Tiny gold particles in a helium droplet help solve the century-old Thomson problem

Laboratory scene illustrates research using ultracold helium droplets and gold nanoparticles to study how repelling charges arrange themselves on a sphere. The monitor shows a conceptual visualization of the charge pattern. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Gold nanoparticles preserved charge patterns on helium droplets, bringing the century-old Thomson problem into the laboratory.

Researchers analyzed 25 imprints containing five to 36 charges and found close agreement with predicted lowest-energy arrangements.

Larger droplets revealed defects expected on curved surfaces, but impact distortions limit detailed comparisons at higher charge numbers.

A scattering of tiny gold particles can preserve the answer to a mathematical puzzle after the sphere that held them disappears. Inside ultracold helium droplets, electrical charges organize themselves into patterns that minimize their mutual repulsion. Gold nanoparticles mark their positions, leaving arrangements scientists can examine after the helium evaporates.

The experiment gives researchers a physical way to investigate the Thomson problem, a challenge dating to 1904. Paul Scheier’s team at the University of Innsbruck developed the approach with collaborators at Leicester, Durham and Cambridge. Their findings, published in Physical Review Letters, show close agreement between small experimental patterns and configurations previously predicted by calculations.

The achievement comes with an important boundary: it does not provide a general mathematical solution. Researchers compared 25 imprints containing five to 36 charges with existing predictions, while larger droplets presented reconstruction problems. Even so, the method makes a difficult abstract question accessible through individual particles deposited on a microscope grid.

Twelve gold nanoparticles of roughly 700 atoms each on a helium droplet. Background: the imprint of such a droplet on a surface, imaged by transmission electron microscopy. (CREDIT: University of Innsbruck)

Why a simple question becomes difficult

Identical electrical charges push one another apart, but confinement to a sphere prevents them from separating indefinitely. Their positions must instead balance competing repulsions across the entire surface. Finding the arrangement with the lowest total energy becomes increasingly difficult as more charges join the system.

Joseph J. Thomson explored this problem while developing his early model of atomic structure. Although that atomic model was superseded, the underlying geometry remained relevant to other scientific questions. In 1998, mathematician Stephen Smale included the distribution of points on a sphere among his 18 major mathematical challenges for the coming century.

The difficulty involves distinguishing the best arrangement from many plausible alternatives. Charges can settle into a locally stable pattern even when a different configuration has lower energy overall. Calculations suggest the number of these competing arrangements grows rapidly with the number of charges, making larger systems especially challenging to search.

The same broad question arises wherever particles organize on curved surfaces. Examples include viral structures, spherical shells made from suspended particles and carbon structures called fullerenes. These systems differ physically, but their shapes raise related questions about packing, symmetry and unavoidable defects.

A disappearing sphere leaves gold behind

Superfluid helium offers an unusually clean environment for studying charge organization. The droplets sit only a few tenths of a degree above absolute zero, with highly mobile charge centers expected near their surfaces. That combination allows charges to rearrange with relatively little interference from their surroundings.

Schematic of the experimental setup. (a) Pinhole nozzle for supersonic expansion of precooled helium gas into vacuum. (b) Conical skimmer selecting the central HND-beam portion. (c) Nier-type electron impact source. (d) Resistively heated crucible containing Au vapor. (e) Shrinking of HNDs via collisions with room-temperature helium gas. (f) TEM grid to deposit the Au-NPs. (CREDIT: Paul Scheier et al, Physical Review Letters 2026)

The team first produced helium droplets by expanding precooled gas into a vacuum. An electron beam then created multiple positive charges within them. Passing the droplets through gold vapor supplied atoms that were drawn toward the charge centers, where they assembled into nanoparticles carrying one positive charge apiece.

Each gold nanoparticle contained approximately 700 atoms, making it large enough for reliable identification in microscope images. Energy released as the particles grew escaped through the evaporation of surrounding helium. The resulting particles served as markers for the charge arrangements on the droplets.

The researchers deposited these droplets onto grids used in transmission electron microscopy, which images specimens with electrons. Helium evaporated rapidly, leaving gold particles immobilized on the supporting surface. Brief deposition periods helped keep imprints from different droplets separate, preserving patterns that could be analyzed individually.

“By tagging the charge centers with gold nanoparticles, we can preserve and image these arrangements after the helium has evaporated,” Scheier explained. The method turns an otherwise temporary arrangement into a lasting record. However, that record is a flat projection of a three-dimensional structure, so interpreting it requires careful comparison with theory.

