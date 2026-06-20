Daily fruit juice linked to improved mental wellbeing

A new study suggests adding a daily glass of fruit juice may improve mental wellbeing while helping people meet nutrition goals. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A simple addition to a daily diet may offer more than physical health benefits. New research suggests that drinking a small glass of 100 percent fruit juice or a smoothie each day could help improve mental wellbeing, especially for people who struggle to eat enough fruits and vegetables.

Scientists at Newcastle University found that adults who added fruit juice to their diet alongside whole fruits and vegetables reported lower depression scores after just four weeks. The findings, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, add to growing evidence that diet plays a meaningful role in mental health.

The results come from a controlled clinical trial that tested practical ways to help people meet the widely recommended “five-a-day” fruit and vegetable target.

A common goal that many miss

Health experts have long encouraged people to eat at least five portions of fruits and vegetables each day. This guidance aims to reduce the risk of chronic diseases and support long-term health.

Flow diagram of individuals through study. (CREDIT: British Journal Of Nutrition)

Despite this advice, most people fall short. In the United Kingdom, fewer than one in five adults meet the guideline. Among teenagers, the number drops even lower.

Barriers are often simple but persistent. Fresh produce can be expensive. It spoils quickly. Some people lack time to prepare meals. Others do not enjoy certain foods.

Dr Courtney Neal, who led the study and is now at University of Liverpool, said the research aimed to address these challenges directly. “While most people know eating 5-a-day can be good for your health, many people struggle to.”

Testing a practical solution

The study included 42 adults who consumed two or fewer portions of fruits and vegetables each day. Researchers divided them into groups and provided support to help increase intake.

All participants received financial vouchers and educational materials. These tools aimed to remove common barriers, such as cost and lack of knowledge.

One group focused on eating more whole fruits and vegetables. Another group followed the same goal but added one daily glass of fruit juice or a smoothie.

Over four weeks, both groups successfully increased their intake. Participants moved well beyond their starting levels, with many reaching or exceeding the five-a-day target.

Mean (raw) daily portions of fruit and vegetable intake at baseline and endpoint from 24-h dietary recalls. (CREDIT: British Journal Of Nutrition)

A shift in mood

The most notable difference appeared in measures of mental wellbeing. Participants who included fruit juice or smoothies reported lower depression scores compared to those who relied only on whole foods.

The reduction measured about 2.52 points on a 27-point scale. While modest, the change was statistically meaningful.

Dr Neal emphasized the significance of the finding. “We found that simple, cost-effective solutions, like drinking a small glass of 100% fruit juice or a smoothie daily, could help people reach their 5-a-day, with potential benefits for mental wellbeing.”

The study used validated questionnaires to assess mood. These tools are widely accepted in clinical research and provide a reliable way to track changes in mental health.

Why diet may affect mental health

Scientists increasingly recognize a connection between diet and mental wellbeing. Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins, antioxidants, and plant compounds that may support brain function.

These nutrients can influence inflammation, blood flow, and communication between the gut and brain. Each of these processes plays a role in mood regulation.

Dr Oliver Shannon, a senior author on the study, noted that previous research has shown similar effects. “It backs up studies which report improved brain blood flow and cognitive function after people drink citrus juices.”

Mean (raw) daily portion intake of each fruit and vegetable category at baseline and endpoint from 24-h dietary recalls. (CREDIT: British Journal Of Nutrition)

Although the exact mechanisms remain under study, the results suggest that even small dietary changes can influence how people feel.

No harmful effects observed

Fruit juice often raises concerns because of its sugar content. Unlike whole fruit, juice contains free sugars that are not bound within the fruit’s structure.

In this study, participants who consumed juice did increase their sugar intake. However, researchers found no negative effects on metabolic health over the four-week period.

Blood markers related to metabolism remained stable. There were no signs of harm in cholesterol, glucose, or other indicators.

Both groups also increased their fiber intake by eight to ten grams per day. This suggests that drinking juice did not replace whole fruits and vegetables but instead complemented them.

Fruit intake drives change

While both groups improved their diets, the increase came mainly from fruit rather than vegetables. This pattern reflects a common trend in eating behavior.

Fruit tends to be more appealing. It is naturally sweet, requires little preparation, and is easier to incorporate into daily routines.

Mean (raw) fasted circulating concentrations (µmol/l) of ascorbic acid, total carotenoids (sum of α-carotene, β-carotene, β-cryptoxanthin, lutein and zeaxanthin and lycopene) and listed carotenoids at baseline and endpoint. (CREDIT: British Journal Of Nutrition)

Vegetables, on the other hand, often require more effort to prepare and may be less appealing to some people.

The findings suggest that public health efforts may need to focus more on encouraging vegetable intake while also supporting fruit consumption.

Making healthy eating more accessible

The study highlights the importance of practical solutions. Financial support and clear guidance played a key role in helping participants change their habits.

Many participants reported that the dietary changes were easy to follow. They also said they could maintain these habits over time.

Dr Shannon pointed to broader economic challenges. “Given the ongoing cost of living pressures in the UK, the price of fresh produce is often a barrier for people trying to eat more fruit and vegetables.”

Adding a small glass of juice may offer a flexible option for those facing these barriers.

Limits of the study

While the findings are promising, researchers caution that the study has limitations. The sample size was relatively small, and the duration was short.

Mean (raw) anxiety (GAD-7) and depression (PHQ-9) scores at baseline and endpoint. (CREDIT: British Journal Of Nutrition)

The trial lasted only four weeks, which may not capture long-term effects. Participants also knew which group they were in, which could influence behavior.

The study focused on people with low fruit and vegetable intake. Results may differ in populations with different dietary habits.

Despite these limits, the controlled design strengthens the findings. The study provides valuable insight into how simple changes can improve diet and wellbeing.

A broader view of nutrition

The research adds to a growing body of evidence that diet quality involves more than just meeting basic guidelines. It also depends on how foods are consumed and how they fit into daily life.

Fruit juice, often debated in nutrition circles, may have a place when used in moderation. The study suggests it can help people reach dietary goals without causing harm.

At the same time, experts emphasize balance. Whole fruits and vegetables remain essential for providing fiber and a wide range of nutrients.

The key may lie in flexibility, allowing people to choose options that fit their preferences and circumstances.

Practical implications of the research

This study suggests that small, practical dietary changes can support both physical and mental health. Adding a daily glass of fruit juice or a smoothie may help people meet recommended fruit and vegetable targets, especially those who struggle with access or preparation.

The findings may influence future dietary guidelines by encouraging more flexible approaches. Instead of focusing only on whole foods, recommendations could include realistic options that fit everyday life.

For public health, the research highlights the importance of removing barriers such as cost and convenience. Providing financial support and simple guidance may be as important as the recommendations themselves.

The potential link between fruit intake and mental wellbeing also opens new areas for research. Future studies may explore how diet can support mental health in people with depression or other conditions.

Overall, the study reinforces a broader idea. Food choices shape more than physical health. They may also influence how people feel, think, and function each day.

Research findings are available online in the British Journal Of Nutrition.

The original story "Daily fruit juice linked to improved mental wellbeing" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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