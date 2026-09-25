Earth’s magnetic field is influencing how we age, study finds

Removing nearly all of Earth’s magnetic field altered mitochondria, movement and survival in healthy and Parkinson’s-model fruit flies. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Shielding male fruit flies from nearly all of Earth’s magnetic field changed mitochondrial activity, oxidative stress, movement and survival, with sharply different effects in healthy and Pink1 mutant animals.

In flies carrying a Parkinson’s-linked Pink1 defect, hypomagnetic exposure increased lifespan by about 20% and reduced mortality risk in one treatment group, even as climbing performance became worse.

The study links weak magnetic fields with mitochondrial complex II activity and free-radical production, but the findings are limited to fruit flies and do not establish a treatment for Parkinson’s disease or other human conditions.

Earth’s magnetic field is so familiar that life has spent billions of years developing within it. Remove almost all of that invisible background, however, and cells may behave differently.

Researchers at the University of Nottingham found that shielding fruit flies from Earth’s geomagnetic field altered their mitochondrial metabolism, physical performance and survival. The effects depended strongly on whether the animals started with healthy mitochondria or carried a genetic defect associated with Parkinson’s disease.

The research, published in Aging under the title “Hypomagnetic fields modulate lifespan, physical ability and mitochondrial metabolism in a Pink1 model of neurodegeneration,” examined male Drosophila melanogaster under an extremely weak magnetic field.

The results do not show that reducing magnetic fields can treat people. Instead, they suggest that Earth-strength magnetism may be one part of the environmental background capable of interacting with basic cellular processes.

Fruit flies in Earth's magnetic field (replicated). (CREDIT: University of Nottingham)

“We live our entire lives within the Earth’s magnetic field,” senior researcher Lisa Chakrabarti said. “It passes through our bodies, our cells and every living organism on the planet, yet we know surprisingly little about whether and how this invisible force affects the way our cells work.”

Researchers almost eliminated Earth’s magnetic field

Earth’s geomagnetic field typically measures about 25 to 60 microteslas, depending on location.

The researchers placed flies inside a specialized passive magnetic shield that reduced the surrounding field to about 0.0056 microteslas, or 5.6 nanoteslas. That created what scientists call a hypomagnetic field.

They compared normal flies with animals carrying a loss-of-function mutation in Pink1. In people, mutations affecting PINK1 can cause inherited early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

PINK1 plays an important role in mitochondrial quality control. Healthy cells use the PINK1-Parkin pathway to identify damaged mitochondria and help remove them through a process called mitophagy.

Without functioning PINK1, damaged mitochondria can accumulate. The mutant flies consequently develop mitochondrial problems, movement deficits, degeneration of dopamine-producing neurons and reduced lifespan.

The experiments involved male flies because the Pink1 mutation was carried on the X chromosome. Some animals entered the shield 10 days after emerging as adults, while another group entered at 20 days.

Pink1- D. melanogaster has significantly increased probability of survival with HMF. (CREDIT: Lisa Chakrabarti et al, Aging US 2026)

Researchers then monitored survival for as long as 70 days and tested climbing ability every five days.

Parkinson’s-model flies lived longer but moved worse

The most striking result involved survival.

In Pink1 mutant flies placed in the hypomagnetic environment at 20 days, mortality risk fell by half compared with mutant flies exposed to Earth’s normal field. The paper reports an approximately 20% lifespan increase under hypomagnetic conditions.

Yet those longer-lived flies did not become healthier by every measure.

Their climbing ability deteriorated. At multiple ages, shielded Pink1 flies were less successful at climbing than comparable mutant animals living under the normal geomagnetic field.

Healthy flies reacted in nearly the opposite direction. Hypomagnetic exposure improved climbing at several measured ages.

Survival changes in the healthy animals were less clear. Statistical models found no significant change in mortality risk for either hypomagnetic treatment compared with normal geomagnetic conditions, although the researchers observed patterns suggesting that magnetic shielding affected aging differently in the healthy and mutant groups.

HMF affects climbing ability in WT and Pink1- D. melanogaster. (CREDIT: Lisa Chakrabarti et al, Aging US 2026)

That split response is central to the study. A weaker magnetic environment was not simply beneficial or harmful. Its consequences depended on the biological condition of the animal.

Mitochondria may help explain the difference

The researchers next looked inside the cellular machinery responsible for producing energy.

Mitochondria make much of a cell’s usable energy through oxidative phosphorylation, a process involving a series of protein complexes called the electron transport system.

High-resolution measurements showed that hypomagnetic exposure significantly increased activity supported by mitochondrial complex II in healthy flies.

Complex II occupies an unusual position in metabolism because it participates in both the citric acid cycle and the electron transport system. The researchers propose that increased complex II activity could represent a cellular response to environmental stress.

The Pink1 mutants showed evidence of altered mitochondrial respiration as well, although the isolated complex II increase did not reach statistical significance in those animals.

That distinction matters because Pink1 dysfunction is already associated with mitochondrial impairment. The researchers propose that shifting metabolism toward complex II could potentially compensate for some problems elsewhere in mitochondrial respiration, but this remains a hypothesis rather than a demonstrated therapeutic mechanism.

High resolution respirometry and mitochondrial free radical detection of control (WT) and Pink1- D. Melanogaster. (CREDIT: Lisa Chakrabarti et al, Aging US 2026)

Diamond sensors detected changes in free radicals

The team also used an unusual tool to investigate oxidative stress: quantum sensors built around tiny defects in diamonds.

Nitrogen-vacancy centers in fluorescent nanodiamonds have quantum properties that make them sensitive to nearby magnetic signals. Combined with a chemical probe called TEMPOL, the method allowed the researchers to monitor reactive molecules associated with free-radical production.

Hypomagnetic exposure altered those signals.

Under routine respiratory conditions, Pink1 mutants showed significantly greater free-radical levels after magnetic shielding compared with their normal-field controls. Differences also appeared when mitochondria were pushed into active oxidative phosphorylation.

However, the change from resting respiration to oxidative phosphorylation was smaller in shielded Pink1 flies than in mutant animals exposed to the normal geomagnetic field.

Free radicals are often associated with cellular damage, but they also function as signaling molecules. The authors suggest that changes in reactive oxygen species could activate compensatory pathways that affect mitochondrial quality control and survival.

Exactly how weak magnetic fields would initiate those changes remains unresolved.

Biology’s magnetic background remains mysterious

Scientists already know that some animals respond to Earth’s magnetic field. Migratory birds, insects and other organisms can use magnetic information for navigation.

One leading explanation involves cryptochromes and the radical-pair mechanism, in which weak magnetic fields alter quantum spin states during certain chemical reactions.

Fruit flies have provided important evidence for cryptochrome-dependent magnetic responses. The new experiment asks a different question: what happens to basic physiology when the geomagnetic background is almost removed for long periods?

The answer remains preliminary.

Only male fruit flies were tested, and the Pink1 model reproduces selected features of Parkinson’s disease rather than the full human disorder. Mitochondrial respiration experiments also used small numbers of pooled samples.

No evidence yet shows that shielding people from Earth’s magnetic field would improve neurodegenerative disease.

Still, the experiment raises a broader biological possibility. Magnetism may not simply be something specialized animals detect for navigation. Earth’s weak field could also form part of the physical environment to which cellular metabolism has adapted.

Understanding that relationship will require much more evidence, but the results suggest that one of the planet’s most constant forces may have biological effects that are only beginning to come into focus.

Dig deeper into magnetic fields, mitochondria and neurodegeneration

These resources explore magnetoreception, mitochondrial quality control and the biological detection of weak magnetic fields.

The Radical-Pair Mechanism of Magnetoreception: This review explains how Earth-strength magnetic fields could influence chemical reactions through quantum spin dynamics and cryptochrome proteins. (Annual Review of Biophysics, 2016)

Cryptochrome mediates light-dependent magnetosensitivity in Drosophila: This landmark fruit-fly experiment provided genetic evidence connecting cryptochrome with behavioral responses to magnetic fields. (Nature, 2008)

Animal cryptochromes mediate magnetoreception by an unconventional photochemical mechanism: Researchers used genetically modified fruit flies to investigate how different cryptochromes can support magnetic sensitivity. (Nature, 2010)

Mitophagy and Parkinson’s disease: The PINK1–parkin link: This review examines how PINK1 and Parkin help cells recognize and remove damaged mitochondria and why failures in that pathway matter in Parkinson’s disease. (Biochimica et Biophysica Acta, 2011)

In Vivo Nanodiamond Quantum Sensing of Free Radicals in Caenorhabditis elegans Models: This study demonstrates how nitrogen-vacancy centers in nanodiamonds can detect free-radical changes in living biological systems. (Advanced Science, 2025)

Research findings are available online in the journal Aging-US.

The original story "Earth’s magnetic field is influencing how we age, study finds" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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