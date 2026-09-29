Scientists find a simple control change that could significantly boost wind turbine output

A pressurized wind tunnel shows turbines can recover power by changing blade tip speed when they are misaligned with the wind. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A pressurized wind tunnel let researchers test a 15-centimeter turbine at flow conditions much closer to those experienced by commercial-scale machines, overcoming a major limitation of traditional laboratory experiments.

The experiments showed that the tip speed ratio that maximizes power changes when a turbine is misaligned with the wind, meaning common control strategies can leave energy untapped.

In a modeled 90-turbine Wisconsin wind farm, jointly optimizing yaw, blade pitch and tip speed ratio increased estimated annual energy production by 1.77% and revenue by about $11,125 per turbine per year.

Wind turbines rarely face the wind perfectly. Gusts shift direction faster than their massive nacelles can turn, leaving the rotor at least slightly misaligned much of the time.

That everyday imperfection may also create an opportunity. A series of unusually high-pressure wind tunnel experiments shows that turbines can recover some lost power by changing how quickly their blade tips move relative to the wind whenever the rotor becomes misaligned.

Researchers from Queen’s University, MIT, Princeton University and Penn State University tested the idea using a turbine only 15 centimeters across. By pressurizing the surrounding air to as much as 220 atmospheres, they reproduced key aerodynamic conditions normally associated with much larger commercial machines. Their results were published in PNAS Nexus.

The experiments also validated a fast computer model capable of predicting how turbine power and forces change as operators adjust yaw angle, blade pitch and rotor speed. The model can run on ordinary computers rather than requiring expensive supercomputer simulations.

Experimental setup and results. Photo of the High Reynolds number Test Facility (HRTF) at Princeton University, which allows for density to be scaled via pressurization facilitating full-dynamic similarity to be maintained. (CREDIT: Michael Howland et al, PNAS Nexus 2026)

Why small wind turbines can give misleading answers

Wind turbine aerodynamics depend strongly on Reynolds number, a measure of the balance between inertial and viscous forces in a moving fluid. Modern utility-scale machines can have rotors around 100 meters across and operate at Reynolds numbers reaching tens of millions.

Shrink a turbine enough to fit inside a conventional wind tunnel and that similarity breaks down. Engineers can increase the wind speed, but doing so eventually introduces compressibility effects and forces the tiny rotor to spin at impractically high speeds.

That means laboratory blades can experience airflow differently from full-size blades. Results from an ordinary small wind turbine therefore do not necessarily scale cleanly to machines operating outdoors.

The High Reynolds number Test Facility at Princeton takes a different approach. Instead of relying primarily on faster airflow, it packs far more air into the tunnel.

Higher density increases the inertial effects acting on the rotor without requiring enormous wind speeds. The new experiments operated at a rotor Reynolds number of 4 million, nearly 200 times higher than conditions available in many conventional scaled experiments.

“By pressurizing the chamber, we’re testing a turbine that is, all else being equal, 15 to 20 meters in diameter,” first author John Kurelek said.

The Unified Wind Turbine (UWT) model is compared with controlled experiments representing commercial wind turbines. (a) The UWT combines the Unified Momentum Model with a blade element model. (CREDIT: Michael Howland et al, PNAS Nexus 2026)

Misalignment changes the best rotor speed

A turbine's yaw angle describes how far its rotor points away from the incoming wind. A perfectly aligned turbine has zero yaw error.

Operators usually try to keep turbines facing the wind when maximizing an individual machine's output. Yet nacelles turn slowly compared with rapidly shifting atmospheric winds, so some misalignment is almost unavoidable.

Wind farms can also deliberately yaw upstream turbines. Doing so bends their wakes away from downstream machines, potentially increasing the farm's total production even though the yawed turbine sacrifices some of its own power.

The new experiments showed that another important control setting changes with yaw: tip speed ratio. This quantity compares the speed of a blade tip with the speed of the incoming wind.

Researchers tested many combinations of yaw angle and tip speed ratio. As expected, increasing misalignment generally reduced thrust and power when rotor speed remained fixed. But the tip speed ratio that produced maximum power was not constant. Its optimum shifted as yaw changed.

“The big output of the experiments was clearly showing that new power maximums can be achieved when the turbine becomes misaligned with the wind through only changes to the tip speed,” Kurelek said.

Unified Wind Turbine (UWT) model predictions for power-maximizing control at different yaw misalignment angles compared with experimental results. (CREDIT: Michael Howland et al, PNAS Nexus 2026)

A faster model matched the experiments

That behavior presents a problem for traditional engineering models.

