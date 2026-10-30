New discovery challenges the long-held theory that comets seeded life on Earth

New modeling suggests atmospheric breakup, impact heating and dilution made comets unreliable suppliers of concentrated ingredients for life. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Computer models challenge the idea that comet impacts reliably supplied concentrated ingredients for life's origins on Earth.

Atmospheric breakup, impact heating and rapid dilution sharply limited successful delivery of hydrogen cyanide.

Rare successful impacts remain possible; the study does not establish how life began or rule out every extraterrestrial contribution.

Carrying life's ingredients is not the same as delivering them in a usable form. Comets contain molecules that could support prebiotic chemistry, the reactions that precede living systems. But a new analysis suggests that surviving the journey to Earth's surface, and remaining concentrated afterward, would have been a formidable obstacle for those molecules.

The University of Cambridge-led study, published in Scientific Reports, combines models of comet populations, atmospheric entry and impact chemistry. It focuses on hydrogen cyanide, or HCN, a starting material used in several proposed pathways toward life's molecular building blocks. The findings challenge reliable cometary delivery of concentrated chemical feedstocks, rather than proving that no comet ever contributed anything relevant to life. The study evaluates chemical feedstocks rather than the transport of living organisms, which is a separate question.

“It's kind of a romantic idea, but our results suggest it's highly unlikely,” said lead author Dr. Richard Anslow, who conducted the research at Cambridge's Institute of Astronomy. His team's analysis follows the material beyond simply arriving at Earth. To support the chemistry being considered, molecules must survive, collect in suitable locations and avoid being diluted too quickly.

Artist's impression of a comet impact. (CREDIT: Scarlett White)

Why hydrogen cyanide matters

HCN contains carbon and nitrogen and can help drive reactions that produce components of more complex biological molecules. Experiments involving sufficiently concentrated HCN have generated precursors associated with sugars, lipids and genetic chemistry. That makes its availability an important question in some origin-of-life scenarios, although it does not appear in every proposed chemical pathway.

Comets are attractive candidates because they carry volatile organic molecules, including HCN. The researchers also considered HCN a relatively favorable test case because its strong carbon-nitrogen triple bond should resist impact heating better than many more complex feedstocks. Failure to deliver this molecule effectively would therefore raise concerns about the survival of more fragile alternatives.

For their calculations, the team used 10 millimolar HCN as a benchmark concentration relevant to laboratory prebiotic chemistry. This means 10 thousandths of a mole per liter, a measure of how much substance a solution contains. The benchmark defines success within the model; it is not a demonstrated universal threshold at which life necessarily begins.

An atmosphere creates competing demands

The simulations followed short-period comets, which generally strike planets more slowly than long-period comets. That choice favors molecular survival because faster impacts generate more destructive conditions. The underlying dynamical model traced a million primordial cometary bodies originating in a disk beyond Neptune, then supplied an estimate of Earth's changing bombardment history.

Cumulative size-frequency distribution (SFD) of comets entering the inner Solar System subject to disruption via rotational instability. (CREDIT: Dr Richard Anslow et al, Scientific Reports 2026)

Next, the researchers modeled how comets slowed, deformed and fragmented while passing through the atmosphere. Porous, mechanically weak comets can break apart before reaching the ground, spreading their contents across large areas. Small bodies and those entering along shallow paths face particular difficulties because of their interaction with the atmospheric column.

This creates a conflict for delivering intact molecules. Slow, shallow impacts are gentler on HCN, but atmospheric entry preferentially removes some of the comets best suited to those conditions. Atmospheric braking can also slow surviving material, so the analysis follows both beneficial and destructive effects rather than treating the atmosphere as a simple barrier.

The team assumed a surface pressure of one bar, broadly comparable to modern Earth's, as a favorable case. Earth's earliest atmospheric conditions remain uncertain, and the amount of exposed land is also poorly constrained. Where possible, the researchers selected plausible assumptions intended to maximize successful delivery rather than make the comet scenario fail.

Survival alone was rarely enough

Across 100,000 simulated bombardment histories, 54% recorded no comet impact delivering the benchmark HCN concentration to exposed land. The median number of qualifying impacts was therefore zero, while the remaining simulations recorded at least one. These results describe modeled delivery opportunities, not a measured probability that life emerged or failed to emerge.

