated a strong interest in providing input on how AI could be used to improve their work experience. Students also noted a level of frustration when tasks became more difficult to accomplish with AI tools.

Listening To Adult Learners

Using Cognitive Load Theory, researchers pinpointed areas of cognitive overload for each student's assignment. They restructured assignments to provide more support and structure for students.

The authors state that the design of new tools for use in adult education must take into consideration the specific needs of this group of learners if they are to be successful. Many adult learners indicated that AI tools were more appealing when integrated into actual working situations. They also preferred clear, concise instructions rather than complex task descriptions with multiple steps.

Kelly emphasizes that adult learners should be allowed to have learning experiences that reflect their personal and professional lives as well as the needs of the modern business world. She notes that the project provides students with opportunities to develop important forms of reasoning used in industry. These include understanding the problem being addressed, using appropriate language, and using effective communication skills to convert technical ideas into meaningful messages for many audiences.

Many adult learners indicated that AI tools were more appealing when integrated into actual working situations. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

She adds that the project ultimately provides students with experiences and opportunities to develop transferable thinking skills. These skills can support learners throughout their careers, from their academic experiences in school through their professional development.

Supporting Learner Transitions

In light of the data collected in this study, the redesign of the most difficult assignment provided additional support for adult learners. This support was especially important as learners engaged with progressively more difficult tasks.

A combination of these strategies provided the additional structure necessary to help adult learners successfully transition into their work environments.

A Scalable Framework For Future Courses

The authors of this study suggest a scalable framework for course redesign. As previously discussed, they present a model that can be applied to other courses and fields of study.

By integrating relevant career preparation content directly into academic coursework, rather than treating it as supplementary, adult learners can clearly see its value. This approach helps demonstrate how academic learning connects to future career success.

Clear and detailed rubric documents, paired with timely and constructive feedback, made it easier for adult learners to understand their progress. Aligning AI-related assignments with course objectives prepares learners for careers where AI-related tools are commonplace. From an educator's perspective, the findings provide a framework to develop curriculum in line with industry input and technological development without overwhelming learners.

Practical Applications Of The Research

This research provides a clear avenue for students to gain the skill set needed to transition into an AI-driven business environment. When AI-related skillsets are incorporated into each student's experience as real work, students develop the ability to apply this experience to their jobs.

Employers benefit by hiring graduates with real-world experience using AI tools. These graduates know how to question, interpret, and communicate concerns based on that experience.

For institutions of higher education, the research provides evidence of how to create and maintain relevant curriculum through the use of industry input and well-designed course offerings as technology continues to evolve.

Research findings are available online in the journal Industry and Higher Education.

The original story "AI-powered course design is helping adult students build real job skills" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

