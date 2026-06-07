Disclosure Day: New SETI protocols aim to prevent panic, misinformation

The rules for one of humanity’s biggest possible discoveries just got a lot stricter, and a lot more aware of the world they now have to survive in.

An international group of scientists has updated the principles that would guide researchers if they ever detect credible evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence. The revised framework, formally ratified by the International Academy of Astronautics, is meant to govern how such a finding is checked, explained, archived, and shared with the public.

At the center of the overhaul is a simple concern. In a media environment shaped by social media, artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and nonstop online reaction, even an unconfirmed signal could spiral into global confusion before scientists have time to verify what they are looking at.

Professor Michael Garrett of the University of Manchester, who chaired the effort as head of the IAA SETI Committee, said the information landscape now looks nothing like it did when the previous protocols were adopted in 2010.

Professor Michael Garrett, Chair of the IAA SETI Committee. (CREDIT: University of Manchester)

"The information environment we operate in today is vastly more complex than it was in 2010," Garrett said. "In an era of deepfakes, automated misinformation, and instant global connectivity, a single unverified claim could trigger confusion or panic. These new protocols ensure that scientists maintain the highest standards of evidence before making announcements to the world."

Slowing the rush to certainty

The revised Declaration of Principles is the first major update in more than 15 years. It keeps the old caution, but expands it for a new era of SETI research and a more volatile public sphere.

One of its strongest messages is that odd data alone is not enough. If a candidate signal or artifact appears to point to intelligent life beyond Earth, the discoverer is expected to work with other investigators and use available resources to authenticate and substantiate it. Ideally, that means independent observations or examinations by multiple facilities, more than one organization, and different instruments and methods.

The declaration also warns that early findings may be incomplete or ambiguous, and that follow-up work could take a long time without producing a definitive answer. Scientists are urged to handle such information "with extreme care" and to maintain the highest standards of scientific responsibility and integrity throughout the process.

Garrett put the point more bluntly.

"We do not shout “alien” the moment we see a strange blip," he said. "The scientific method demands we check, check again, and then ask others to check. Only when we have reached a consensus that a signal is credible do we bring it to the world."

That standard reflects a long-standing scientific instinct, often summed up as extraordinary claims requiring extraordinary evidence. In practice, the updated rules say there is no obligation to disclose verification efforts before a discovery is confirmed. But they also leave room for communication during an investigation when silence might fuel rumors or allow false claims to spread unchecked.

Lovell Telescope. (CREDIT: Anthony Holloway)

A broader search, and broader risks

The revised declaration also reflects how much technosignature research has widened since 2010. SETI is no longer framed only as listening for unusual radio transmissions. Researchers now scan across the electromagnetic spectrum and consider a wider range of possible evidence, including optical laser emissions, excess infrared heat associated with large-scale energy use, anomalies linked to megastructures, and other signs of technology beyond Earth.

The document defines technosignatures as observable evidence of technology built or used by extraterrestrial beings, including narrow-band radio signals, laser emission, infrared excess, anomalies in astronomical measurements due to megastructures, or an artifact. It also makes a boundary clear: these principles apply to the search for intelligent extraterrestrial life, not extraterrestrial life in general, and not unidentified anomalous phenomena in Earth’s atmosphere.

That broader search has created a broader communications problem. The declaration recognizes that scientists involved in a possible detection could face harassment, doxxing, or severe public scrutiny. It says institutions should protect researchers from safety risks and professional harm, while also responding to reasonable media requests in a prompt, accurate, and honest way.

Individual researchers, the principles say, have the right to step back from constant engagement with media and social media, as long as their institutions continue to provide updates on the science.

The goal is openness without chaos.

If a candidate technosignature is later found not to be extraterrestrial, the declaration says that result should also be disclosed promptly and clearly. Unconfirmed or speculative statements, it adds, should always be identified as such.

Researchers now scan across the electromagnetic spectrum and consider a wider range of possible evidence. (CREDIT: SETI)

Who gets told, and who does not answer back

If the verification process does satisfy the declaration’s standards, the public announcement is supposed to be broad, formal, and open. The discoverers or their institutions should promptly report the conclusion to the public, the scientific community, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations. They should also share a peer-reviewed verification report containing the underlying data, the analysis process, the results of verification efforts, conclusions, interpretations, and any detected information content.

That report should also go to organizations including the IAA, the International Astronomical Union, COSPAR, the International Institute of Space Law, the International Telecommunication Union, and U.N. bodies involved in outer space affairs.

The declaration also says the data, analysis methods, and code should be preserved and disseminated through journals, conferences, websites suited for long-term archiving, and other appropriate channels. Evidence and derived data products should be securely stored in at least two repositories in different geographic locations, where feasible, so others can replicate results and continue analysis.

The rules even extend to protection of a signal itself. If a confirmed detection comes in the form of electromagnetic signals, the declaration says international agreement should be sought to protect the relevant frequencies through extraordinary procedures within the International Telecommunication Union.

Public imagination

Then there is the question that captures the public imagination fastest: do we answer?

For now, the updated declaration keeps the answer at no.

It reaffirms that any decision to respond to extraterrestrial intelligence belongs not to a single scientist, lab, nation, or institution, but to humanity as a whole. Until international consultations take place through the United Nations and other broadly representative bodies, "no reply should be sent."

Bill Diamond, president and CEO of the SETI Institute and a member of the IAA SETI Committee, said the new rules acknowledge both the changed communications environment and the expanded scale of the search itself.

“The release of these updated rules and protocols marks an important step in acknowledging both the radically different media landscape that science functions within today, and the vastly expanded efforts in terms of technology and resources being deployed in the search for intelligent life beyond Earth” Diamond said. “We applaud Prof Garrett’s leadership in developing these new protocols and the IAA for their ratification.”

Practical implications of the research

The updated declaration does not bring humanity closer to detecting extraterrestrial intelligence on its own, but it changes what should happen if that moment comes.

The declaration raises the bar for proof, makes room for rapid rumor control, and puts more responsibility on institutions to protect researchers while keeping the public informed.

It also makes clear that any confirmed detection would not be treated as a narrow scientific result. It would be handled as a global event with scientific, legal, ethical, and communications consequences.

Research findings are available online in the IAA SETI Declaration.

The original story "Disclosure Day: New SETI protocols aim to prevent panic, misinformation" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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