An artist’s reconstruction shows Vampyrocamelus welshi reaching for leaves on the ancient Great Plains. The long-legged camel lived about 13 million years ago and earned its nickname from the blade-like teeth found in fossil skulls thought to be male. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Paleontologists named a long-legged Miocene camel, Vampyrocamelus welshi, from fossils found mainly in Texas and Oklahoma.

Skulls interpreted as male have unusually large, backward-curving upper canines and first premolars. The teeth may have played a role in competition for mates.

More than 100 cataloged bones helped researchers distinguish the animal from other giraffe-like camels in North America.

About 13 million years ago, a camel with long legs and blade-shaped fangs lived on the southern Great Plains. Its proportions resembled those of a giraffe, but its upper jaw carried two kinds of enlarged teeth. Both bent backward, giving paleontologists a reason to call it the vampire camel.

Katherine Marriott, Donald Prothero, Stephanie Lukowski and Meghan Forcellati named the species Vampyrocamelus welshi in a chapter of The Evolution of North American Camels. The monograph appears in an online copy of New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science Bulletin 104.

The name describes the shape of the teeth. The animal belonged to a family of plant eaters, and its tall frame suggests it could browse above the reach of shorter animals. Other work on ancient herbivores shows how much teeth can reveal about feeding. In this case, the most conspicuous teeth raise a different question about what a plant eater did with its mouth.

Measurement landmarks of camel skulls used in this volume. Dental terminology employed in this volume. (CREDIT: Katherine Marriott et al, ResearchGate 2026)

How the teeth were used remains open. A tooth shaped for cutting can do more than one job, and the same animal could have used it in different situations. The skulls give paleontologists a basis for narrowing those possibilities, especially because some preserve both the canines and the premolars in place.

A new name for fossils already in storage

The discovery came from fossils that had spent decades in museum cabinets. Many came from the Clarendon beds of the Texas Panhandle, a region paleontologists have worked since the late 19th century. The material became part of the Frick collection, now held by the American Museum of Natural History.

The team had more than 100 cataloged bones to work with, including numerous skulls and jaws and a skeleton that preserves parts of the body beyond the head. The skull chosen as the type specimen, the reference for the new species, came from Donley County, Texas. The authors also report remains from Oklahoma and rare finds from Nebraska, including an upper canine.

Museum staff had used the informal name “Machaerocamelus,” or dagger camel. The label even appeared in earlier literature, but the fossils still lacked a formal description. Comparing skulls, teeth and limb bones allowed the researchers to define the animal and distinguish it from similar long-legged camels.

The case shows how a collection can yield a discovery long after the fieldwork ends. One unusual jaw might raise a question. Dozens of specimens let researchers check whether the same features recur and how they vary. That combination of old material and a new comparison also drives discoveries elsewhere in the fossil record.

Anatomical drawings of the extinct camel relative Oxydactylus longipes identify the skeletal landmarks used to measure limb and shoulder bones. Colored brackets mark bone lengths and widths at key locations, including the shoulder blade, upper and lower limbs, and ankle bones, allowing researchers to compare skeletal proportions and investigate the animal's anatomy and movement. (CREDIT: Katherine Marriott et al, ResearchGate 2026)

The specimen from Donley County anchors the name to a particular skull. From there, other bones can be assigned to the species if they share the relevant features. The distinction matters for fossil collections because isolated teeth can turn up at sites that yield little else of the same animal.

The vampire camel had two kinds of fangs

In skulls the authors interpret as male, the upper canine and the first upper premolar both grew large and curved backward. The largest canines approached 5 centimeters, or about 2 inches, in length. They were flattened enough to look more like blades than ordinary pointed camel teeth. The enlarged premolars gave the animal another prominent tooth behind each canine.

The shape stood out when compared with Aepycamelus, another extinct giraffe-like camel. Long limbs tied the animals to a similar body plan. The teeth helped separate them. Using both lines of evidence kept the classification from depending on any single feature, even one as striking as a pair of fangs.

