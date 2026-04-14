Australian sprinter Gout Gout breaks Usain Bolt’s under-20 200m mark

The number on the clock in Sydney was 19.67, and that alone was enough to put Gout Gout in rare company. The 18-year-old Australian sprinter ran 200 meters faster on Sunday than Usain Bolt ever did before turning 20, producing one of the most eye-catching performances of the track season so far.

Gout’s run came at the Australian Championships, where he surged away from the field in the closing stretch to win the national title. He got out of the blocks well enough, then made up ground and kept building speed, finishing well clear of the pack.

His time of 19.67 set a world under-20 record, pending ratification by World Athletics. It also broke Bolt’s best under-20 mark of 19.93, which the Jamaican great ran in 2004 when he was 17.

The 18-year-old Australian sprinter ran 200 meters faster on Sunday than Usain Bolt ever did before turning 20. (CREDIT: Athletics Weekly)

That comparison needs some context. Gout did not break Bolt’s senior world record of 19.19, set in 2009, and he has not touched the broader legacy of an athlete who won eight Olympic gold medals and became one of the most decorated sprinters in history. But in the narrow and meaningful category of under-20 sprinting, Gout has now gone faster than Bolt did at the same age.

A breakthrough that finally counted

Sunday’s result carried extra weight because it was the first time Gout had broken 20 seconds legally. He had run 19.84 last season, but that performance was wind-assisted and could not count for record purposes.

This time, there was no such doubt.

“There’s a big weight off my shoulders knowing I ran it legally, and I have the speed and my body to run times like that,” Gout said. “So, it definitely feels great, and ready for more.”

The run was also the fastest time in the world this year, adding another layer to an already major result.

Gout’s rise has been building for some time. In 2024, he broke onto the scene by running 20.04, the quickest-ever time by a 16-year-old and a national record. Sunday’s race pushed him beyond promising territory and into a much bigger conversation.

The record has a complicated history

The under-20 record books have not been entirely straightforward. American sprinter Erriyon Knighton ran 19.49 in 2022, which remains the fastest time ever posted by an under-20 athlete. But that mark was not ratified as a world under-20 record because, according to World Athletics, “specific anti-doping testing requirements” were not met.

Knighton still held the official under-20 record at 19.69, set in June 2022, until Gout ran faster in Sydney.

That makes Gout’s 19.67 the new official benchmark in the category, as long as World Athletics ratifies it. Aidan Murphy, who finished second on Sunday, also dipped under 20 seconds with a time of 19.88.

Gout did not break Bolt’s senior world record of 19.19, set in 2009. (CREDIT: Athletics Weekly)

“We have such incredible athletes in Australia and me being able to race these athletes, we push each other to the limits,” Gout said. “Two Australians sub-20. I mean, this is amazing.”

Born in Queensland to parents from South Sudan, Gout now looks like one of the sport’s brightest young names. He has indicated he will skip the Commonwealth Games, which begin in Glasgow on July 23, to focus on the World Under-20 Championships in Oregon in early August.

The original story "Australian sprinter Gout Gout breaks Usain Bolt's under-20 200m mark" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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