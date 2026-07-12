Earth may be hotter today than at any time in the last 540 million years

Scientists find Earth stayed cooler than expected for millions of years, highlighting risks of modern climate change. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A new look at Earth’s deep past is reshaping how scientists understand the planet’s climate, and it carries a quiet warning about the future. Evidence now suggests that Earth may be closer to its hottest state than once believed, even when compared with hundreds of millions of years of history.

Researchers at University of Leeds have used a new method to estimate global temperatures across the Phanerozoic, a period spanning about 540 million years. Their findings challenge earlier ideas that Earth once reached extreme levels of heat far beyond today’s climate.

Rethinking Earth’s Ancient Climate

For years, scientists believed that parts of Earth’s past were far hotter than today. Some earlier estimates suggested global temperatures may have reached 20 to 30 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.

Those numbers painted a picture of a much hotter planet, one that still managed to support life. But the new research offers a different view.

Modern and Phanerozoic spatial distributions of the Sedimentary Geochemistry and Paleoenvironments Project (SGP)47 and Cenozoic Chemical Index of Alteration (CIA) compilations. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

The study suggests that past warm periods likely reached about 10 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. That is still warmer than today, but far below earlier claims.

This finding matters because it narrows the range of conditions under which life evolved. It also raises questions about how much warming modern ecosystems can tolerate.

A New Way To Measure Temperature

The team used a method based on rock chemistry rather than fossil shells. Traditional studies often relied on oxygen isotopes found in ancient marine sediments. While useful, those signals can be affected by changes in seawater chemistry over time.

Instead, the researchers turned to the Chemical Index of Alteration, or CIA. This measure tracks how much certain elements have been removed from rocks through weathering.

Warmer climates tend to increase chemical weathering. That makes CIA a useful proxy for estimating past temperatures.

Lead author Dongyu Zheng, who conducted the work as a visiting fellow at Leeds, explained the approach. “This study shows how ancient rocks and modern climate simulations can work together to reveal the boundaries of Earth’s long-term climate.”

By combining thousands of rock samples with climate models, the team reconstructed global temperature patterns over hundreds of millions of years.

Workflow illustrating the assimilation of CIA proxy records with HadCM3L simulations to reconstruct global mean surface temperature (GMST). (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

A Planet That Regulates Itself

One of the most striking findings is how stable Earth’s climate has been over time. Despite major shifts, temperatures appear to have stayed within a relatively narrow range.

Natural processes helped maintain that balance. One key mechanism is rock weathering, which removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

When temperatures rise, weathering speeds up and pulls more carbon dioxide from the air. This cools the planet. When temperatures fall, weathering slows, allowing carbon dioxide to build up and warm the planet.

This feedback loop has acted as a long-term regulator. It helped keep Earth within a range that could support life.

“The evolution and flourishing of life were not sporadic accidents, but were closely linked to Earth’s ability to regulate its climate over geological time,” Zheng said.

Challenging Earlier Assumptions

The new findings also address a long-standing debate. Earlier isotope-based studies suggested that ancient oceans may have been extremely hot, sometimes exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

Phanerozoic GMST estimates. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

Such conditions would be difficult for most forms of life to survive. The new results do not support those extreme temperatures.

Instead, the evidence points to a more moderate climate. This aligns better with fossil records showing that life persisted in tropical regions throughout Earth’s history.

By offering an independent method, the study strengthens confidence in more moderate estimates of past climate.

Lessons For The Present

The research does more than revise history. It offers insight into how Earth may respond to future warming.

The study suggests that Earth’s long-term climate sensitivity, or how strongly temperature responds to carbon dioxide, may be lower than some recent estimates. However, that does not reduce the risks of modern climate change.

Senior author Benjamin Mills emphasized the stakes. “The findings suggest that that Earth’s temperature has been tightly regulated over time, and that human-driven warming of 10 degrees Celsius, which is possible if all fossil fuel reserves are burned, would take us to places the Earth may never have been before. How far can we push the planet?”

That warning highlights a key difference between past and present. Ancient climate changes occurred over millions of years. Today’s warming is happening far more quickly.

Cenozoic GMST estimates and CIA-inferred CO₂ levels at the epoch level. (CREDIT: Nature Communications)

A Faster Path To Change

Earth’s natural systems can regulate climate, but they work slowly. Weathering and other processes take thousands to millions of years to balance changes.

Human activity, by contrast, is altering the climate over decades. This rapid shift may outpace the planet’s ability to respond.

“We shouldn’t be complacent when viewing ancient hot climates that supported diverse ecosystems, and we must understand that they were established extremely slowly, and may not have been as hot as recently proposed,” Mills said. “Earth’s natural regulation systems are slow, and humans must perform our own climate regulation to keep the planet in a habitable range.”

This difference in timing is critical. Even if Earth has endured warmer periods, the speed of modern change could create conditions that life has not experienced before.

Understanding Life Through Climate

The findings also help explain how life evolved. Stable temperatures may have allowed ecosystems to persist and adapt over long periods.

Extreme heat, as suggested by earlier studies, would have made large areas of the planet uninhabitable. The new results support a more balanced environment, one that could sustain diverse life forms.

This perspective helps scientists understand past extinctions and expansions of life. It also provides clues about how current ecosystems might respond to future changes.

The Next Steps In Climate Research

Researchers say more work is needed to refine these estimates. Expanding the database of rock samples could improve accuracy and provide more detail.

Combining this method with other approaches may also strengthen future studies. By integrating different types of evidence, scientists can build a clearer picture of Earth’s climate history.

The new method already shows strong promise. It offers a way to test and confirm earlier findings using independent data.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This research could improve how scientists predict future climate change. By understanding the limits of Earth’s past temperatures, researchers can better estimate how ecosystems may respond to warming.

The findings also highlight the importance of early action. Natural systems can regulate climate, but they do so slowly. Human decisions will play a critical role in keeping temperatures within a safe range.

For conservation efforts, the study provides valuable insight into the heat tolerance of living systems. This knowledge can help guide strategies to protect biodiversity under changing conditions.

In the long term, the research may influence climate policy and modeling. More accurate reconstructions of past temperatures can improve predictions and support better planning.

Ultimately, the study shows that Earth has maintained balance for millions of years, but that balance is not guaranteed. Human actions will shape whether the planet remains within a range that supports life.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Communications.

The original story "Earth may be hotter today than at any time in the last 540 million years" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories