MIT device creates linked microwave signals at room temperature without extreme cooling

MIT researchers built a small device that creates tightly linked radio-frequency signals at room temperature.

The device uses a magnetic film and microwave cavity, avoiding the bulky cooling equipment often needed for similar technologies.

The platform could support secure communications, noise-resilient sensing and future microwave quantum technology, though further development is needed.

Two radio-frequency signals can look random on their own but reveal order when matched together. MIT researchers have now produced that kind of linked microwave signal at room temperature.

The team developed a compact electronic platform that generates pairs of highly correlated radio-frequency waves without bulky cryogenic cooling equipment. Such linked waves can support noise-resilient communication, high-precision sensing and secure signal processing.

The lead author is Qiuyuan Wang, an MIT graduate student in electrical engineering and computer science. The team also included Aravind Karthigeyan of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, MIT postdoc Chung-Tao Chou and senior author Luqiao Liu, an associate professor in MIT’s Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and a member of the Research Laboratory of Electronics.

“We’ve shown how the quantum properties of magnets can be leveraged to realize new communication and detection technologies. I hope our demonstration of this platform will enable further development of room-temperature quantum simulators, which have huge potential to enable many future discoveries,” Wang says.

Coupled YIG–resonator device for non-degenerate parametric pumping. (CREDIT: Nature Electronics)

Escaping the coldest laboratory machines

Microwave photons form the signals used in wireless communication and sensing. In advanced quantum technologies, scientists can split one microwave photon into two tightly correlated photons.

Those paired signals can help with secure communication and radar systems that detect faint signals. But the standard way to make them often depends on superconducting circuits.

One common device is a Josephson junction, an element in a superconducting circuit. It can split microwave photons into linked pairs, but it needs extreme cooling to work effectively.

That cooling usually means a cryostat, a bulky, expensive and energy-intensive machine. Superconducting circuits must generally stay below minus 273 degrees Celsius.

That requirement limits real-world use. A technology that needs a specialized cold chamber stays mostly in laboratories.

The MIT team found another route while working on a different research problem. Instead of superconducting circuits, they turned to magnets.

A magnetic film inside a microwave cavity

The new device places a magnetic film inside a microwave resonator. The resonator is a metal cavity that traps electromagnetic energy.

When microwave energy enters the system, it interacts with the magnetic film. Under the right conditions, the device splits one incoming signal into two linked output signals with distinct frequencies.

Field and power dependencies of degenerate and non-degenerate parametric pumping. (CREDIT: Nature Electronics)

“On its own, each signal looks random, but their phase relationship remains strongly correlated,” Wang explains.

The system relies on magnons, tiny packets of magnetic energy. Usually, when microwave photons enter a magnetic system, they can generate a pair of correlated magnons with the same frequency.

That creates a practical problem. If the magnons share the same frequency, scientists cannot easily separate them. Secure communication needs one signal for transmission and the matching signal for detection or recovery.

The MIT platform solves that separation problem by coupling the magnetic film with the microwave resonator. The result is a hybrid magnon-photon system.

Turning one signal into two usable partners

By carefully controlling the energy pumped into the device, the researchers created hybrid magnon-photon waves. These waves produced a pair of synchronized microwave signals with different frequencies.

The different frequencies matter. They let one signal carry information while the other acts as the matching partner needed to recover it.

The signals remain strongly correlated, but their frequencies are different and random. That makes it difficult for an attacker to recover information encoded in one signal without access to the matching one.

The team demonstrated this idea by encoding a small image in the frequency of one microwave signal. They successfully decoded the image using its partner signal.

Magnon polariton dynamics and correlation. (CREDIT: Nature Electronics)

This does not make every future system automatically secure. But it shows that the linked-signal platform can support communication methods where recovery depends on the correlated partner.

A nonlinear magnetic tool

Liu said the work also addresses a long-standing technical issue in magnetic systems.

“Magnonic systems exhibit a remarkably rich range of nonlinear dynamics, but these nonlinearities have not yet been harnessed for practical applications as extensively as those in nonlinear optics and other dynamical systems. In this work, we address one important challenge: the spectral overlap between a pair of ‘twin’ magnons generated by the same pump photon. By using the level repulsion arising from coupling between magnons and microwave photons, we were able to separate the two magnons in frequency,” Liu says.