The limited opportunities clustered early, when comet impacts were most frequent. Fewer than 5% of the simulations recorded qualifying delivery later than 4.03 billion years ago. As the bombardment declined, the narrow combination of suitable speed, angle, survival and landing location became increasingly difficult to achieve.

The influence of atmospheric entry on short-period comets’ size, impact angle and impact velocity distributions. The gray shaded histograms show the initial size (A), angle (B), and velocity (C) distributions of comets incident at the top of Earth’s atmosphere. (CREDIT: Dr Richard Anslow et al, Scientific Reports 2026)

The concentration estimates were deliberately generous. They assumed surviving HCN mixed only with the comet's own water, before additional environmental dilution. An ocean impact would spread the material into a much larger reservoir, while even an impact on land could draw groundwater into a newly formed crater lake.

Rain and runoff would add further dilution, potentially reducing useful concentrations over days to weeks under relevant conditions. Chemical breakdown creates another obstacle, making the period available for productive reactions limited. A rare delivery event would consequently need favorable chemistry to proceed quickly, rather than provide an enduring stockpile automatically.

Mars offers a qualified comparison

The team also compared comet delivery to Mars and Venus. Mars benefited from lower impact speeds and a thin atmosphere in the simplified comparison, allowing more material to reach the surface intact. Venus presented the opposite problem, with its dense atmosphere destroying many incoming comets before they could deliver concentrated feedstocks locally.

These comparisons do not reconstruct each planet's full early environment. The initial calculations used modern-day atmospheric parameters and did not account for the extent of exposed land on Mars or Venus. A wet early Mars could still dilute incoming HCN, so more favorable delivery does not establish a suitable environment for life's origins.

Even when the researchers tested a thicker, one-bar Martian atmosphere, qualifying delivery opportunities remained more numerous than for Earth. That makes Mars worth investigating within this particular scenario, rather than evidence that comet chemistry actually started life there. The study found no biological traces and cannot establish that either planet followed this pathway.

Simulations of 100,000 comet impacts suggest that life-building chemicals were most likely delivered to Earth around 4.41 billion years ago, although more than half of the simulations produced no successful impacts. (CREDIT: Dr Richard Anslow et al, Scientific Reports 2026)

Other sources and other solar systems

Alternatives include producing chemical precursors through processes on Earth or through atmospheric chemistry following asteroid impacts. Those possibilities require their own explanations for collecting and concentrating useful molecules. Weakening one delivery hypothesis does not, by itself, identify which competing origin-of-life scenario is correct.

Anslow and colleagues previously explored whether closely spaced planets could pass comets between their orbits, gradually lowering impact speeds. Their 2023 work suggested that planetary architecture could help determine where cometary molecules survive. The newer analysis tests the difficulties more closely for our Solar System, while leaving room for favorable conditions elsewhere.

The researchers also used an illustrative calculation to explore the time available for chemistry after delivery. Its conclusions depend on uncertain assumptions about life's emergence, rather than experimentally measured rates for individual crater lakes. The strongest physical result remains the combined difficulty of delivering intact HCN locally and keeping it concentrated long enough to react.

Future observations of rocky planets and their surrounding systems could help test where comet delivery remains plausible. Planet size, atmosphere and the arrangement of neighboring planets all influence the outcome. The unresolved question is which environments can supply concentrated, reactive ingredients repeatedly enough for the chemistry leading toward life to proceed.

Dig deeper into comets and life's chemical ingredients

These studies explore impact survival, atmospheric filtering and alternative routes to prebiotic chemistry.

Constraining the survival of HCN during cometary impacts

Impact simulations investigate how speed, angle and comet size influence molecular survival, providing part of the foundation for the newer bombardment analysis. (Icarus, June 2025)

The atmospheric entry of cometary impactors

This modeling study examines how fragile cometary bodies slow, deform and fragment in planetary atmospheres. (Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, April 2025)

Can comets deliver prebiotic molecules to rocky exoplanets?

The earlier theoretical investigation explores how planetary mass, stellar mass and orbital spacing affect the prospects for gentle comet impacts. (Proceedings of the Royal Society A, 2023)

Research findings are available online in the journal Scientific Reports.

The original story "New discovery challenges the long-held theory that comets seeded life on Earth" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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