Climate change could alter feeding patterns throughout freshwater ecosystems

A study finds that tadpoles eat differently in warmer water, yet diet cannot fully protect them from climate-driven changes. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A tadpole in warming water does not simply keep eating the same meal. It changes its choices.

At lower temperatures, Iberian spined toad tadpoles favor more animal-based food. As the water warms, they eat more plants. They also consume more food in total.

That flexibility offers some protection, but it cannot fully cancel the effects of rising temperatures.

An international study found that warmer conditions greatly shortened the tadpoles’ development. Yet the young toads emerged smaller and in poorer physical condition.

Marine air-breathing vertebrates are comprised of the following groups: marine mammals, seabirds, and marine reptiles. (CREDIT: Frontier)

The work offers the first experimental evidence of this dietary limit in a vertebrate species. It suggests that behavior can soften climate pressure only to a point.

Their findings also carry a wider warning. Changing temperatures could alter feeding patterns throughout freshwater ecosystems, not only within one amphibian species.

A Race Through Early Life

Amphibians depend heavily on surrounding temperatures to control their body functions. The same is true for fish and reptiles.

As water warms, metabolism speeds up. Development may also move faster, changing how much time an animal has to grow. The team studied tadpoles of the Iberian spined toad, or Bufo spinosus. This common amphibian lives across Portugal.

Researchers collected tadpoles from the Sintra Mountains. They then raised them under different water temperatures and feeding conditions.

MixSIAR posterior probability density distributions of the proportion of animal-based food assimilated by tadpoles in the choice-diet treatment 12 °C, 16 °C, and 20 °C. The dashed vertical line at 0.5 indicates equal contribution of animal- and plant-based food items. (CREDIT: Nature)

The temperature treatments included 12 degrees Celsius, 16 degrees Celsius, and 20 degrees Celsius. Some tadpoles received animal-based food, while others received plant-based food.

A third group could choose between both options. Temperature quickly became the strongest force in the experiment.

At 12 degrees Celsius, the larval stage lasted about 177 days. At 20 degrees Celsius, it lasted roughly 30 days. That difference compressed months of growth into a single month.

The warmer tadpoles grew faster each day. However, they reached metamorphosis sooner and had less time to build body mass.

Young toads raised at 20 degrees Celsius emerged smaller than those raised in cooler water. Their physical condition was also poorer.

Faster development did not produce stronger animals.

Food Choices Shift with the Water

The tadpoles did not remain passive as their environment changed.

A schematic comparing the variation in temperature experienced by air-breathing marine vertebrates while on land (A) and diving at-sea (B). (CREDIT: Frontier)

“At lower temperatures, tadpoles incorporate a higher proportion of animal-derived food into their diet,” lead author Dr. Sara Bento said.

“At higher temperatures they increase their consumption of plant material as well as their overall feeding rate,” she added.

The researchers found that colder tadpoles gained clear benefits from animal-based food. These meals provided more nitrogen than the plant diet. At 12 degrees Celsius, tadpoles eating animal food grew faster than those restricted to plants. They also reached metamorphosis with more body mass.

Those advantages faded as the temperature climbed.

At 16 and 20 degrees Celsius, the performance gap between animal and plant diets became much smaller. Warming reduced the power of diet to change the outcome. The plant-based food did not fully solve the problem either. Tadpoles ate more of it, but warmer water still produced smaller animals.

“This is the first study of its kind conducted in vertebrates,” Bento said. “It shows that tadpoles can adjust their diet in response to temperature.”

“However, we found that this strategy becomes progressively less effective as temperatures rise.”

Model-estimated means (± 95% confidence intervals) for six life-history traits of Bufo spinosus across temperature and diet treatments. (CREDIT: Nature)

The result separates two important ideas. An animal may respond to climate pressure without successfully escaping its effects.

A Mixed Menu Offers Some Relief

Tadpoles given both foods often performed better than those limited to one.

Survival reached 90% among tadpoles with a dietary choice. It remained near 81% to 82% in the single-diet groups. At warmer temperatures, access to both foods supported faster growth. Those tadpoles also completed development sooner than several restricted groups.

Their body mass and length remained more stable across the temperature treatments.