Many wind turbine calculations approximate yaw-related power losses with cosine relationships whose parameters must be estimated from experiments or simulations. Those formulas can work under specific conditions but do not automatically capture how yaw interacts with rotor speed and blade pitch.

The researchers instead tested a Unified Wind Turbine model built around a newer aerodynamic framework called the Unified Momentum Model. It couples predictions of the airflow through and behind a rotor with a blade-element model describing forces on individual blade sections.

Crucially, it does not require the standard empirical corrections normally added for yawed or high-thrust operation.

When compared with the high-pressure experiments, the model reproduced changes in power and thrust across yaw angles and correctly predicted the power-maximizing tip speed ratio within experimental uncertainty across most of the tested range.

That combination of speed and accuracy matters because optimizing an entire wind farm involves repeatedly evaluating many turbines under many possible settings. High-resolution computational fluid dynamics can be too costly for real-time control or large optimization searches.

Wind farm flow control case study. (a) Map of the wind farm with 90 Vestas 1.8 MW turbines, with coordinates normalized by rotor diameter D. (b) Optimized flow-control setpoints for all 90 turbines across wind speeds and directions using the baseline wake-steering control method. (CREDIT: Michael Howland et al, PNAS Nexus 2026)

A Wisconsin wind farm shows the possible payoff

The researchers then connected their turbine model to a wake model and simulated a 90-turbine wind farm in Wisconsin.

Using conventional assumptions for yaw behavior produced an estimated annual energy gain of 1.27% from wake steering. Using the newly validated model to select yaw settings increased that estimate to 1.68%.

Allowing the optimization to adjust yaw, tip speed ratio and blade pitch together increased modeled annual energy production by 1.77%. At an assumed electricity price of $50 per megawatt-hour, that translated to approximately $11,125 in additional annual revenue per turbine.

Compared with wake steering based on an inaccurate conventional yaw model, the improvement in estimated energy and revenue gain reached as much as 40%.

Those numbers come from a numerical case study, not a commercial wind farm trial. Wake models carry uncertainties, and real gains would depend on turbine design, farm layout, wind conditions, electricity prices and control constraints.

A laboratory bridge to real wind farms

The broader advance may therefore be the experimental method itself rather than any single percentage gain.

Full-scale field tests provide realistic conditions but little experimental control. Weather, wind shear, turbulence and changing direction make it difficult to isolate one aerodynamic effect. Previous wake-steering experiments have sometimes required months of deliberately altered operation at commercial wind farms.

Traditional wind tunnels provide control but often fail to reproduce the flow physics surrounding enormous modern rotors.

A highly pressurized tunnel offers a middle ground. Researchers can rapidly vary control settings while preserving much more realistic aerodynamic scaling.

“The immediate impact of this study is that we’ve now both improved and validated models that go into wind turbine control protocols for existing farms,” MIT researcher Michael Howland said. The larger opportunity, he added, is using the same experimental framework to test new turbine designs and control strategies much faster than field experiments allow.

As turbine rotors become larger and wind farms become more coordinated, seemingly small control changes can affect both individual machines and entire wakes. The new work suggests that better laboratory physics may help operators find gains that existing control rules overlook.

Dig deeper into wind turbine control and wake steering

These recent studies provide directly relevant context on coordinated turbine control, wake steering and the aerodynamic modeling behind the new experiments.

Wind-tunnel analysis of wake-steering control strategies on a multi-column model wind farm: Experiments on a 3×3 model wind farm found maximum measured power gains of about 5.3% under selected wake-steering configurations. (Wind Energy Science, 2026)

A multi-fidelity model intercomparison for wake steering of a large turbine in a conventionally neutral atmospheric boundary layer: This study compares aerodynamic models of varying complexity against large-eddy simulations, highlighting substantial differences in quantitative wake-steering predictions. (Wind Energy Science, 2026)

Reinforcement learning increases wind farm power production by enabling closed-loop collaborative control: Researchers demonstrate a dynamic control approach in which turbines cooperate rather than independently maximizing their own power. (Communications Engineering, 2026)

Wind farm active wake control via concurrent yaw and tip-speed ratio optimization: Modeling shows that simultaneously controlling yaw and tip speed ratio can outperform either strategy alone and increase annual energy production. (Applied Energy, 2025)

Unified momentum model for rotor aerodynamics across operating regimes: This paper introduced the first-principles momentum framework that underpins the Unified Wind Turbine model tested experimentally in the new study. (Nature Communications, 2024)

Research findings are available online in the journal PNAS Nexus.

The original story "Scientists find a simple control change that could significantly boost wind turbine output" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories