Music therapy in health care: How nurses use songs to heal

Nurse practitioners use music therapy to reduce stress, pain, and anxiety and improve brain and heart health in patients. (CREDIT: David L Ryan)

Music has long been more than entertainment. For thousands of years, it’s played a powerful role in healing. Ancient shamans used rhythm and sound to fight illness. Today, nurse practitioners bring that same spirit to modern medicine. They now use music therapy to help patients manage a wide range of physical and emotional problems. From easing pain to calming anxious minds, music has found its place in health care.

Rhonda Winegar, a University of Texas Arlington nurse practitioner with decades of experience in neurology, knows this well. After watching a documentary about singer Glen Campbell’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease, she began looking into the science of music and its healing power.

Campbell’s memory faded as the disease progressed. Yet, even in the late stages, he could still play the guitar and sing. “He kept wandering off, and they’d have to push him back on stage,” Winegar said. “Yet he could still play all those difficult chords and remember the lyrics to his songs.”

That moment stuck with her. She often recommends the film, I’ll Be Me, to newly diagnosed Alzheimer’s patients and their families. It helps them understand what the disease can take—and what it sometimes leaves behind.

Nurse practitioners integrate music therapy to ease pain, reduce anxiety, and support brain function in diverse clinical settings. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Music Therapy: Ancient Roots, Modern Science

Music therapy isn’t new. But today’s medical professionals are giving it renewed attention. With research backing its benefits, music is no longer just a comfort—it’s a tool for healing. Winegar joined forces with a colleague, Dustin Hixenbaugh, to explore this further and published their findings in The Journal for Nurse Practitioners.

The idea is simple: music can support standard medical treatments. It helps manage symptoms and improves quality of life. But the science behind it is impressive. Music can lower blood pressure, steady the heart rate, and reduce pain. It also helps people handle stress and anxiety. That’s why so many patients feel calmer, stronger, and more connected when music becomes part of their care.

“Music delays neurodegeneration in conditions such as Alzheimer’s,” Winegar said. “Sometimes, patients with memory issues get anxious and upset, which can start affecting their speech and ability to communicate. But if they’re able to sing, they can express their feelings, which helps reduce anxiety, stress and depression.”

Two Ways to Use Music in Medicine

Music therapy takes two main forms: active and passive. Active therapy includes singing, playing instruments, or writing music. Passive therapy involves just listening. Both can make a real difference.

For patients with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders, music helps with walking. “In a clinical setting, patients dealing with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders can improve their walking cadence and frequency just by listening to music,” Winegar explained.

It even shows results for people with epilepsy. “In neurology, music has been shown to decrease seizure activity by calming abnormal electrical impulses in the brain,” she said. By regulating the nervous system, music reduces excitement that can lead to seizures. It also helps balance the heart rate and blood pressure.

The history of music therapy. (CREDIT: ScienceDirect)

But one important rule stands out—there’s no one-size-fits-all playlist. Winegar stressed that the best type of music depends on the person. What calms one patient might agitate another. A loud, fast song might ease tension for someone who enjoys it. Meanwhile, gentle melodies work better for someone else. “Someone might find heavy metal more calming than country music, or vice versa,” she noted. Personal taste matters more than genre.

Winegar herself prefers country music. She even centered a research presentation around it at the International Country Music Conference. “We focused on how country music can be used in a clinical setting,” she said. “It often tells the stories of struggle—my wife left me, I’m an alcoholic, my truck won’t start. We framed our presentation around the idea that music can serve as a support group, helping people connect with others facing similar struggles.”

Helping the Mind and Body

Music therapy is used for many medical conditions. For people with dementia, music can unlock memories and calm agitation. For those with developmental delays, it helps improve communication and social skills. Patients recovering from surgery or dealing with chronic pain often feel less discomfort when music plays.

“Music delays neurodegeneration in conditions such as Alzheimer’s,” said Rhonda Winegar, UTA assistant professor. (CREDIT: Adobe Stock)

Studies show that music affects brain activity. It increases dopamine, a chemical linked to pleasure and reward. It lowers cortisol, a hormone tied to stress. By changing the brain’s chemistry, music can lift moods and sharpen focus.

Even heart health improves. Music reduces heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and slows breathing. These effects help patients feel more relaxed and reduce strain on the heart. When pain lessens, patients may need fewer medications. That can lower side effects and improve overall well-being.

It’s not just patients who benefit. Many health care workers use music to manage their own stress. Winegar served in the military from 1987 to 2003. She remembers how music helped her stay grounded during tough times. “If you’re running with music playing, it can push you to keep going,” she said.

Challenges and Access

Despite the benefits, not everyone has easy access to music therapy. Costs can vary widely, and insurance doesn’t always cover it. This creates barriers, especially for people with limited income. Therapy sessions can cost anywhere from $50 to $150 each. Some patients need multiple sessions each week.

Rhonda Winegar, University of Texas at Arlington. (CREDIT: UTA)

Health care workers are trying to fix this. Sliding scale fees, public programs, and community grants help make therapy more affordable. Some clinics even offer group sessions, which cost less. Others connect patients with nonprofit programs or schools with training programs.

Nurse practitioners often lead the way in solving access issues. They talk with patients, explain the benefits, and find ways to bring music into care. In some cases, just recommending certain music or building playlists can be a good first step. Playing music in hospital rooms or care centers can also help.

“At the end of the day, music is a powerful tool,” Winegar said. “It doesn’t cost anything to turn on the radio, and it can be there for you during rough patches—whether you’re feeling anxious, depressed or in pain. It can motivate you, help you exercise or provide comfort. Music has always been there for us. That’s the most important takeaway from this research.”

Music therapy works best when used with other treatments, not instead of them. It supports healing, lifts spirits, and helps people connect. Whether in a hospital room, a therapy session, or your own home, music can play a key role in health and recovery.

Note: The article above provided by The Brighter Side of News.