The differences among skulls also matter. Some had much smaller teeth than those attributed to males. The authors interpret that pattern as a difference between the sexes. The inference comes from the fossils themselves, and the authors describe the sex assignments as presumptive.

Competition for mates is one possible explanation. Male camels can bite rivals during fights, so enlarged teeth could have served a similar role in the extinct species. Defense is another possibility, and the fossils establish the shape of the teeth more directly than they establish how the animals used them.

Relationships of camels to other living artiodactyls, based on molecular data. (CREDIT: Katherine Marriott et al, ResearchGate 2026)

The position of each tooth helps researchers compare it with the corresponding tooth in another animal. In the vampire camel, that comparison shows that the blade-like profile extended beyond the canines. It changed the shape of the front part of the tooth row, well ahead of the molars that processed its food. Different parts of the fossil skull therefore preserve different kinds of clues.

A tall browser among many kinds of camels

The limb bones point to a lanky animal that could reach higher vegetation than shorter camelids. Its giraffe-like appearance reflects similar proportions in a distant relative. A tall body and long legs give an herbivore access to foliage at heights other animals may pass beneath.

Early camels evolved in North America tens of millions of years before their surviving relatives became associated with other continents. Living camels occur in Africa and Asia, while their relatives include llamas and alpacas in South America. Their North American fossil relatives covered a much wider range of shapes and sizes than the living group suggests.

Some ancient species were small and lightly built. Others became very large, including Megacamelus. Long-legged animals like Vampyrocamelus added yet another form. At some Nebraska quarries, several kinds of camels occur together, suggesting that these animals could occupy the same landscape while using it in different ways.

The Clarendon beds also contain fossils of horses and rhinoceroses. Those neighbors help place the camel in a community of large plant eaters. Fossils preserve only parts of such a community, but repeated comparisons can help researchers reconstruct how prehistoric mammals shared habitats. The long reach of this camel is one clue to where it may have fed.

Timeline illustrates the evolutionary history of North American camelids, showing when different camel genera appeared and how long they survived across successive geological periods. The chart highlights changes in camel diversity over millions of years, tracing the rise and disappearance of different groups throughout their evolutionary history. (CREDIT: Katherine Marriott et al, ResearchGate 2026)

Practical implications

A formal name gives researchers a way to recognize Vampyrocamelus in other collections. An isolated fossil tooth may carry the most obvious clue, while a jaw or limb bone can add information about the animal’s size and proportions. Checking old identifications could help sharpen the map of where the camel lived, particularly outside its best-sampled sites in Texas and Oklahoma.

The teeth also offer a way to investigate behavior. A study of wear on the canines and premolars could examine where the surfaces came into repeated contact. Researchers would need to account for damage after burial and compare wear among skulls of different ages. Modern camel teeth could provide another point of comparison.

The larger value of the monograph comes from examining many species together. A reliable inventory of ancient mammals lets paleontologists compare animals across regions and time periods, and work out which forms occurred together. The dagger-toothed camel shows how even a well-known collection can still change that picture when researchers compare its specimens in detail.

Dig deeper into camel evolution

These studies examine fossil camelids, their diets and their relationships to living species.

Description of a fossil camelid from the Pleistocene of Argentina, and a cladistic analysis of the Camelinae: Uses fossil anatomy to test relationships within the camel lineage. (Swiss Journal of Palaeontology, 2020)

Genomic Data from Extinct North American Camelops Revise Camel Evolutionary History: Uses ancient DNA to place a later North American camel in the family tree. (Molecular Biology and Evolution, 2015)

Camelid genomes reveal evolution and adaptation to desert environments: Compares living camelid genomes and reconstructs major splits in the group. (Nature Communications, 2014)

Mid-Pliocene warm-period deposits in the High Arctic yield insight into camel evolution: Identifies a fossil camel from the Canadian High Arctic using collagen from a limb bone. (Nature Communications, 2013)

Trends in the paleodietary habits of fossil camels from the Tertiary and Quaternary of North America: Compares evidence of diet across extinct North American camelids. (Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology, 2010)

Research findings are available online in the journal ResearchGate.

The original story "Scientists discover an American vampire camel from 13 million years ago" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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