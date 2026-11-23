Scientists concentrated hard X-ray pulses lasting an estimated 300 attoseconds into a nanoscale focal spot, achieving record intensity for pulses of this type. The method could support future experiments on electron dynamics, atomic structures and chemical reactions. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

An international research team has achieved record intensity and fluence for hard X-ray attosecond pulses, concentrating the radiation into a nanoscale focal spot.

Using advanced focusing mirrors and an experiment involving copper atoms, the scientists independently confirmed peak intensities exceeding 10²⁰ watts per square centimeter.

The technology could help scientists observe and eventually control electron behavior, although practical demonstrations of these applications remain a future research goal.

A flash of X-ray light lasting just 300 attoseconds could bring scientists closer to observing one of nature's fastest processes: the movement of electrons. At a research facility near Hamburg, Germany, scientists concentrated these flashes into an area approximately 100,000 times smaller than the cross-section of a human hair.

The resulting pulses reached intensities about ten times higher than previously reported for comparable attosecond X-ray pulses. Their combination of short duration and high intensity offers new opportunities to investigate electron behavior during physical and chemical processes.

The international team conducted the experiment in April 2026 at the European XFEL in Schenefeld, Germany. The findings appeared in the journal Optica.

Hard X-rays have wavelengths comparable to atomic dimensions, making them valuable for investigating the structure of matter. Combining that spatial precision with extremely short pulses could help researchers track electronic changes before slower atomic movements obscure them.

In an undulator with permanent magnets of alternating polarization, a wiggling cloud of electrons emits a sharp, short pulse of X-rays. (CREDIT: European XFEL/Tobias Wüstefeld)

“This is a world record in intensity and fluence for a hard-X-ray attosecond pulse,” says Ichiro Inoue, the study's first author, from the University of Tokyo.

Producing light fast enough to study electrons

An attosecond is one-billionth of a billionth of a second. For perspective, light travels less than 100 nanometers during the estimated 300-attosecond duration of these pulses.

Generating such short bursts of radiation requires considerable technical precision. Conventional techniques for producing attosecond pulses, including high-harmonic generation, become increasingly inefficient at the photon energies associated with hard X-rays.

Scientists can overcome some of these limitations using free-electron lasers. These machines use powerful particle accelerators to propel electrons through arrangements of magnets that repeatedly change the particles' direction.

This magnetic system, called an undulator, causes the electrons to emit radiation. Under suitable conditions, the electrons interact with that radiation, producing an increasingly powerful X-ray pulse.

Although free-electron lasers traditionally produce pulses lasting femtoseconds, researchers have developed methods to generate much shorter flashes. One such technique, called self-chirping, modifies the relationship between electron energy and position within a bunch of electrons.

Beam properties of focused X-ray pulses with single spectral spikes. (CREDIT: Optica)

The team used this technique alongside electron-beam compression to produce unusually energetic attosecond pulses. The accelerator operated at an electron-beam energy of 14 gigaelectronvolts, generating X-rays with a central photon energy of 10 kiloelectronvolts.

Measurements taken 210 meters beyond the undulator revealed an average pulse energy of 140 microjoules. Individual pulses reached as much as 380 microjoules.

Squeezing enormous power into a tiny space

Producing energetic pulses was only part of the challenge. Researchers also needed to concentrate that energy without compromising the properties that make these flashes useful for studying ultrafast processes.

The X-rays traveled nearly one kilometer before reaching the experimental station. Along the way, a beryllium lens adjusted the beam's size, while additional mirrors helped remove unwanted radiation.

The final focusing stage used an advanced Kirkpatrick-Baez optical system developed in Japan. Its two precision mirrors directed the X-rays through four reflections, focusing the beam horizontally and vertically.

Number of detected fluorescence photons from 20 µm thick copper foil irradiated with single-spike pulses. The red curve represents a moving average over 80 shots. (CREDIT: Optica)

The arrangement produced a focal spot measuring just 180 by 330 nanometers. Concentrating light into such a small space makes it possible to investigate light-matter interactions that require exceptionally high intensities.

