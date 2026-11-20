An artist’s illustration depicts the Welopōʻai triple-star system, located just 28 light-years from Earth. The system features a red dwarf star (right) closely orbiting a white dwarf (left), while a second white dwarf (upper) orbits the pair at a much greater distance. Welopōʻai is the closest known triple-star system containing two white dwarfs, the dense remnants of stars that have exhausted their nuclear fuel. The illustration is not to scale. (CREDIT: Benoît Gougeon/Université de Montréal)

Astronomers looking for planets around a nearby red dwarf found something much harder to explain: a stellar companion that had already died. Together with a more distant white dwarf, the discovery reveals an unusual family of three stars just 28 light-years from Earth. The system, named Welopōʻai, has no known counterpart within roughly 100 light-years.

An international team led by the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets at Université de Montréal describes the discovery in Astronomy & Astrophysics. Like other searches for nearby planets, the investigation began by watching a star for signs of an unseen companion’s gravitational pull.

“We were actually looking for planets,” said lead author Étienne Artigau. “Instead, we found something much more surprising.” Astronomers have uncovered other hidden white dwarfs, but this one comes with a particular puzzle: how did its neighboring red dwarf survive when the dying star swelled into a giant?

Observations of the Welopōʻai triple-star system, located 28 light-years from Earth, reveal a closely orbiting red dwarf and white dwarf pair (Welopōʻai A) accompanied by a more distant white dwarf (Welopōʻai B). A close-up image captured with the Gemini North telescope's ‘Alopeke instrument reveals the faint inner white dwarf companion, while overlaid curves illustrate the stars' orbital paths. (CREDIT: Pan-STARRS1/STScI/MAST; International Gemini Observatory/NSF NOIRLab; Étienne Artigau and Heidi White/UdeM/IREx)

A wobble too large for a planet

The first clue came from SPIRou, an instrument at the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Maunakea, Hawaiʻi. It measures small shifts in a star’s light as the star moves toward and away from Earth. An orbiting planet can produce that motion, although binary stars can produce much larger signals.

In Welopōʻai’s case, the change was enormous: nearly 16 kilometers per second between the measured extremes. Observations spanning 4.8 years gradually revealed the curve of an orbit. Whatever was tugging on the red dwarf was far more massive than the planets the team had set out to find.

Yet the companion contributed surprisingly little light. A normal star with that much mass should have been readily noticeable, so the combination pointed toward a compact stellar remnant. Researchers studying a white dwarf binary face a related challenge: a faint object can reveal itself through what it does to its surroundings.

A white dwarf was the leading explanation, though the velocity measurements alone left other possibilities open. To find out what was actually there, the team needed an image that could separate the faint companion from the red dwarf’s glare.

Three stars come into focus

That next step brought the researchers to Gemini North, also on Maunakea. Its ‘Alopeke instrument combines rapid exposures to recover fine detail otherwise blurred by Earth’s atmosphere. The approach revealed a faint companion close to the red dwarf, confirming the missing member of this triple-star system.

(Left) Étienne Artigau, researcher at IREx. (Right) Patrick Dufour, professor in the Department of Physics at Université de Montréal. (CREDIT: Université de Montréal)

An initial detection in December 2023 was followed by observations in 2024. Those later images showed the companion moving along its orbit. With the velocity data and additional infrared observations, the images established that the object was a white dwarf.

A second white dwarf was already known farther away. Such remnants are the dense cores left when stars like the Sun shed their outer layers. They can remain observable long afterward, as studies of aging white dwarfs illustrate.

The newly identified white dwarf and red dwarf circle one another every 9.83 years, with an orbital size about 4.64 times Earth’s distance from the Sun. The outer white dwarf appears roughly 124 Earth–Sun distances away in the sky. That projected separation does not reveal its full orbit, which remains incompletely measured.

An unusually precise stellar weigh-in

Finding the hidden star also gave researchers an opportunity to weigh it. A velocity curve shows how strongly a companion pulls on its partner, while resolved images help establish the orbit’s orientation. Bringing those measurements together lets astronomers move beyond an estimate based only on the star’s brightness.

The inner white dwarf has about 61.8 percent of the Sun’s mass, measured with an uncertainty of roughly 0.7 percent. Its red dwarf companion has about 41.9 percent. Precise measurements of white dwarf pairs help researchers connect stellar remnants with the stars that produced them.

Images captured by the Gemini North telescope's ‘Alopeke instrument between December 2023 and September 2024 reveal the faint white dwarf companion orbiting the red dwarf Welopōʻai Aa. (CREDIT: Étienne Artigau et al, Astronomy and Astrophysics 2026)

Here, the value lies partly in the precision. White dwarfs pack a substantial fraction of a star’s mass into a small volume, and their behavior tests models of matter under extreme compression. A reliable mass gives those models a demanding observational check. The team also used the remnants’ cooling histories and estimates of their earlier lifetimes to place the stellar family’s age at roughly nine to eleven billion years.

The system also offers a view of stars at very different stages of life. While both white dwarfs have exhausted their nuclear fuel, the red dwarf remains a small, long-lived star. Other discoveries of stellar companions show how strongly the course of stellar evolution can depend on a neighboring star.

Surviving a giant’s expansion

The difficult part is explaining how this particular pair got here. Before becoming a white dwarf, the inner companion was probably about 40 percent more massive than the Sun. During its giant phase, its expanding outer layers would have brought it into much closer contact with the red dwarf.

That is a dangerous stage for an orbiting companion. Research on expanding stars shows how stellar growth changes the fate of nearby objects. A companion entering a giant’s envelope can lose orbital energy to drag, spiral inward and sometimes merge with the larger star.

Welopōʻai’s red dwarf survived, but its present orbit is surprisingly wide for the usual picture of a companion emerging from a shared envelope. Observations of stellar engulfment help illuminate these interactions, yet the researchers cannot establish whether this red dwarf was fully engulfed or instead grazed the giant’s outer regions.

Near-infrared images captured with the Gemini North telescope's GNIRS instrument reveal the faint white dwarf companion orbiting Welopōʻai Aa in three wavelength bands. (CREDIT: Étienne Artigau et al, Astronomy and Astrophysics 2026)

In a simplified reconstruction based on mass loss, the earlier orbit was smaller than today’s, bringing the pair close enough for strong interactions. That calculation helps frame the problem, but it does not reconstruct exactly how gas moved between the stars.

“This system should not exist,” said co-author Patrick Dufour. “We have no clean explanation for how it got here. That is the question driving our next observations.” The puzzle concerns its evolutionary history, rather than evidence that the stars violate the laws of physics.

A family with an unfinished history

The third star may help explain that history. Over long periods, an outer companion can alter an inner pair’s orbit through gravitational interactions. Whether that happened here depends on orbital details the team has yet to measure.

Future observations could narrow those possibilities and test how the three stars influenced one another. The survival of planetary companions around stellar remnants poses related questions about what endures when a star changes dramatically. Welopōʻai brings that survival problem into a nearby stellar family.

For now, it joins discoveries of unusual stars that expose gaps between an observed system and its reconstructed past. Finding all three members was an essential first step; explaining their shared history will take more observations.

Its name reflects that connection. Chosen through the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawaiʻi program A Hua He Inoa, Welopōʻai combines words associated with inherited family traits and an orbit or circular path. It evokes a family’s path, fitting for stars whose lives remain intertwined long after two of them stopped shining through nuclear fusion.

Dig deeper into white dwarfs and stellar families

These studies explore hidden companions, precise stellar masses and the connections between living stars and their remnants.

Research findings are available online in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics.

The original story "Astronomers find an unusual triple-star system located 28 light-years from Earth" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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