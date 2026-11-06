Billion-year geological model explains the Great Unconformity seen in the Grand Canyon

Artist’s reconstruction of the Great Unconformity in the Grand Canyon, where younger sedimentary layers overlie ancient crystalline rock. New modeling suggests mantle-driven uplift and later sinking helped form and preserve this vast gap in geological history. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Mantle-flow models suggest prolonged continental uplift, followed by sinking and burial, helped form and preserve the Great Unconformity.

The predicted pattern fits ancient continental cores in North America, northern Europe and North China, with different histories elsewhere.

The explanation includes glacial erosion and remains sensitive to uncertain reconstructions of Earth’s ancient tectonic plates.

Hundreds of millions of years can disappear between two neighboring rock layers. In places such as the Grand Canyon, younger sedimentary rocks rest on much older crystalline foundations, leaving a vast interval unrecorded. The puzzle is not simply what removed the missing material, but why the resulting boundary survived across such enormous areas.

A study in Nature offers an explanation connecting that boundary to circulation deep inside Earth. Santosh Dhungana, a PhD candidate at the University of Wollongong, and supervisor Nicolas Flament modeled how mantle flow changed continental elevations. Their results suggest that prolonged uplift prepared landscapes for erosion, while later sinking allowed sediment to bury and preserve them.

The work addresses both the creation and survival of the Great Unconformity. It proposes a broad geological setting in which glaciers and other surface processes could remove rock. It does not establish that every missing interval formed simultaneously or that one mechanism explains every location.

Study authors Santosh Dhungana, a PhD candidate at UOW, and Associate Professor Nicolas Flament. (CREDIT: Michael Gray)

What the Great Unconformity records

An unconformity marks a gap in the geological record caused by erosion, a period without deposition, or both. Ordinarily, younger sedimentary layers accumulate above older ones. At an unconformity, the sequence jumps because some of the intervening history never accumulated locally or no longer survives.

The Great Unconformity includes gaps lasting around 200 million years to more than a billion years, depending on location. Cambrian rocks commonly overlie much older foundations, although the age of the first sediment above the boundary varies. Across North America, the paper describes those deposits as ranging from about 635 million to 482 million years old.

That variation matters when evaluating explanations. A widespread boundary need not represent one worldwide event with an identical date. Its present appearance can combine erosion, missing deposition, later burial and subsequent changes that differ from place to place.

The researchers therefore asked what could favor similar long-term histories across large continental interiors. Their proposed driver is mantle convection, the extremely slow circulation of hot, predominantly solid rock below the crust. This movement can change land elevation without constructing a narrow mountain range.

How deep currents move continents vertically

Geologists call the resulting broad changes in elevation dynamic topography. Rising mantle can support a continent over a large area, while changing circulation can reduce that support. Over geological time, the surface may rise or sink as the continent moves across the underlying flow. The effects can extend across thousands of kilometers over millions of years.

A geological illustration shows how ancient mantle movements may have lifted continents, triggering widespread erosion that formed the Great Unconformity, before the land subsided and new sediments accumulated hundreds of millions of years ago. (CREDIT: Nicolas Flament)

The team investigated six mantle-convection models extending back one billion years. These models used reconstructions of ancient plate motions to constrain how Earth’s interior evolved. Different assumptions allowed the researchers to test whether the main patterns persisted across several versions of the simulation.

They focused on buoyancy and viscosity variations deeper than 350 kilometers, excluding shallower contributions from this calculation. That choice emphasized smooth changes across continental scales. The researchers also compared modeled deep-mantle structures with structures inferred from seismic imaging and examined their relationship to past volcanic provinces.

The approach has an important limitation: it tends to overestimate the size of long-wavelength elevation changes by about a factor of two. The researchers consequently emphasized whether areas rose or sank, and when those trends changed. Their argument relies more on the sequence of movement than on precise estimates of uplift height.

Rising land, erosion and burial

The favored sequence begins with prolonged uplift during the Neoproterozoic Era, before the Cambrian. Higher continental surfaces would have remained exposed to processes that remove rock. Later subsidence, or sinking, would have allowed seas to advance and sediments to accumulate over the worn landscape.

