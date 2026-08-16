Newer blood thinners linked to slower Alzheimer’s decline

A nationwide Swedish study found newer blood thinners were linked with slower cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s patients with atrial fibrillation. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Newer blood thinners were linked to slightly slower memory and thinking decline in people with both Alzheimer’s disease and atrial fibrillation.

The drugs may help by reducing clot-related damage and supporting brain circulation, but the study cannot prove they directly protect the brain.

The results could help doctors weigh treatment choices, although clinical trials are needed to confirm whether the drugs themselves slow cognitive decline.

For many families facing Alzheimer’s disease, every small change in memory can feel painfully large. A new Swedish study suggests that a common heart treatment may modestly slow cognitive decline in people who already have Alzheimer’s disease and atrial fibrillation.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet found that patients treated with newer blood thinners, known as NOACs, had slower decline on a standard thinking and memory test than those taking warfarin or no anticoagulant. The study drew on nationwide Swedish registry data from 7,308 people with both conditions.

The findings do not prove that NOACs directly protect the brain. The study was observational, meaning it followed real-world patients rather than assigning treatments in a clinical trial. Still, the results offer important clues for a medically fragile group.

When Heart Rhythm Affects Brain Health

Atrial fibrillation is a common irregular heartbeat, especially in older adults. It can allow blood clots to form, which raises the risk of stroke. Doctors often prescribe anticoagulants, or blood thinners, to reduce that danger.

Impact of oral anticoagulant use on cognitive, thromboembolic, and safety outcomes among patients with atrial fibrillation and Alzheimer’s disease. (CREDIT: European Heart Journal)

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. Many older people live with both Alzheimer’s and atrial fibrillation, creating difficult treatment choices.

“There are reasons to believe that the treatment could have a positive effect on cognition, for example by improving blood flow and reducing small-scale damage in the brain,” said Maria Eriksdotter, professor at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet.

Eriksdotter, who led the study, is also a senior consultant in geriatric medicine at Karolinska University Hospital.

A Large Real-World Study

The researchers used data from SveDem, the Swedish Register for Cognitive Disorders/Dementia. They also linked that information with national health registers covering diagnoses, prescriptions, deaths and clinical outcomes.

The study included 7,308 people with Alzheimer’s disease and pre-existing atrial fibrillation. Their average age at Alzheimer’s diagnosis was 82.6 years. Just over half were women.

Participants were divided into three matched groups. One group used NOACs, newer oral anticoagulants. Another used warfarin, an older blood thinner. A third group did not use anticoagulant medication.

The researchers tracked cognitive function using the Mini-Mental State Examination, or MMSE. This common test measures thinking, memory and orientation over time.

Newer Blood Thinners Stood Out

Patients treated with NOACs showed a significantly slower decline in MMSE scores. The difference equaled just over 0.2 MMSE points per year compared with warfarin or no anticoagulant treatment.

Flowchart of sample selection. (CREDIT: European Heart Journal)

That number may sound small. For one patient over one year, it may not feel dramatic. But over several years, even modest slowing can matter.

“The difference is modest for an individual patient from one year to the next, but over a longer period even such an effect could influence how cognitive function develops. Our findings suggest that NOAC treatment may also be significant for cognition in this patient group,” said Nanbo Zhu, researcher at the Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences and Society, Karolinska Institutet.

After five years, estimated MMSE scores were higher among NOAC users than among the other groups. That pattern suggests a slower overall drop in cognitive function.

Why Clotting May Matter In Alzheimer’s

The study adds to a growing question in medicine. Could blood clotting, blood flow and brain health be more closely connected than once believed?

Atrial fibrillation raises stroke risk, but not all brain injury comes from large, obvious strokes. Smaller blood vessel damage can also affect thinking over time.

Blood thinners may reduce clot-related injury. They may also help protect circulation in the brain. Better blood flow could support vulnerable brain tissue.

Alzheimer’s disease also involves biological changes that may interact with clotting. Amyloid-beta, a key Alzheimer’s-related protein, has been linked with platelet activity, thrombin formation and fibrin deposits.

These processes may worsen inflammation and reduce the brain’s ability to clear harmful proteins. That gives researchers a reason to study anticoagulants beyond stroke prevention.

Estimated MMSE score trajectories by oral anticoagulant use. (CREDIT: European Heart Journal)

More Than Cognition

The study also looked at major health outcomes. Patients treated with NOACs had lower risks of death, stroke, blood clots and fractures compared with those not receiving anticoagulants.

Warfarin was also linked with lower risks of death, stroke and blood clots. However, it was associated with a higher risk of major bleeding.

