A study involving diabetic mice found that alternate-day fasting restored blood sugar levels to the normal range, offering new insights into how dietary changes may influence insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Diabetic mice regained normal blood sugar after alternating days of eating and fasting for five weeks. Their insulin-producing cells also replenished their supplies, even though the animals continued eating a high-fat diet on feeding days.

Maroof Alam, Peter Arvan and colleagues at the University of Michigan report the findings in Molecular Metabolism. Their experiment suggests that scheduled breaks from eating can help stressed pancreatic cells recover in a particular mouse model.

Unlike human trials examining weight loss, this study separated blood sugar recovery from a falling number on the scale. Both intervention groups stopped gaining weight, but neither actually lost weight.

The approach also differs from time-restricted eating, which confines daily meals to certain hours. Here, mice alternated a full day with food and a full day without it.

Graphical Abstract: 5 week-old male mice with a mild genetic predisposition to proinsulin misfolding develop diabetes after 6 weeks of ad lib feeding 60 kcal% fat diet (HFD). (CREDIT: Molecular Metabolism)

Why insulin-producing cells become stressed

Insulin helps the body regulate glucose, the sugar circulating in blood. In type 2 diabetes, tissues become less responsive to insulin, forcing pancreatic beta cells to produce more. Eventually, those cells may struggle to meet demand.

Beta cells sit in small pancreatic clusters called islets, alongside other hormone-producing cells. Research on islet hormones illustrates how these neighboring cells influence blood sugar regulation. The Michigan team focused on what happens inside beta cells themselves.

Before producing usable insulin, beta cells make a larger precursor called proinsulin. It must fold correctly inside the endoplasmic reticulum, a cellular compartment that processes newly made proteins. Misfolded proinsulin adds stress and can disrupt the supply of mature insulin.

Protein folding is more than a manufacturing detail. A protein's shape helps determine whether it can do its job, and damaged molecules can burden the cell's quality-control machinery. Under sustained demand, a beta cell must therefore manage both the quantity of insulin it produces and the condition of the proteins moving through that process.

Insulin secretion also requires cells to store the finished hormone and release it when glucose rises. Work with stem-cell-derived beta cells highlights the importance of that responsive behavior. For the Michigan researchers, the question was whether surviving cells could regain it after dietary stress.

β-cells of heterozygous Ins2-proinsulin-R(B22)E mice treated with ADF-HFD contain more dense-core insulin secretory granules. (CREDIT: Molecular Metabolism)

Testing alternate-day fasting against continuous feeding

The researchers used male mice carrying a genetic alteration that makes some proinsulin molecules more likely to misfold. Six weeks on a diet supplying 60% of calories from fat caused weight gain and diabetes. This sensitivity helped the team examine the connection between protein-folding stress and recovery.

Afterward, one diabetic group received lower-calorie normal chow continuously for five weeks. Another continued the high-fat diet but received food only on alternate days, with water always available. A smaller comparison group continued unrestricted high-fat feeding.

Both interventions reduced overall calorie intake to similar levels and improved insulin sensitivity comparably. Such comparisons matter because changing food composition can itself affect metabolism, as research on protein restriction demonstrates. Matching calories does not automatically make two diets biologically equivalent.

The groups also had similar energy expenditure and final body weights. Other dietary research has found different metabolic responses despite comparable weight loss. Here, those similarities allowed the researchers to investigate why blood sugar outcomes nevertheless diverged.

Insulin stores recovered over several weeks

Only the alternate-day group returned to normal blood sugar by both fasting and random-glucose criteria after five weeks. Mice given continuous normal chow did not fully reverse their diabetes. Those continuing unrestricted high-fat feeding deteriorated further.

Islet metabolic markers in heterozygous Ins2-proinsulin-R(B22)E mice under different dietary treatments. (CREDIT: Molecular Metabolism)

The difference took time to emerge. Glucose tolerance, the ability to handle a glucose challenge, did not differ between the intervention groups after ten days. By five weeks, the alternate-day group handled glucose better and had more mature insulin stored within its islets.

“However, mice that were fed on alternate days had more insulin in their beta cells,” Alam said. Microscopy also revealed more insulin-containing storage granules. Unlike experimental approaches aimed at insulin-producing cell conversion, these findings pointed primarily toward improved function and replenished supplies.

