Scientists may have found the key to one of quantum physics’ biggest mysteries: superconductivity

Copper-oxide superconductivity gains a magnetic explanation, but the highest transition temperatures still need another ingredient. (CREDIT: Davide Vignolles)

Measurements link fluctuating electron spins to superconductivity in an electron-doped copper-oxide material.

A film with gradually changing composition helped reveal how the interaction weakened as superconductivity faded.

The findings leave a missing ingredient needed to explain the higher transition temperatures of hole-doped cuprates.

The interaction that slows electrons inside a copper-oxide material may also help them move without electrical resistance. High-field experiments have linked fluctuating magnetic moments to electron pairing in an electron-doped superconductor. The finding identifies a key mechanism while leaving the highest-temperature members of the copper-oxide family unexplained.

An international team led by University of Bristol physicists reported the work in Nature Physics. The researchers studied lanthanum cerium copper oxide, a material whose properties change as extra electrons enter its structure. Their measurements connected the strength of a magnetic interaction with the temperature at which superconductivity begins.

Finding the interaction that holds electrons together

Superconductivity allows electrical current to flow without resistance below a material’s critical temperature, known as Tc. The phenomenon supports powerful magnets in medical scanners and exceptionally sensitive measuring devices. It also offers possibilities for electricity transport with lower energy losses, although cooling requirements remain an important practical constraint.

Study authors Professor Nigel Hussey and Dr Caitlin Duffy next to a cryostat – the device used to load thin-film samples to cool them down to temperatures close to absolute zero. This cryostat is then inserted into the bore of the magnet for magnetotransport measurements. (CREDIT: Nigel Hussey))

In conventional superconductors, vibrations of the crystalline lattice help electrons bind into Cooper pairs. The lattice consists of the ordered ions that form the material. Its vibrations provide an interaction that can overcome the electrons’ mutual electrical repulsion and support pairing.

Copper-oxide superconductors, or cuprates, have presented a more difficult problem. Their comparatively high transition temperatures led physicists to investigate interactions involving electrons themselves. Among the leading candidates were fluctuations associated with electron spin, an intrinsic quantum property linked to a tiny magnetic moment.

Spin fluctuations are changes in the magnetic arrangement within a material. Experiments had already mapped them, alongside charge fluctuations, in considerable detail. Those efforts included work by Bristol physicist Stephen Hayden and his group, but identifying fluctuations did not establish their role in pairing.

Looking for superconductivity in ordinary resistance

The missing evidence concerned the strength of the interaction between conduction electrons and those fluctuations. Physicists needed to determine whether that strength changed alongside Tc. Such a relationship could help distinguish an interaction responsible for superconductivity from another feature merely present in the material.

Electrical resistance offered a route into the problem because it reflects how moving electrons scatter. In conventional superconductors, scattering above Tc contains information about the lattice interaction that supports pairing below it. An interaction can therefore contribute to resistance in one state and help establish superconductivity in another.

Study authors Professor Nigel Hussey and Dr Caitlin Duffy alongside a cryogenic vessel containing a high field magnet, part of the European Magnetic Field Laboratory (EMFL) infrastructure. Having access to such very high magnetic field strengths was vital for this research. (CREDIT: Sven Badoux)

Applying that reasoning to cuprates required more than measuring whether resistance increased with temperature. The team needed to separate the relevant scattering contribution and follow it as superconductivity weakened. Closely spaced measurements across different electron concentrations provided a way to make that comparison.

The experiments took place at the European Magnetic Field Laboratory in the Netherlands. Researchers recorded resistance across different temperatures, magnetic field strengths, and superconducting transition temperatures. Analyzing these measurements helped them identify which interaction dominated the material’s resistive behavior.

A changing composition on a single film

The chosen material, lanthanum cerium copper oxide, is commonly abbreviated LCCO. Replacing some lanthanum with cerium introduces extra electrons, a process called electron doping. Changing the amount of cerium therefore changes both charge transport and the conditions under which superconductivity appears.

Instead of comparing only separately manufactured samples, the team created films with a smooth composition gradient. They deposited the material layer by layer onto a substrate. Different positions along the resulting film contained slightly different doping levels and correspondingly different transition temperatures.

This approach helped keep disorder consistent across the composition range. That matters because imperfections also scatter electrons and influence resistance. Comparing unrelated samples could otherwise mix the effects of changing electron concentration with differences introduced during preparation.

Phase diagram of electron- and hole-doped cuprates. On either side of the parent Mott state, the phase diagram of the cuprates exhibits a marked asymmetry. (CREDIT: Nigel Hussey et al, Nature Physics 2026)

Lithography allowed the researchers to pattern electrical contacts along the films and measure closely spaced compositions. The study examined 19 doping levels across the overdoped region, where adding electrons eventually weakens superconductivity. This detailed progression made it possible to compare changes in scattering with the decline in Tc.

Fluctuating spins supply the strongest clue

The high-field analysis identified a scattering pattern consistent with antiferromagnetic spin fluctuations. Antiferromagnetic correlations favor opposing orientations of neighboring magnetic moments. Fluctuations in that arrangement interact with conduction electrons and affect their movement through the material.

As electron doping increased, the inferred interaction weakened and the superconducting transition temperature fell. The relationship connected a specific scattering process with the strength of superconductivity. The authors interpreted it as evidence that low-energy spin fluctuations provide the primary pairing interaction in electron-doped cuprates.

Caitlin Duffy, the lead experimentalist, is a postdoctoral researcher at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research. She previously completed her doctorate under Bristol physics professor Nigel Hussey. Duffy described how the measurements and subsequent analysis isolated the magnetic contribution.

“Employing some analytical tricks on the data obtained in high magnetic fields, we were then able to identify the dominant source of resistance in this material as scattering off the fluctuating spins,” she said. The correlation with Tc then supported the interpretation that those interactions also enable superconductivity. This connects the proposed pairing mechanism with a measurable change in the material.

Anisotropic scattering rates in LCCO. (CREDIT: Nigel Hussey et al, Nature Physics 2026)

The conclusion nevertheless depends on transport measurements and the physical model used to interpret them. The experiment did not directly observe electrons binding into pairs. Its evidence addresses electron-doped cuprates rather than resolving the behavior of all high-temperature superconductors.

Why the higher-temperature materials remain different

Cuprates can become superconducting through two broad kinds of chemical substitution. One introduces electrons, as in LCCO. The other removes electrons, creating mobile vacancies called holes, and the highest cuprate transition temperatures occur on this hole-doped side.

A straightforward extension might attribute those higher temperatures to stronger coupling with spin fluctuations. Another possibility would involve fluctuations at higher frequencies. Hussey cautioned that comparisons with earlier high-field studies of hole-doped counterparts do not support such a simple explanation.

The two groups share a copper-oxide foundation but display different electrical transport behavior. According to the team, increasing the coupling strength alone cannot account for the higher Tc values in hole-doped materials. That leaves another ingredient to identify before a fuller theory can explain the difference.

“While we have found the first key ingredient, the task now is to go and find the second,” Hussey said. The work offers a clearer mechanism for electron-doped superconductivity without demonstrating a higher operating temperature or a new device. The remaining challenge is to establish what the hole-doped materials contribute beyond this magnetic pairing interaction.

Dig deeper into superconductivity

These five resources explain the magnetic interactions, unusual electrical behavior, and earlier findings behind the superconductivity puzzle.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Physics.

The original story "Scientists may have found the key to one of quantum physics’ biggest mysteries: superconductivity" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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