Vaping is significantly more effective at helping people quit smoking than gum or lozenges

In a major clinical trial, researchers have discovered that vaporized nicotine products, or VNPs, are significantly more effective at helping people quit smoking than traditional nicotine replacement therapies. This is especially true for individuals living in lower-income communities, a group that continues to carry a heavier burden from smoking-related diseases.

A Closer Look at the Disparity

Smoking is still a leading cause of preventable illness and death worldwide. In low-income groups, rates of tobacco use remain higher than in more affluent communities. This puts already vulnerable individuals at even greater risk of developing chronic conditions like heart disease, stroke, and cancer.

Despite efforts to promote healthier lifestyles, many people living with financial challenges find it harder to quit smoking. Limited access to healthcare, high stress levels, and social environments where smoking is common all play a part. That’s why researchers wanted to know if VNPs—such as e-cigarettes—could help fill the gap where traditional nicotine therapies often fall short.

In a recent study, 28.4% of low-income smokers using e-cigarettes quit for six months—nearly triple the rate of those using nicotine gum. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The Landmark Trial

A large randomized controlled trial led by scientists from the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre at UNSW Sydney put this question to the test. The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, involved 1,045 adults in New South Wales, Australia. All participants smoked daily, received government pensions or other public assistance, and were ready to try quitting within two weeks of enrolling.

Each person was randomly placed into one of two groups. Half were given a traditional nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) of their choice—either gum or lozenges. The other half received vaporized nicotine in the form of e-liquids, to be used in either a tank or pod device.

The nicotine liquids came in tobacco, menthol, or fruit flavors, allowing users some flexibility. Both groups were also given behavioral support through text messages for five weeks. This added help encouraged participants to stick to their quit plans and provided tips on handling cravings.

Related Stories

Striking Results

After six months, the difference in success rates was clear. Just 9.6% of people in the NRT group managed to stay off cigarettes continuously. In the VNP group, that number jumped to 28.4%. This meant that nearly three times as many people quit smoking with the help of e-cigarettes compared to those using gum or lozenges.

The research team also looked at several subgroups—based on age, gender, nicotine dependence, and mental health. In every category, VNPs outperformed NRT. This suggests that the benefits of vaporized nicotine extend across many different kinds of people, not just a few select groups.

Lead investigators believe the availability of flavors and the similarity of VNPs to actual smoking behavior may contribute to their higher success rate. For many smokers, the act of inhaling and exhaling vapor may provide both physical and psychological relief during the quitting process.

Visual abstract. (CREDIT: Hayden McRobbie, et al.)

A Health Tool for Equity

The findings could mark an important step forward in reducing health inequalities. People with limited income often suffer the most from tobacco-related disease but have the least access to tools that work. By making VNPs more widely available, especially through public health programs, researchers believe more people could have a real shot at quitting.

Though e-cigarettes have sparked debate in public health circles—especially regarding youth use—this study adds weight to the argument that they can serve as a valuable harm reduction tool for adults who smoke. Experts stress that these products are intended for smokers trying to quit, not for nonsmokers or young people.

The results align with earlier research showing the general effectiveness of VNPs in helping people stop smoking. However, this trial is among the first to focus specifically on people who are economically disadvantaged. And that focus matters. It offers solid evidence that quitting tools can be made more inclusive—and more effective—by considering the life circumstances of the people who need them most.

The results align with earlier research showing the general effectiveness of VNPs in helping people stop smoking. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

What Comes Next?

While the findings are promising, researchers caution that more work is needed. Long-term follow-up studies are essential to understand whether people who quit using VNPs stay smoke-free over the years. There are also questions about the best ways to regulate and distribute these products safely.

Still, for many health experts and community leaders, this study offers a hopeful message. When people have the right tools and support, quitting becomes possible—even in the face of poverty, stress, and limited resources.

As public health efforts continue to evolve, findings like this may help shape policies that support not just overall health, but health equity. After all, quitting smoking shouldn’t be a privilege—it should be a possibility for everyone.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.