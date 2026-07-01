Fourth of July warning: 9 out of 10 Americans are unaware of hot dog health risks

New survey finds most Americans eat hot dogs but do not know processed meat is linked to colorectal cancer risk. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Hot dogs are everywhere around the Fourth of July, piled high with mustard, onions, chili, or sauerkraut and handed across backyard grills by the millions. Yet a new national survey suggests most Americans do not know what may come with them.

A Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Morning Consult poll of 2,201 U.S. adults, conducted June 22 to 24, 2026, found that nearly half of Americans say they eat hot dogs two or three times each month. But when asked about the health risks of hot dogs, 49% said they had heard there were risks but were unsure what they were. In addition, another 40% said they did not know of any health risks.

That finding lands at the start of peak hot dog season. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates that Americans consume about 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day alone. That is enough to stretch from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles more than five times.

The poll also found that 59% of respondents said they had eaten at least one hot dog somewhere between daily and once a month over the past year. The picture that emerges is familiar: a widely eaten food, often treated as harmless convenience fare. However, it is paired with striking uncertainty about what long-term health warnings actually say.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates that Americans consume about 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day alone. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

A familiar food with a less familiar warning

Health groups have been sounding those warnings for years. The World Health Organization has classified processed meat, including hot dogs, as “carcinogenic to humans.” It has said that eating 50 grams of processed meat daily, about the amount in a single hot dog, increases colorectal cancer risk by 18%.

The World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research have also said there is “strong evidence” that processed meat causes colorectal cancer. The National Cancer Institute has gone further, saying, “There’s mounting evidence linking an unhealthy diet, in particular, one high in processed meat and fat, and low in fruits and vegetables, to early-onset colorectal cancer.”

Those warnings have begun to feel more urgent as colorectal cancer shifts in younger age groups. An analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 1999 and 2020, the rate of colorectal cancer rose 500% among children ages 10 to 14. It also rose 333% among teens ages 15 to 19, and 185% among young adults ages 20 to 24.

Stephanie McBurnett, a registered dietitian with the Physicians Committee, said children are a particular concern.

"Because children's bodies and eating habits are still developing, early and frequent exposure to red and processed meats — like hot dogs — can cause lasting harm,” she said. “Alarmingly, colorectal cancer rates among young people are rising, with diagnoses occurring at increasingly earlier ages."

Because children's bodies and eating habits are still developing, early and frequent exposure to red and processed meats — like hot dogs — can cause lasting harm. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Cancer trends are changing across age and sex

Broader cancer statistics point in the same direction. According to “Cancer statistics 2024: All hands on deck,” a report from the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer has become the leading cause of cancer death in men ages 20 to 39 and the third leading cause in women in the same age group. Among adults ages 40 to 49, it has become the leading cause of cancer death in men and the second leading cause in women.

The same update estimated that more than 2 million Americans would be diagnosed with cancer in 2024, the first time annual incidence has crossed that mark. That works out to nearly 5,500 people each day, or one diagnosis about every 15 seconds.

The report also noted that colorectal cancer trends differ sharply by age. Rates have fallen in people older than 65, but among those younger than 55, they continue to rise by 1% to 2% per year. It described cancer as a moving target, with burdens falling unevenly across racial, ethnic, and age groups. In addition, younger adults are facing a different landscape than their parents did.

That does not mean one summer cookout explains a national cancer trend. It does mean the discussion around processed meat now sits inside a larger and more unsettling shift. This is a shift in which a disease once associated more strongly with older adults is being diagnosed earlier.

What people say they might do instead

The survey suggests many Americans may be open to changing course once the risk is made explicit. After respondents were told, “Hot dogs are processed meats, and frequent consumption is linked to serious health risks, including colorectal cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease,” they were asked whether they would choose a veggie dog instead if one were available.

Twenty-two percent of Americans would choose a veggie dog instead. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Twenty-two percent said they would be very likely to do so, and 24% said they would be somewhat likely.

That does not amount to a sweeping rejection of hot dogs, but it does suggest that information may matter. A large share of people in the poll were not rejecting the health warnings so much as saying they did not know them.

Processed meats such as hot dogs have also been linked to heart disease risk. By contrast, replacing meat with plant-based meat alternatives may help heart health, according to the material released with the survey. It also points to broader evidence supporting diets built around whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and legumes.

Plant-based substitutes

Even plant-based substitutes, though processed themselves, may not fit neatly into the same category as processed meat. Recent research, according to the Physicians Committee material, suggests that many of those alternatives may have positive health effects.

McBurnett said people looking for a switch do not have to give up the rituals that make hot dogs appealing in the first place.

“On the bright side,” McBurnett said, “there are a multitude of healthier hot dog alternatives available these days, from commercially prepared veggie dogs that can be found in most supermarkets, to tasty whole food homemade versions made from marinating carrots in soy sauce, liquid smoke, and spices.

“At the end of the day,” McBurnett said, “the toppings are what make a hot dog taste great, from your favorite condiments to pickles, peppers, onions, protein-packed chili beans, and gut-friendly sauerkraut — all things that load on both flavor and nutrition.”

Practical implications of the research

The survey points to a clear public information gap. Hot dogs remain a routine part of American eating, especially around holidays, but most adults in this poll either could not name the risks of processed meat or did not know any at all.

At the same time, cancer data show colorectal cancer is becoming a more serious threat for younger people. Taken together, those findings suggest that clearer nutrition messaging, especially for families with children, could matter.

They also suggest that small substitutions, such as choosing a plant-based alternative or building meals more often around beans, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, may be one practical place to start.

Research findings are available online in the American Cancer Society Journal.

The original story "Fourth of July warning: 9 out of 10 Americans are unaware of hot dog health risks" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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