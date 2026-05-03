Artemis II astronauts welcome a 5-year-old space fan to the team

Jack already had the outfit.

When NASA’s Artemis II crew lifted off last month, the 5-year-old aspiring astronaut showed up in his own white spacesuit, complete with the rank of commander. During a CBS interview near the launch, he cheerfully explained that he was “so obsessed with space,” a line that quickly spread online and turned him into one of the mission’s youngest unofficial stars.

On Friday, that enthusiasm came full circle.

During a CBS Sunday Morning town hall hosted by Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil, Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen surprised Jack with a signed orange flight suit modeled after the one they wore on their mission. For a child who had already been following the crew from launch to splashdown, it was less a souvenir than a kind of invitation into the world he clearly dreams about.

The Artemis II crew surprised 5-year-old Jack, a space superfan, with a signed flight suit. (CREDIT: Gail Schulman/CBS Mornings)

Koch made that invitation explicit.

“It says commander just like yours, so you can still keep your title,” she told him as she handed over the suit.

A mission with one very young fan

Jack had already become familiar to viewers who followed the moon mission through CBS coverage. He was interviewed during the launch from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, where his excitement stood out even amid the spectacle of a crewed flight headed beyond low Earth orbit. CBS checked back in with him again when the astronauts returned safely to Earth.

By then, Artemis II had made history.

The four-person crew splashed down off the coast of San Diego on Friday, April 10, after circling the moon in the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972. During the journey, the astronauts also set a new distance record for human spaceflight, traveling farther from Earth than any crew before them. Their mission passed the previous mark of 248,655 miles, a record set by the Apollo 13 crew in 1970.

That kind of milestone can feel remote, measured in miles, dates and program goals. Jack gave it a more human scale.

He watched, asked questions and showed up wearing a suit of his own.

So when he joined the astronauts for the town hall, still dressed in white, the crew decided their youngest supporter needed gear that matched the real thing.

Vladimir Duthiers, Gayle King, Jack, Nate Burleson, Tony Dokoupil and the live audience for CBS MORNINGS PRESENTS: ARTEMIS II A CELEBRATION OF HEROES. (CREDIT: Gail Schulman/CBS Mornings)

“We would like to have you on our team”

The most memorable part of the exchange came after Jack received the signed suit.

“We would like to have you on our team,” Koch told him. “What do you think?”

Jack answered without much hesitation. He gave a thumbs-up, ran to his parents for a hug, then crossed back to hug Koch too. It was the kind of unfiltered reaction adults rarely manage on television, and it gave the moment an easy warmth that fit the mission’s unusually emotional public arc.

Koch had already given him a nickname, “Commander Jack,” and by the end of the segment, it seemed to stick even more firmly than before.

His mother said watching his reaction felt “amazing.”

“We’re so incredibly thankful,” she said. “Jack has been hugely inspired by this mission and by all of you, so thank you so much for everything you’re doing, obviously not just for Jack, but for all of humanity.”

That response captured something NASA has long understood about lunar missions. They are engineering projects, but they are also public stories. They depend on numbers, training and hardware, yet they also live through the children who stare at rockets and decide, with complete seriousness, that they want in.

More than a trip around the moon

Artemis II was the first crewed flight of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. That alone gave the mission a historic weight. But the trip also carried more personal meaning for the crew.

For a child who had already been following the crew from launch to splashdown, it was less a souvenir than a kind of invitation into the world he clearly dreams about. (CREDIT: Gail Schulman/CBS Mornings)

At one point during the journey, the astronauts named a newly discovered moon crater Carroll, after Wiseman’s wife, who died of cancer in 2020. The naming gave the mission a private note inside a very public achievement, linking exploration with grief, memory and tribute.

After the crew returned, Koch reflected on what it meant to live and work in such close dependence on one another.

“A crew is a group that is in it all the time, no matter what, that is stroking together every minute with the same purpose, that is willing to sacrifice silently for each other, that gives grace, that holds accountable,” she said during an April 11 press conference in Houston.

She ended that reflection by widening the frame beyond the spacecraft itself.

“I know I haven’t learned everything that this journey has yet to teach me, but there’s one new thing I know,” Koch said. “And that is, planet Earth, you are a crew.”

That idea may help explain why Jack’s moment landed so strongly. The gift was small compared with the mission’s larger achievements, but it carried the same message in miniature. Spaceflight is not just about leaving Earth. It is also about drawing people into a shared sense of wonder once the crew comes home.

The original story "Artemis II astronauts welcome a 5-year-old space fan to the team" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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