That does not mean dietary variety erased the heat’s effects. Temperature still controlled the broad direction of development.

Yet access to different food sources gave the animals more room to adjust their nutrient intake.

Stable isotope analysis helped the researchers trace what the tadpoles actually absorbed. Across the choice groups, animal food supplied about 54% of their resources.

The remaining 46% came from plants. At 12 degrees Celsius, animal food contributed about 57.6%. That figure dropped to approximately 50.9% at 16 degrees.

At 20 degrees, the animal share reached about 53.3%. The pattern was not perfectly steady, but colder animals relied more heavily on animal food.

Such choices may reflect shifts in digestion and nutritional demand.

Cooler water could allow tadpoles to gain more value from nitrogen-rich animal food. Warmer conditions may change that balance. Still, the animals faced a hard limit. Eating differently could not restore the body mass and condition lost under higher temperatures.

Smaller Bodies, Altered Nutrients

The study found another change beneath the skin.

Warming altered the elemental makeup of the tadpoles’ tissues. That result suggests the animals processed and stored nutrients differently as temperatures rose. Such changes may affect more than the tadpoles themselves.

Amphibians serve as prey within aquatic food webs. If their bodies contain different proportions of nutrients, their value as food may also change.

Dr. Pavel Kratina, Reader in Aquatic Ecology at Queen Mary University of London, said the effects could spread across ecosystems.

“Our findings help explain how global warming may alter feeding preferences, interactions among cold-bloodied organisms, and systematically alter entire food webs,” Kratina said.

“By modifying tissue composition, increasing temperatures may also affect the energetic value of these animals as prey, potentially altering the function of aquatic ecosystems.”

Body length remained more stable than body mass or condition. Tadpoles reached their greatest average length at 16 degrees Celsius. Their average length changed only slightly across all three temperatures.

This may mean that young amphibians must reach a basic body length before metamorphosis. Other traits may absorb more environmental pressure.

Mass can decline. Stored energy can shrink. Development can accelerate. The basic body plan may remain comparatively steady.

Climate Flexibility Has a Ceiling

The research challenges a comforting assumption about adaptation.

Animals often change behavior when conditions shift. They seek shade, alter activity, move locations, or choose different foods. Those responses matter. However, they do not guarantee protection.

In this experiment, tadpoles recognized changing nutritional demands and adjusted their diets. Their bodies still paid a price.

The researchers describe warming as a force that narrows possible life-history paths. As temperatures rose, diet had less influence over development and body condition.

This pattern could become especially important in Mediterranean regions. The researchers expect those areas to face major temperature increases during coming decades.

Freshwater habitats can warm quickly. Small ponds may offer few cooler places during prolonged heat.

Amphibians already depend on a careful balance between water conditions, food, and development time. Rising temperatures can disturb all three.

The study does not predict how every amphibian species will respond. It focused on one species collected from one region. Laboratory conditions also cannot reproduce every pressure found in natural wetlands.

Wild tadpoles face changing water levels, predators, competition, disease, and uneven food supplies. These pressures could strengthen or alter the effects observed here.

Even so, the controlled experiment identifies a clear biological boundary. Food choice improves resilience, but it does not provide unlimited escape from warming.

Practical Implications of the Research

Conservation plans may need to protect cooler sections of ponds, streams, and wetlands.

Shade, deeper water, and varied habitat structure could provide thermal refuges during hot periods. These areas may give amphibians more time to develop. Protecting dietary diversity also matters. Tadpoles with access to both plant and animal foods survived at higher rates.

Wetland management should therefore consider food webs alongside temperature. A habitat with little dietary variety may leave animals less able to respond.

The findings could also improve predictions about climate effects across aquatic ecosystems.

Models that track only survival may miss important changes in body size, condition, and tissue nutrients. Those shifts can affect later life and the animals that eat amphibians.

The research offers no simple dietary cure for climate warming.

Instead, it points toward a broader response. Amphibians need varied food, cooler spaces, and functioning freshwater habitats. Their ability to adapt is real, but it is not endless.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature.

The original story "Climate change could alter feeding patterns throughout freshwater ecosystems" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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