The conceptual scene illustrates a proposal to test what drives choices in humans and AI systems. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

In Nazi-occupied Paris in 1943, wireless operator Noor Inayat Khan had a chance to leave after the resistance network around her collapsed. She stayed and kept transmitting. German authorities captured her that October, and she was executed at Dachau the following year. Neuroscientist Paul Verschure opens one of two new papers with her decision, a case that asks more of any account of decision-making than explaining when a person moves a finger in a laboratory.

Verschure, of Miguel Hernández University of Elche in Spain, argues that a choice like Khan’s draws on several abilities working together. A person can picture different futures, weigh them against commitments and stay with a decision as conditions change. In two papers in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B, he calls that combination Responsible Autonomy and proposes ways to look for it in brains and artificial systems.

That puts a familiar question about machine intelligence in a different light. A chatbot can give a persuasive account of why it chose one answer over another. Verschure wants to know whether the process it describes played any part in producing the answer. His papers offer a theory and a testing plan, with much of the experimental work still ahead.

Neuroscientist Paul Verschure, Distinguished University Professor at Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH), in Spain. (CREDIT: Miguel Hernández University of Elche)

What goes into a choice

A wallet lies on the pavement, and the person who finds it is already late for work. They can picture its owner discovering the loss, even though the owner is nowhere in sight. Verschure calls that ability active decoupling. It lets a person consider events beyond the immediate scene, drawing on experience and memory to think through what might happen next.

The finder also has needs and priorities of their own, such as getting to work on time. That is endogenous drive. Leeway comes in when several courses of action are genuinely available for consideration. The finder might check for identification, bring the wallet to a nearby shop or leave it where it is.

The remaining capacities explain how an option becomes a choice the finder can stand behind. Normative self-governance brings a rule such as respecting someone else’s property into the decision. Diachronic integrity connects the choice to commitments that persist over time. Experiential ownership gives the finder a sense that the resulting action was one they initiated and controlled.

The same person may exercise those capacities to different degrees depending on the circumstances. A hurried choice may draw on fewer alternatives than one made with time to think. A long-standing commitment can still matter in either case. For Verschure, that variability makes freedom something researchers could study in degrees.

How the brain might weigh alternatives

The companion paper in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B proposes a layered model of how a choice takes shape. At one end are bodily needs and rapid responses. Other layers learn from experience, track how actions change the world and help the person consider what others might believe or expect.

The DACva architecture. Five hierarchical layers (somatic, reactive, adaptive, contextual and reflective) intersect three functional columns processing states of world, self and action along the exteroceptive, interoceptive and actuation modalities. (CREDIT: Paul Verschure etal, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences 2026)

In the model, fragments of past experience help build possible sequences of events. A person considering whether to return the wallet can run through what might happen at the shop before setting foot inside. The proposal gives the hippocampus and the neocortex complementary roles in representing and organizing remembered experience. Those assignments give researchers specific brain mechanisms to investigate.

A useful test would ask what happens when the predicted mechanism changes. If a part of the system helps generate alternatives, disrupting it should narrow the options the system considers in a predictable way. Researchers would also need to account for broader changes in learning and attention, which could affect the task for other reasons. A model earns support when it can predict which part of the decision changes and which abilities the system can still exercise.

Looking inside an AI decision

The proposed Evaluation Suite for Responsible Autonomy, or ESRA, turns that logic into a set of tests. Many AI benchmarks score the answers a system produces. ESRA would examine how it reached those answers. Researchers would look for evidence that a mechanism was active, then change it and check whether the decision shifted as predicted.

Consider a system that consistently follows a rule. Its behavior could come from a filter that blocks certain outputs, or from a process that weighs the rule against competing priorities as it chooses an action. Both can produce the same response. To tell them apart, researchers would need evidence about where the rule affected the decision and what happened when the relevant process changed.

Access is a practical constraint. A researcher who can inspect and modify a system can test a proposed mechanism directly. Someone limited to its public interface can vary the questions or situations it encounters, but may learn less about the underlying process. As with other efforts to identify the limits of AI, the strength of the conclusion depends on what the test can observe. Under ESRA, insufficient access can leave a capacity undetermined.

Schematic illustrates the four stages of the CESP cascade: compression, expansion, selection, and projection. (CREDIT: Paul Verschure etal, Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences 2026)

Autonomy and accountability

Understanding where a decision came from could help investigators work backward after a system causes harm. An AI tool might have carried out an authorized task in a way its operators failed to anticipate. Asking how the system selected its action can help trace the failure to a goal, permission or constraint. That matters when organizations try to manage AI risks across systems built and deployed by different teams.

Assigning legal responsibility requires additional judgments about duties, oversight and who could have prevented harm. Verschure’s framework addresses the mechanisms behind a choice. The papers leave those legal judgments open, even if future experiments find a machine that meets some or all of the proposed criteria.

The distinction matters because fluent language can shape human judgment. A system can say it felt torn between two options, and a reader may take that account at face value. Verschure’s proposal asks researchers to find out whether the system actually considered alternatives, whether competing demands affected its choice and whether changing that process changes what it does. Each question leads to an experiment whose outcome could support or challenge the theory.

Dig deeper into free will and AI autonomy

These five papers examine how people experience control over their actions, what brain signals reveal about voluntary movement and how researchers assess AI behavior.

Rational choices elicit stronger sense of agency in brain and behavior: Participants reported a stronger sense of control when choosing between options they valued differently than when picking between equally valued options. (Cognition, 2025)

Intentional binding decreases during learning: Implications for sense of agency: The perceived time between an action and its outcome became less compressed as participants learned, complicating the use of this timing effect as a measure of perceived control. (Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology, 2026)

What Is the Readiness Potential?: This review examines competing explanations for the buildup of brain activity before voluntary movement and what that signal can reveal about when a decision begins. (Trends in Cognitive Sciences, 2021)

Large language models pass a standard three-party Turing test: With suitable prompting, three AI systems held conversations in which participants performed at or below chance when asked to identify the human. (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2026)

Levels of AGI for Operationalizing Progress on the Path to AGI: Researchers propose rating AI by the breadth and quality of its performance and examine how deployment choices shape the autonomy a system is given. (International Conference on Machine Learning, 2024)

Research findings are available online in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences.

The original story "Free will is not an illusion and now machines offer a way to test it" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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