Glaciers remain part of this explanation. The paper argues that gentle continental tilting alone would not generate enough river erosion to explain the missing material. Sustained uplift during the Cryogenian ice ages could instead have favored extensive glacial erosion during Snowball Earth, roughly 720 million to 635 million years ago.

A global map shows where ancient mantle movements may have created favorable conditions for the formation and preservation of the Great Unconformity, highlighting Laurentia, Baltica, and North China as key regions. (CREDIT: Nicolas Flament)

The distinction is between a deep driver and the processes doing the physical removal. Mantle flow could create long-lasting exposure, while glaciers eroded the exposed rock. Subsequent sinking could then protect the resulting surface beneath younger deposits rather than leave it vulnerable to renewed destruction.

“Sometimes what is missing can tell us more about the story of Earth than what we can see,” Flament said. The team’s central idea is that formation and preservation require a favorable sequence. Explaining erosion alone leaves unanswered why such an old boundary remains available for geologists to study.

Why three continental cores stand out

The models highlighted Laurentia, the ancient core of North America; Baltica, associated with northern Europe; and North China. These regions generally experienced the combination of earlier uplift and later subsidence that favored preserving the boundary. The researchers compared those patterns with records of sediment volumes preserved across continents.

A single major cycle of uplift followed by sinking was especially favorable. Repeated uplift could erode an earlier boundary and replace it with a younger one. Different modeled histories for Australia and South America therefore helped explain why a widespread surface would not survive equally well everywhere.

Laurentia’s large size and relatively limited reworking along its margins also favored preservation. The Grand Canyon provides a striking exposure, but later uplift and river incision helped reveal a boundary that already existed. Creating the ancient surface and exposing it to view today are separate stages of its history.

Africa did not follow the same simple relationship between elevation trends and preserved sediment. Mountain belts and drainage restricted within the continent complicated the connection. Such differences show why mantle flow must be considered alongside regional tectonics, erosion and sediment transport, rather than treated as a complete substitute for them.

A framework with questions still open

The reconstructions become less certain farther back in time, and the mantle models depend strongly on them. Results also varied among the six simulations, including the timing and strength of uplift in Baltica and North China. Alternative plate reconstructions offer an important way to test how robust the explanation is.

The study also raises questions about ancient oceans. Continental erosion and later flooding could alter sediment delivery, shallow seas and seawater chemistry. Those changes may have influenced the environmental setting in which animals diversified, but the modeling does not directly demonstrate an evolutionary cause.

That distinction matters because the Cambrian explosion involved biological and environmental changes that require their own evidence. The authors identify erosion, sedimentation and ocean chemistry as subjects for further investigation. Linking deep circulation to those processes would extend the framework beyond the distribution of the rock boundary itself.

For now, the model supplies a testable explanation for why the Great Unconformity formed and survived particularly well in certain regions. Its strength lies in connecting missing rock with later preservation. The next challenge is to establish how consistently that sequence holds under different reconstructions of Earth’s distant past.

Dig deeper into the Great Unconformity

These resources explore competing explanations, ancient flooding and the limits of reconstructing missing geological history.

Uncertainty in helium diffusion in zircon limits thermochronologic resolution: application to the Great Unconformity

Explains why mineral-based temperature histories may constrain ancient erosion less precisely than previously assumed. (Geochronology, August 2026)

Tectonism rather than “snowball Earth” glaciation is responsible for the Great Unconformity

Presents a contrasting interpretation that emphasizes prolonged tectonic activity and much older erosion in North China. (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, February 2026)

Phanerozoic flooding of North America and the Great Unconformity

Investigates how tectonics and changing ocean-basin geometry could explain the flooding that buried the boundary. (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, September 2023)

Neoproterozoic glacial origin of the Great Unconformity

Develops the influential argument that extensive glacial erosion helped remove rock before widespread Cambrian sedimentation. (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, December 2018)

Formation of the ‘Great Unconformity’ as a trigger for the Cambrian explosion

Examines a proposed connection between continental weathering, ocean chemistry and the diversification of animal life. (Nature, April 2012)

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature.

The original story "Billion-year geological model explains the Great Unconformity seen in the Grand Canyon" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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