That difference matters in older patients with dementia. Falls, bleeding risk, frailty and medication management all shape treatment decisions.

NOACs are often easier to manage than warfarin. Warfarin can require frequent blood tests and dose changes. Diet and other medicines can also affect how it works.

For someone with memory loss, a simpler treatment routine can make a real difference.

A Careful Interpretation

The researchers stress that their findings cannot prove cause and effect. Doctors did not randomly assign patients to NOACs, warfarin or no anticoagulant.

That means other factors may have influenced both treatment choices and outcomes. Some patients may not have received anticoagulants because they were frailer or had higher bleeding risk.

The team used statistical methods to balance the groups. Still, no observational study can remove every hidden difference.

Weighted cumulative incidence of clinical outcomes by oral anticoagulant use. NOAC, non-vitamin K oral anticoagulant. (CREDIT: European Heart Journal)

Some patients may also have changed medications during follow-up. Registry data can show prescriptions, but they cannot perfectly capture how every patient took every dose.

Because of these limits, the study should not be read as proof that NOACs slow Alzheimer’s disease itself.

What Doctors And Families Can Take Away

The findings may help doctors weigh treatment decisions for people with both Alzheimer’s disease and atrial fibrillation. Stroke prevention remains the main reason to use anticoagulants.

But the study suggests NOACs may offer a favorable balance. They were linked with slower cognitive decline, fewer stroke-related events and no significant rise in major bleeding compared with non-use.

Warfarin showed benefits for stroke and survival, but the bleeding signal was less favorable. It also did not show the same cognitive association as NOACs.

For families, the message is cautious but meaningful. A heart medication chosen for stroke prevention may also have brain-related implications over time.

Still, any treatment choice should depend on the individual patient. Age, fall risk, kidney function, other medications and care support all matter.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This research could influence how doctors discuss anticoagulant treatment for people with Alzheimer’s disease and atrial fibrillation. When blood thinning is appropriate, NOACs may offer advantages over warfarin in this patient group.

The findings may also encourage more studies on how heart rhythm, blood flow and clotting affect dementia progression. Researchers need clinical trials or stronger study designs to test whether NOACs truly slow cognitive decline.

For patients and families, the work highlights the importance of treating whole-body health in dementia care. Brain function does not exist apart from the heart, blood vessels and circulation.

The study may also help improve care for older adults often excluded from clinical trials. People with dementia deserve evidence that reflects their real medical complexity. Better data could help doctors protect both life and quality of life.

Dig deeper into Alzheimer’s disease, atrial fibrillation and blood thinners

These resources explore how atrial fibrillation, anticoagulant choice, stroke and cardiovascular health may influence dementia risk and cognitive decline.

Comparative risk of dementia between direct oral anticoagulants and warfarin after atrial fibrillation related ischemic stroke

This nationwide Korean study found a complex pattern after AF-related stroke: direct oral anticoagulants were associated with less vascular dementia than warfarin, but higher rates of Alzheimer’s and all-cause dementia, underscoring why observational findings require caution. (Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, 2026)

Apixaban Versus Aspirin to Reduce Cognitive Decline After Cryptogenic Stroke and Atrial Cardiopathy: ARCADIA-Cognition Study

This randomized study found no significant difference in cognitive trajectories between people receiving apixaban and aspirin after cryptogenic stroke with atrial cardiopathy. The trial provides an important counterpoint to observational evidence suggesting anticoagulation may protect cognition. (Journal of the American Heart Association, 2025)

The role of atrial fibrillation in vascular cognitive impairment and dementia: epidemiology, pathophysiology, and preventive strategies

This review examines how atrial fibrillation may contribute to cognitive impairment through stroke, silent vascular injury, reduced cerebral blood flow and other mechanisms, while assessing strategies that might reduce dementia risk. (GeroScience, 2025)

Association of direct oral anticoagulants and warfarin with risk of dementia in patients with atrial fibrillation: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Pooling evidence from patients with atrial fibrillation, this meta-analysis found that direct oral anticoagulants were associated with a lower incidence of dementia than warfarin, with particularly notable associations for rivaroxaban and apixaban. (Heliyon, 2024)

Cardiac Contributions to Brain Health: A Scientific Statement From the American Heart Association

This expert scientific statement reviews evidence connecting atrial fibrillation, heart failure and coronary disease with cognitive impairment, including pathways involving stroke, subtle brain injury and shared cardiovascular risks. (Stroke, 2024)

Research findings are available online in the journal European Heart Journal.

The original story "Newer blood thinners linked to slower Alzheimer’s decline" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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