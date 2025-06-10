Surprising reasons why people actually want to be gossiped about

Research explores why some crave gossip attention while others dread it. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

When people chat about you in your absence, does it make you uneasy, or do you secretly crave the attention? Recent research from the University of Mississippi, Duke University, and Germany’s University of Kaiserlautern-Landau has taken a closer look at how people feel when they're the focus of gossip. Their findings might just surprise you.

The Gossip Conundrum

Most people think gossip is something negative—backbiting whispers behind closed doors. Yet, research consistently shows that gossip isn't always mean-spirited. In fact, conversations about people who aren’t present can often be neutral or even complimentary.

"People would rather be gossiped about positively than negatively," explains Andrew Hales, a psychology professor at the University of Mississippi. "But within each type, preferences aren't universal. Around a third of people don't even want positive gossip about themselves."

Openness to gossip by scenario and target in Study 4, N = 397. Bars represent mean response, and error bars represent standard errors of the mean. (CREDIT: Self and Identity)

Why Gossip Matters

Why does gossip happen at all? Humans deeply desire social acceptance and attention. Being noticed—even negatively—can seem preferable to being entirely overlooked. Decades of studies indicate that being ignored, even briefly, can severely impact your emotional health.

"When someone ostracizes you, even momentarily, it makes you feel like an outsider," Hales said. "It makes you feel bad about yourself, momentarily meaningless."

Yet gossip places these desires—to be liked and noticed—at odds. How do people manage this complicated emotional balance?

Who Loves Gossip?

Interestingly, the desire to be discussed isn't evenly spread across society. Hales, along with colleagues Meltem Yucel and Selma Rudert, analyzed reactions from over a thousand participants across five experiments. Their results, published in the journal Self and Identity, show clear trends.

Men and individuals with higher narcissistic traits show an increased desire to be the subject of gossip, even if negative. About 15% of people exhibit these narcissistic tendencies. Hales suggests narcissists often feel special, interpreting even negative comments as acknowledgment of their importance.

"More likely, though," Hales added, "they prefer negative attention over being ignored altogether."

Older adults showed a lower interest in positive gossip. Researchers believe this might reflect a deeper skepticism about sincerity or concerns that praise could easily flip to criticism.

Openness to gossip by (a) gender, (b) narcissism, and (c) chronic ostracism in Study 4, N = 397. (CREDIT: Self and Identity)

Cultural Roots and Personal Feelings

For co-researcher Meltem Yucel, curiosity about gossip began in childhood. Growing up in Turkey, she watched adults gossip freely during gatherings but was repeatedly warned to stay silent.

"When I was a kid, if I commented on gossip, I'd be told not to get involved," Yucel said. "That contradiction stuck with me."

Yucel discovered that gossip serves essential social roles, like reinforcing community norms and fairness. Even negative gossip can help maintain accountability within groups, provided it's truthful and constructive.

"Gossip is ubiquitous," said Hales. "It's common for people to talk about others when they're not present. We're social animals fascinated by each other."

Openness to gossip by scenario and target in Study 5, N = 234. Bars represent mean response, and error bars represent standard errors of the mean. (CREDIT: Self and Identity)

What People Assume About Gossip

People also commonly misunderstand how others feel about gossip. Experiments showed most people overestimate how much others want positive gossip about themselves. In reality, nearly a third resist being discussed positively.

These misconceptions might arise from assumptions about others' desires for attention or validation. The findings suggest most people don't appreciate the loss of control that comes with being discussed, regardless of context.

Navigating Gossip Wisely

So, is gossip harmful or helpful? It depends significantly on how it's delivered and received. Negative gossip has its obvious downsides, but even positive gossip can create discomfort or distrust.

Openness to gossip by (a) gender, (b) narcissism, and (c) chronic ostracism in Study 5, N = 234. (CREDIT: Self and Identity)

"Like all things in life," advises Hales, "it's wise to be compassionate, thoughtful, and deliberate about what you choose to share about others."

Ultimately, gossip isn't just trivial chatter. It reflects deep human needs for connection, attention, and belonging. Whether you're the one talking or being talked about, understanding this might just help you navigate social interactions more effectively.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.