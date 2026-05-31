Astronomers can now measure newborn planet mass from dusty stellar rings

A new method uses dust rings in protoplanetary disks to estimate the masses of hidden newborn planets. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

A bright ring of dust circling a young star can look calm from far away. In reality, it may mark one of the messiest moments in planetary birth, where gas, pebbles, and gravity are still fighting over what kind of solar system will emerge.

That is the idea behind new work led by the University of Warwick with researchers at MIT and McMaster University. In The Astrophysical Journal, the team reports a new way to estimate the masses of newborn planets by studying the dusty rings they leave behind inside protoplanetary disks.

These disks, the swirling bands of gas and dust around young stars, are where planets form. Modern observatories such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA, have revealed that many of them contain sharply defined rings and gaps. Astronomers have long suspected that some of those structures are the work of hidden planets, but turning those patterns into reliable planet measurements has remained difficult.

“These bright rings are not just beautiful structures - they are essentially planetary fingerprints,” said lead author Amena Faruqi, a PhD student in the Astronomy and Astrophysics Group at the University of Warwick.

Simulation of a planet embedded in a protoplanetary disc, causing disc material to pile up in a ring exterior to its orbit. (CREDIT: Amena Faruqi / University of Warwick)

“We’ve long understood that the rings could be created from concentrated dust that piles up just beyond the orbit of young, embedded planets, but we’ve been so far unable to link features of these rings to planet masses.”

Reading the dust around invisible worlds

To tackle that problem, the researchers ran 18 two-dimensional hydrodynamical simulations of protoplanetary disks with embedded planets. The models followed gas and five dust species over 1,500 planetary orbits, allowing the team to watch how rings changed as planet mass increased.

They focused on three measurable ring properties: width, the location of the brightest point, and the amount of dust trapped inside. All three turned out to carry clues about the mass of the planet shaping the disk.

One result stood out. The location of a ring’s brightness peak followed a simple mathematical relationship with the planet’s mass, and that relationship held regardless of observing wavelength or dust grain size within the submillimeter to millimeter range tested in the study.

That matters because dust grain sizes and disk conditions are often hard to pin down in real observations. A method that works without detailed knowledge of those conditions is far more useful to observers scanning distant star systems for unseen planets.

By contrast, ring width also carried information, but with a limit. For planets below the so-called pebble-isolation mass, wider rings tended to point to lower-mass planets, while narrower rings pointed to heavier ones. Once a planet grew beyond that threshold, however, the width stopped being very helpful because it plateaued.

Simulation images showing how tripling the planet mass changes the position of the dust ring. The ring position can be used to determine the mass of the planet causing it. (CREDIT: Amena Faruqi / University of Warwick)

The same broad pattern appeared in ring mass. Lower-mass planets formed diffuse, low-mass rings, while more massive planets created compact, denser rings. But again, once the planet crossed the pebble-isolation mass, the trend leveled off.

A threshold in how planets trap dust

That pebble-isolation mass has become a central idea in planet formation theory. It marks the point where a planet becomes massive enough to disturb the gas disk strongly enough to trap drifting pebbles and dust outside its orbit.

The new simulations suggest that threshold can be understood in a more physically direct way. According to the team, the key is the gas pressure gradient on either side of the pressure maximum that forms outside the planet’s orbit. Below the pebble-isolation mass, dust traps are weak and leaky. Above it, the pressure structure becomes strong enough to hold material more effectively.

The team argues that this offers a more observation-friendly way to think about the pebble-isolation mass. If astronomers can measure gas pressure profiles well enough, they may be able to tell whether a hidden planet falls above or below that threshold even without directly seeing the dust trap itself.

The work also points to an intriguing side effect. In typical disks, the simulations showed that more massive forming planets can trap about 20 Earth masses of dust in these rings, roughly 7% of the disk’s total dust mass under the study’s scaling assumptions.

Senior co-author Professor Emeritus Ralph Pudritz of McMaster University said that result sharpens an old puzzle.

Known as the Disk Substructures at High Angular Resolution Project (DSHARP), this “Large Program” of ALMA has yielded stunning, high-resolution images of 20 nearby protoplanetary disks and given astronomers new insights into the variety of features they contain and the speed with which planets can emerge. (CREDIT: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), S. Andrews et al.; NRAO/AUI/NSF, S. Dagnello)

“Another striking result of the simulations is that, in typical discs, more massive forming planets can trap as much as 20 times the mass of Earth of dust within these rings. This confirms ALMA observations – but raises the question of why new planets have not been detected in the trapped dust and pebbles of the ring.”

“Our results suggest that the dust is sufficiently abundant and concentrated enough to potentially kick-off planet formation. This is an important insight that will initiate further observations and theory.”

Putting the method to the test

The team then moved beyond simulation. They tested the method on PDS 70, one of the few systems where planets have actually been imaged inside a disk.

Using the location of a ring feature associated with PDS 70c, they derived a planet mass that matched well with independent estimates. That mattered because it showed the technique could survive contact with a real, messy system rather than only working inside a computer model.

Co-author Dr. Jessica Speedie, a 51 Pegasi b Postdoctoral Fellow at MIT, said that was one of the project’s biggest strengths.

“One of the strengths of this work is that it doesn't stay in the realm of theory - we've been able to take these simulation results and apply them directly to real observed systems. Using the PDS 70 system as an observational laboratory in particular enabled a real verification of the approach, giving us confidence that these methods are genuinely ready to be applied widely as soon as possible.”

Schematic showing the different ring properties being measured in simulations and how they are defined. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal)

The researchers also applied the technique to five disks in the exoALMA sample, producing new planet-mass estimates for worlds that may be hidden in those systems. In one case, DM Tau, their estimate aligned closely with earlier work.

The authors are careful about the caveats. Their models assume fixed planetary orbits, ignore dust feedback on the gas, and do not include dust growth and fragmentation. They also do not address every way a ring might form. Some rings may come from snow lines, disk winds, or other nonplanetary effects. If different planet-mass methods disagree, that mismatch may itself be a clue that a planet is not responsible.

Practical implications of the research

For observers, the appeal is straightforward. Many young planets are too embedded in their natal disks to image directly, but the rings around them may be easier to measure. This work offers a practical way to turn those ring measurements into planet-mass estimates, especially by using the location of the ring’s brightest point.

It also gives astronomers another test for deciding whether a ring is likely carved by a planet at all. If ring-based mass estimates agree with gap measurements, velocity signatures, or gas-pressure data, confidence rises that a real planet is there.

Dr. Farzana Meru, a reader in the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, said the timing is especially important as ALMA continues to sharpen its view of planet-forming disks.

“This work gives observers a new practical toolkit for connecting what we see in dust rings directly to the masses of the planets creating them. What excites me most is the timing. With ALMA delivering increasingly detailed disk images, and future facilities on the horizon, there has never been a better moment to develop these methods.

“Combining our dust-based diagnostics with gas pressure observations will open up a powerful new window onto the hidden planets shaping these disks and the diverse planetary systems they will go on to form."

Research findings are available online in The Astrophysical Journal.

The original story "Astronomers can now measure newborn planet mass from dusty stellar rings" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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