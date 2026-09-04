Study finds a surprising link between fertility and a women’s desire for luxury

Women near ovulation showed more interest in visible luxury goods, but the effect depended on whether others could notice them. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Women near ovulation showed greater interest in visible luxury products across three studies, including larger designer logos and stronger preferences for publicly displayed luxury brands.

The pattern weakened or disappeared when luxury would be consumed privately or when women were told that men generally do not notice designer clothing.

The findings support a possible link between fertility and conspicuous consumption, but the researchers caution that the studies do not establish a simple causal effect of ovulation on shopping behavior.

A designer handbag with a prominent logo may communicate more than wealth or fashion preference. For some women, the appeal of making that luxury visible may shift across the menstrual cycle.

Women near ovulation showed a greater preference for conspicuous luxury products across three experiments, according to research published in PLOS One. The pattern appeared specifically when products could be seen by others and weakened when women were led to believe men would not notice their designer clothing.

The researchers, led by Aekyoung Kim of Jeonbuk National University in South Korea, interpret the results as evidence that fertility-related hormonal changes may influence the desire to attract attention from potential partners. Their explanation remains a proposed psychological mechanism rather than proof that ovulation directly causes women to buy expensive products.

Aekyoung Kim of Jeonbuk National University in South Korea. (CREDIT: Jeonbuk National University)

Bigger logos appeared near peak fertility

The first experiment provided the study's most direct biological measure of fertility. Seventy female university students who were not using hormonal contraception completed testing at both high- and low-fertility points in their menstrual cycles.

Researchers used urine tests to detect the surge in luteinizing hormone that occurs shortly before ovulation. Each participant therefore served as her own comparison, reducing the chance that stable differences among women explained the results.

The women were shown logos from Gucci, Chanel and Louis Vuitton and asked to draw the logo they would want displayed on handbags and shoes. Near ovulation, the logos they drew for themselves averaged 1.28 square inches, compared with 1.12 square inches during the lower-fertility session. The difference was statistically significant.

The effect did not extend to products the participants were choosing for another woman. That distinction mattered because the researchers predicted that fertility would influence luxury displays primarily when the participant herself could benefit from being noticed.

Public luxury mattered more than private luxury

A second experiment moved beyond logo size and tested whether the visibility of a product changed the relationship.

Study 1 Results. (CREDIT: Aekyoung Kim et al, PLOS One)

The researchers initially recruited 1,486 women who were not using hormonal contraception. After applying health, medication, cycle-length and menstrual-date criteria intended to improve fertility estimates, the final analysis included 332 participants. Fertility in this experiment was estimated from menstrual-cycle information rather than measured using hormone tests.

Women rated their willingness to buy T-shirts from either luxury brands, including Chanel, Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, or nonluxury brands such as Gap, Old Navy and H&M. Some were told to imagine wearing the shirt in front of other people. Others imagined wearing it only at home.

Fertility was positively associated with interest in luxury brands when the clothes would be worn publicly. Average luxury purchase intention rose from 3.08 at lower estimated fertility to 3.80 at higher fertility on the study's seven-point scale. In the private condition, the pattern reversed, while fertility did not produce the same public-versus-private relationship for nonluxury brands.

That specificity is central to the paper's argument. If hormonal changes simply increased enthusiasm for expensive products, researchers would expect the effect to appear whether anyone else could see them.

What men notice changed women's choices

The third experiment tested that argument more directly by changing what women believed about men's attention.

Researchers recruited 966 women and ultimately analyzed a more tightly screened group of 358 whose menstrual-cycle information met the study criteria. Participants had also purchased luxury products within the previous two years.

Study 2 Results. (CREDIT: Aekyoung Kim et al, PLOS One)

Some women read a fabricated news story claiming men tend not to notice the brands women wear. A control group read an unrelated story about the number of galaxies in the observable universe.

The participants then faced a consequential choice: a chance to receive a $100 gift card from Polo Ralph Lauren or Old Navy. Among women in the control condition, the estimated share choosing the luxury option increased from 44.81% at low fertility to 60.75% at high fertility, although the fertility effect and the primary interaction were only marginally significant in the prespecified restricted sample.

When women had been told men did not pay attention to designer clothing, high fertility no longer corresponded with greater luxury preference. A secondary analysis using the larger sample of 888 participants produced a statistically significant fertility-by-belief interaction, but the distinction between the primary and expanded analyses is important when interpreting the strength of the evidence.

Luxury may act as a social signal

The findings add to a broader body of research showing that conspicuous consumption can function as communication. Large or recognizable logos can make the status associated with a brand easier for other people to identify, although different consumers prefer different levels of brand prominence.

Earlier research has also suggested that fertility-related changes may influence appearance-enhancing product choices. A 2011 Journal of Consumer Research study reported that women near peak fertility showed increased preference for products that enhanced appearance, particularly when competition with other women was made salient.

Yet the wider scientific literature on ovulatory shifts in human mating psychology remains disputed. A 2019 review noted that several influential findings had faced methodological criticism and that stronger subsequent studies often produced null effects. That debate makes careful fertility measurement and replication especially important.

Study 3 Results. (CREDIT: Aekyoung Kim et al, PLOS One)

“What we found most interesting is that the effect of ovulation on luxury desire is not simply a general increase in preference for expensive products,” the authors said. “Rather, it appears to be socially strategic: the effect becomes stronger when luxury consumption is visible and personally relevant but disappears when women believe that men do not pay attention to such signals.”

The results do not apply to every woman

The researchers acknowledge several important limitations. Their participants were convenience samples rather than representative samples of women, and large numbers of participants in the later experiments were excluded because they did not meet health or menstrual-cycle criteria.

The experiments also examined a narrow range of consumer decisions involving logos, clothing and recognizable brands. The authors caution that the effect may not appear in communities where luxury carries little social value or in situations where other social relationships outweigh competition for attention.

Most importantly, fertility itself could not be randomly assigned. Even the hormone-tested first experiment therefore does not establish causality in the strict experimental sense.

The findings instead suggest that women's preferences for visible status symbols may vary with reproductive biology under certain circumstances. Whether that connection translates into meaningful changes in actual shopping behavior outside controlled experiments will require broader studies across cultures, relationships and real-world purchasing environments.

Dig deeper into ovulation, mating behavior and luxury consumption

These studies provide broader scientific context for the proposed connections among menstrual-cycle biology, social signaling and consumer choices.

Ovulation, Sex Hormones, and Women's Mating Psychology: Reviews evidence for hormone-linked changes in women's mating psychology while examining methodological criticisms and newer studies that have reported null findings. (Trends in Cognitive Sciences, 2019)

Ovulation, Female Competition, and Product Choice: Hormonal Influences on Consumer Behavior: Tests whether fertility-related changes influence women's preference for appearance-enhancing consumer products and examines the role of competition with other women. (Journal of Consumer Research, 2011)

Hormonal predictors of sexual motivation in natural menstrual cycles: Uses daily hormone measurements and behavioral reports to examine relationships among estradiol, progesterone and changes in sexual desire across naturally occurring menstrual cycles. (Hormones and Behavior, 2013)

The Mate Screening Motive: How Women Use Luxury Consumption to Signal to Men: Examines an alternative theory in which women use luxury signals to communicate high standards and discourage unwanted romantic attention. (Journal of Consumer Research, 2023)

Signaling Status with Luxury Goods: The Role of Brand Prominence: Introduces brand prominence and explains how conspicuous versus subtle luxury logos can operate as different forms of social-status signaling. (Journal of Marketing, 2010)

Research findings are available online in the journal PLOS One.

The original story "Study finds a surprising link between fertility and a women’s desire for luxury" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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