Matching flat images to spherical arrangements

To make that comparison, the researchers started with previously calculated Thomson configurations for the relevant number of charges. They rotated each theoretical structure, projected it onto a flat plane and adjusted its scale to match the experimental image. This procedure tested whether a known spherical arrangement could account for the observed particle positions.

Experimental images and theoretical models of charged helium nanodroplets containing 5, 11, and 16 gold nanoparticles. The left panels show electron microscope images, the middle panels compare observed nanoparticle positions with predicted Thomson configurations, and the right panels show corresponding 3D models. (CREDIT: Paul Scheier et al, Physical Review Letters 2026)

For small droplets, the fits reliably reproduced the expected geometries, including highly symmetrical patterns. The analyzed collection contained 25 separate imprints spanning five to 36 nanoparticles. Their agreement with predicted lowest-energy structures suggests that charges in these small systems could relax efficiently into favorable arrangements.

That conclusion is more specific than saying the droplets solve any optimization problem automatically. The comparison relied on existing calculated configurations and on recoverable particle positions. It establishes a useful experimental platform without proving that every possible droplet always finds the absolute minimum.

Earlier research had already explored charged helium droplets using X-ray imaging and xenon as a marker. Those reconstructed patterns showed qualitative agreement with Thomson-type ordering, but their resolution limited quantitative comparisons. The gold-particle method provides a different way to recover individual positions and compare small systems more closely with theoretical predictions.

Why curved surfaces need defects

Larger droplets displayed a recognizable pattern even when a complete reconstruction became unreliable. Their central regions showed particles with predominantly six-neighbor organization, interrupted by sites with five neighbors. Such defects reflect a basic constraint imposed by the sphere’s curvature.

A regular triangular lattice can extend across a flat surface with every interior particle surrounded by six neighbors. The same arrangement cannot wrap perfectly around an entire sphere. Fivefold sites help accommodate that curvature, much as pentagonal panels help a traditional soccer ball close into a rounded shape.

Electron microscope images and theoretical models of gold nanoparticles in large helium droplets. (a) Particle distribution in a droplet about 1 micrometer in radius. (b) Hexagonal particle arrangements with red pentagons marking structural defects. (c) A theoretical Thomson configuration showing 400 charged gold nanoparticles arranged across a hemispherical surface. (CREDIT: Paul Scheier et al, Physical Review Letters 2026)

The team observed these signatures in large imprints, including one associated with a droplet roughly one micrometer in radius. The patterns support charge ordering on a curved surface at larger scales. They do not establish the exact global arrangement of every charge in those droplets.

The distinction between local order and a complete solution matters because a familiar pattern can hide many possible larger arrangements. Six-neighbor regions alone do not reveal how all defects connect across the sphere. Recovering those relationships would let researchers examine why particular structures form and whether the system sometimes becomes trapped in a stable arrangement above the lowest available energy.

Making the landing gentler

Landing is now a major experimental obstacle. Larger droplets can splash against the grid, lose some nanoparticles through backscattering and push others outward as the liquid spreads. Overlapping particles and stray particles from other droplets further complicate the interpretation of a flat image.

The researchers propose slowing droplets before impact to reduce those disturbances. Better control could allow comparisons across larger charge populations, where competing low-energy arrangements become especially interesting. It could also help distinguish genuine structural differences from distortions introduced during deposition.

“What excites me most is that this reverses the usual relationship between theory and experiment,” said collaborator Shengfu Yang of the University of Leicester. The next challenge is to preserve larger arrangements faithfully enough for that exchange to become more informative. Rotating helium droplets can also adopt nonspherical shapes, potentially extending the experiment to charge ordering on more complex curved surfaces.

Dig deeper into charges on curved surfaces

These studies connect recent advances in charged droplets with the mathematics and geometry behind spherical ordering.

Efficient searches for low-energy structures in clusters with thousands of particles: Application to the Thomson problem

A computational approach uses known structures to guide searches for favorable arrangements in systems containing thousands of particles. (The Journal of Chemical Physics, October 2026)

Extending the Observation Time of Charged Helium Droplets to the Minute Timescale

Researchers trapped charged helium droplets for up to a minute, expanding opportunities to investigate their behavior. (Physical Review Letters, January 2026)

X-ray diffractive imaging of highly ionized helium nanodroplets

This earlier experiment used xenon and X-ray scattering to reveal surface charge patterns in helium droplets. (Physical Review Research, June 2022)

Research findings are available online in the journal Physical Review Letters.

The original story "Tiny gold particles in a helium droplet help solve the century-old Thomson problem" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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