That distinction separates hormone production from hormone availability. A beta cell can make insulin yet still struggle to maintain enough packaged hormone for the next rise in glucose. The combination of improved storage, better glucose responses and lower stress markers gave the researchers a more detailed picture than a blood sugar measurement alone could provide.

The researchers did not find larger islets, making it inappropriate to describe the result as proven cell regeneration. Separate work on beta-cell growth asks how cell numbers can increase. In this experiment, recovery of existing cells offers a more direct interpretation of the evidence.

What the experiment can and cannot establish

The team's explanation centers on beta-cell rest: fasting lowers the immediate need to release insulin, allowing cells to rebuild reserves. Measurements of cellular stress and insulin production supported that interpretation. They do not establish every step linking the feeding schedule to normalized glucose.

Representative immunofluorescence (listed above the images) of insulin (green) and proinsulin (red) in mice exposed to different dietary conditions (listed below the images). (CREDIT: Molecular Metabolism)

“We wanted to see whether rest periods between meals allow the pancreas to recover from the stress of previous meals,” Arvan said. Alternate-day fasting offered a way to test that idea. However, the comparison changed both meal availability and the composition of the food.

That limitation matters when interpreting any fasting benefits, which may depend on the organism, diet and outcome measured. The authors acknowledge differences in nutrients and potentially other dietary components. A study using identical food across schedules would better isolate timing.

Female mice in this model resist high-fat-diet-induced diabetes, which is why the researchers studied males. The mutation also deliberately emphasizes one source of beta-cell vulnerability, while human diabetes develops through multiple interacting influences. Testing whether the same recovery occurs without that genetic alteration would help establish how broadly the result applies.

The experiment also involved genetically modified males, rather than the varied population living with type 2 diabetes. Broader mouse research on calorie restriction likewise shows that dietary effects depend on biological context. The present findings cannot establish that alternate-day fasting reverses diabetes in people.

Practical implications

For researchers, the alternate-day fasting study identifies insulin storage and protein-processing stress as useful targets for future dietary experiments. It suggests that improving insulin sensitivity may not fully explain recovery. The ability of remaining beta cells to resume effective insulin production deserves separate attention.

For patients, these results add a biological question rather than establish a treatment schedule. Human evidence for diabetes remission comes from clinical studies using defined interventions and follow-up. This mouse experiment does not replace that evidence or justify stopping medication.

Fasting can alter medication needs and increase the risk of low blood sugar, particularly with insulin or sulfonylureas. People considering changes should discuss them with their diabetes care team. The American Diabetes Association recommends medical monitoring during fasting for people taking insulin or insulin-releasing medicines.

The next experiments must test more severe disease, other biological backgrounds and what happens after fasting stops. Advanced diabetes may leave too few functional beta cells to recover. Establishing who retains that capacity, and how long recovery lasts, will determine whether this mechanism can inform future human treatments.

Dig deeper into fasting and type 2 diabetes

These resources examine human dietary studies, remission and clinical guidance.

Facilitating Positive Health Behaviors and Well-being to Improve Health Outcomes: Standards of Care in Diabetes—2026: This clinical guidance reviews eating patterns and explains why fasting can require medication monitoring in diabetes. (Diabetes Care, 2026)

Effect of Time-Restricted Eating on β-Cell Function in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes: This crossover trial examines beta-cell function during a restricted daily eating window in adults with early type 2 diabetes. (The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 2025)

5-year follow-up of the randomised Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial (DiRECT) of continued support for weight loss maintenance in the UK: an extension study: This follow-up explores the durability of remission after a structured weight-management intervention. (The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, 2024)

Effect of Time-Restricted Eating on Weight Loss in Adults With Type 2 Diabetes: A Randomized Clinical Trial: This six-month trial compares an eight-hour eating window, daily calorie restriction and a control group in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes. (JAMA Network Open, 2023)

Effect of an Intermittent Calorie-restricted Diet on Type 2 Diabetes Remission: A Randomized Controlled Trial: This trial evaluates remission following a structured intermittent calorie-restriction intervention, providing human evidence distinct from the mouse experiment. (The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, 2023)

Research findings are available online in the journal Molecular Metabolism.

The original story "University of Michigan study finds intermittent fasting can reverse diabetes" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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