Two measurements help explain the significance of this achievement. Fluence describes how much energy reaches a particular area, while intensity describes the rate at which that energy arrives per unit area.

A pulse can therefore achieve extraordinary intensity without carrying an enormous amount of total energy. Delivering its energy almost instantaneously into a microscopic spot produces the extreme conditions needed for these experiments.

Measuring a flash lasting 300 attoseconds

Determining the duration of an attosecond pulse is another considerable challenge. Ordinary electronic detectors cannot directly track events occurring on such short timescales.

Instead, the scientists analyzed the energy spectra of approximately 74,000 individual pulses. A spectrum describes how the energy of a light pulse spreads across different photon energies.

Conventional femtosecond X-ray pulses often contain numerous spectral spikes. However, many of the new pulses contained only a few, while approximately 13.7 percent contained a single spike.

Spectral properties of attosecond X-ray pulses. (CREDIT: Optica)

These single-spike pulses were particularly suitable for estimating duration because of their relatively simple spectral shapes. Their typical spectral bandwidth of six electronvolts corresponded to a minimum duration of approximately 300 attoseconds under ideal conditions.

Computer simulations indicated that the actual durations were close to this estimate, although some pulses could last longer. This distinction matters because experiments investigating rapid electronic changes depend on knowing how quickly the radiation reaches a sample.

At the focal point, single-spike pulses carried an average energy of 45 microjoules, with some approaching 100 microjoules.

The researchers independently examined the focal spot by moving gold wires across the beam in 100-nanometer increments. Like other precision optical measurements, this approach uses controlled interactions with light to reveal properties that are otherwise difficult to measure.

They recorded 50 consecutive pulses at each position, establishing the focal dimensions and confirming the beam's positional stability.

Copper atoms provide an independent test

Calculations suggested that the focused pulses could achieve peak intensities exceeding 10²⁰ watts per square centimeter. However, the researchers wanted independent evidence that their X-rays could produce the corresponding physical effects.

They placed a copper foil measuring 20 micrometers thick at the focal point. When sufficiently energetic X-rays strike metal atoms, they can eject inner electrons, leaving vacancies in normally occupied energy levels.

Other electrons can drop into these vacancies, releasing energy as X-ray photons. This process ordinarily produces fluorescence that travels in many directions.

At sufficiently high intensities, however, emitted photons stimulate other excited atoms to release additional photons in the same direction. Similar to the processes underlying laser amplification, this phenomenon builds an increasingly powerful signal through amplified spontaneous emission, or ASE.

A detector positioned 600 millimeters behind the copper recorded the resulting radiation. As incoming pulse energy increased, the fluorescence signal initially grew approximately exponentially.

Once pulse energies exceeded approximately 50 microjoules, the average signal began to level off. This saturation provided independent evidence that the incoming pulses had reached the predicted intensity range, supporting the team's estimates without establishing an exact duration for every pulse.

Toward observing and controlling electrons

One particularly promising application involves studying nonlinear interactions, where matter's response does not increase proportionally with incoming light intensity.

Another concerns radiation damage during structural measurements. Extremely intense X-rays can alter a sample's electrons, potentially changing the very properties scientists want to measure through X-ray imaging.

Attosecond pulses could allow researchers to collect useful signals before substantial electronic damage develops. Establishing that capability across different materials will require further experiments.

Researchers also hope to generate multiple precisely timed pulses that manipulate quantum states. Controlling how different quantum pathways interfere could eventually help scientists influence electronic processes during chemical reactions.

European XFEL expects its own advanced focusing system to arrive in early 2027, through collaboration with the University of Hamburg and German federal funding. Following installation and commissioning, the system should make these experimental capabilities available to visiting researchers.

The copper experiment establishes that sufficiently intense hard X-ray attosecond pulses can reach a sample. The next challenge is determining how reliably scientists can use those pulses to capture and control electronic changes in more complex systems.

Dig deeper into attosecond X-ray science

These studies explore the development of ultrashort X-ray pulses, nonlinear interactions and the measurement of electron dynamics.

Research findings are available online in the journal Optica.

The original story "Record-breaking X-ray pulses could reveal how electrons move" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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