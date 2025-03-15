Scientists reveal the anti-aging potential of rice wine

Scientists have found a way to transform rice wine fermentation byproducts into a superfood rich in polyphenols, offering anti-aging benefits. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Researchers have long studied the effects of polyphenols on human health, uncovering their role in reducing the risk of diseases like cancer and cardiovascular conditions.

These naturally occurring plant compounds, found in fruits, vegetables, and certain beverages, are now the focus of efforts to develop dietary therapies that combat aging and oxidative stress.

Polyphenols work by neutralizing harmful molecules known as reactive oxygen species (ROS). These compounds, generated through normal metabolism and environmental factors, contribute to cell damage and aging. By scavenging ROS, polyphenols slow down aging at the cellular level.

Their antioxidant capacity depends on the number and arrangement of hydroxyl groups in their structure. Studies show that increasing hydroxyl groups enhances antioxidant activity, demonstrating the structural importance of polyphenols in fighting oxidative stress.

Beyond direct antioxidant effects, polyphenols activate the body’s natural defense systems. They stimulate enzymes like superoxide dismutase (SOD) and glutathione peroxidase, which help neutralize harmful molecules.

Bottled tapuy samples used for the experiment. (CREDIT: Bragais and Medina, 2025)

Research on mice revealed that compounds such as curcumin, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), and quercetin reduce oxidative stress by boosting these protective enzymes. Another study found that resveratrol increased levels of SOD and catalase, strengthening the body’s resistance to age-related damage.

Additionally, polyphenols influence the Nrf2 pathway, a key regulator of antioxidant responses. By enhancing Nrf2 activity, compounds like luteolin and resveratrol increase the production of protective enzymes, further reinforcing the body's defense against oxidative stress.

The Role of Fermentation in Enhancing Polyphenol Content

Fermentation is an ancient food processing method that enhances the nutritional and bioactive properties of foods. This process not only preserves food but also increases the concentration of beneficial compounds such as polyphenols.

Rice wine, particularly Philippine tapuy, is a fermented alcoholic beverage made from glutinous rice. Unlike European wines, which derive their alcohol from sugar fermentation, rice wine relies on enzymatic breakdown of starch into fermentable sugars.

Tapuy is produced using a starter culture called "bubod," a mix of fungi and yeast that initiates fermentation. The process significantly alters the chemical composition of rice, increasing its bioactive compound content.

Studies have shown that the microbial activity during fermentation enhances polyphenol levels, making fermented rice products richer in antioxidants than their unfermented counterparts.

Fungi like Rhizopus oryzae and Mucor indicus, along with the yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae, play a crucial role in breaking down complex molecules into bioavailable polyphenols. This transformation improves not only the antioxidant profile of the final product but also its potential health benefits.

“Tapuy” rice wine starts out as a mixture of black and white glutinous rice (A), which is fermented using a starter culture or “bubod.” After a month, the solid residues from the fermentation process or “lees” (B) are filtered out and usually discarded. (CREDIT: Bragais and Medina, 2025)

Turning Waste Into a Health-Boosting Superfood

Researchers from the Ateneo de Manila University and the University of the Philippines have discovered a way to maximize the health potential of tapuy by optimizing its fermentation process. Their focus was on tapuy lees, the solid remnants left after rice wine production. While traditionally discarded as waste, these lees contain high concentrations of bioactive compounds.

By fine-tuning the microbial composition of the starter culture, scientists were able to increase the antioxidant activity of tapuy lees. Lab tests revealed that extracts from optimized tapuy lees extended the lifespan and improved the mobility of test organisms.

These extracts also significantly boosted SOD levels, reinforcing their role in combating age-related cellular deterioration. The results suggest that tapuy lees could be repurposed as a functional food ingredient, offering an environmentally friendly way to reduce waste while promoting health.

Summary of the total phenolic content of the three tapuy set-ups. The use of a defined starter culture mixture resulted in a larger total phenolic content than the bubod. (CREDIT: Springer Nature Link)

Future Potential of Polyphenol-Enriched Fermented Foods

Despite promising findings, researchers emphasize the need for human clinical trials to confirm the benefits of tapuy lees in aging prevention and disease management. If further studies support these results, polyphenol-enriched fermented foods could become valuable tools in dietary interventions for longevity and health maintenance.

Optimizing fermentation techniques could lead to the development of functional foods with enhanced polyphenol content, providing accessible and natural ways to counteract oxidative stress.

With continued research, traditional food products like tapuy may hold the key to unlocking new strategies for healthy aging, transforming everyday dietary choices into powerful wellness solutions.