That separation gives the platform much of its practical value. The two outputs are still tied together, but they no longer overlap in the same spectral space.

Liu said the demonstration could help technologies that rely on correlated microwave sources.

“We believe this demonstration could provide a foundation for technologies such as quantum radar, secure communications, and quantum-limited sensing, all of which rely on correlated — and ultimately entangled — microwave sources.”

The device could also support noise-resilient communication. In that use, the receiver could decode a message even when random data garble the transmission, as long as the matching correlated signal remains available.

Simulators, sensing and future scaling

Correlated microwave signals also matter for quantum simulators. These devices emulate complex behavior and interactions of subatomic particles that ordinary computers cannot easily handle.

Wireless communication experiment with correlated magnon polaritons. (CREDIT: Nature Electronics)

Scientists are developing quantum simulators to help discover new drugs and materials. A room-temperature source of correlated signals could reduce costs and make such systems more scalable.

The MIT researchers now want to develop a scalable architecture for the platform. That would move it closer to real-world deployment.

They also plan to explore more applications for the process and use the platform to study the physics behind correlated microwave signals.

An outside expert said the work extends the field of cavity magnonics.

“The creation of a non-degenerate parametric magnon-polariton platform marks an important milestone for cavity magnonics, extending the field beyond coherent microwave generation to the production of multichannel correlated microwave photons,” says Can-Ming Hu, a distinguished professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Manitoba in Canada, who was not involved with this paper.

Hu said the platform could influence several room-temperature technologies.

“This breakthrough will broadly impact secure microwave communications, hardware random number generation, correlation-based signal processing, and intelligent microwave sensing — all operating within the classical regime at room temperature. Looking ahead, this platform could well be remembered as the starting point for realizing quantum-inspired microwave sensing and communication technologies based on nonlinear cavity magnonics.”

Practical implications of the research

The work could help move correlated microwave technology beyond specialized low-temperature laboratories. By generating linked signals at room temperature, the platform may reduce the cost, size and energy demands of future microwave systems.

Pumping frequency dependency. (CREDIT: Nature Electronics)

That could matter for secure communications, radar, sensing and quantum simulators. The device also gives researchers a compact way to study how magnetic materials and microwave fields interact.

The next challenge is scale. The team still needs to build architectures that can move from a laboratory demonstration toward practical systems. But the result shows that magnets can offer a new path for producing correlated microwave signals without relying on cryogenic superconducting circuits.

Dig deeper into cavity magnonics, correlated microwaves and quantum sensing

These resources explore the wider science of magnon-photon coupling, microwave correlations, quantum sensing and the emerging technologies that could grow from room-temperature cavity magnonics.

A map of cavity magnonics: concepts, developments, and recent advances

This recent review explains cavity magnon-polaritons, strong magnon-photon coupling and newer directions including long-distance coupling, non-reciprocity and quantum applications, providing broad context for magnetic microwave platforms. (Journal of Physics: Condensed Matter, 2025)

Enhancement of Microwave Entanglement via Coherent Quantum Feedback with Cavity Magnonics

This study examines how a YIG-based cavity-magnonics system can strengthen entanglement between microwave modes while reducing dissipation and easing some low-temperature requirements, linking magnetic cavities directly with correlated microwave generation. (Advanced Quantum Technologies, 2025)

The role of excitation vector fields and all-polarisation state control in cavity magnonics

Researchers demonstrate a method for controlling cavity magnon-polaritons by tuning the polarization and spatial profile of microwave excitation fields, showing how magnon-photon interactions can be engineered for spin-based and quantum technologies. (npj Spintronics, 2024)

Quantum-enhanced metrology in cavity magnonics

This work investigates how cavity-magnonic systems could improve precision measurement by exploiting quantum properties of magnons, directly connecting magnon-photon platforms with high-sensitivity sensing. (Physical Review B, 2024)

Quantum Illumination and Quantum Radar: A Brief Overview

This peer-reviewed review assesses quantum illumination and microwave quantum radar, including their theoretical advantages, experimental progress and practical limitations in noisy environments where correlated signals could aid target detection. (Reports on Progress in Physics, 2024)

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Electronics.

The original story "MIT device creates linked microwave signals at room temperature without extreme cooling" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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