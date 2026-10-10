Earth’s magnetic field took 70,000 years to complete an ancient reversal

North Atlantic sediments record two magnetic reversals lasting approximately 18,000 and 70,000 years, longer than commonly assumed.

The findings suggest Earth's magnetic field can take widely varying lengths of time to settle into opposite polarity.

A prolonged weak-field interval could affect radiation exposure, but environmental and biological consequences remain untested.

A stretch of sediment beneath the North Atlantic preserves a magnetic reversal that took about 70,000 years to finish. Rather than switching cleanly, Earth's field wandered through repeated disturbances before settling into its opposite polarity.

The geological analysis, published in Communications Earth & Environment, examined two reversals roughly 40 million years ago. Yuhji Yamamoto of Japan's Kochi University led the work with colleagues in France, Japan and the University of Utah.

Their estimates challenge the familiar assumption that a complete directional reversal takes around 10,000 years. They also distinguish the duration of changing magnetic direction from the time the field remains weak. Those intervals can overlap without matching exactly.

Study co-authors Peter Lippert, second from left, and Yuhji Yamamoto, third from left, aboard the JOIDES Resolution in 2012. (CREDIT: Peter Lippert)

A slow transition hidden beneath the Atlantic

The evidence came from sediment collected during the Integrated Ocean Drilling Program's Expedition 342 in 2012. The expedition investigated ancient climate conditions off Newfoundland, recovering layered deposits from beneath the ocean floor.

Yamamoto and Utah geoscientist Peter Lippert measured the magnetic direction and intensity preserved in those cores. An unusually extended interval of unstable directions caught their attention. Stable polarity appeared on either side, but the transition occupied much more sediment than expected.

The team revisited an approximately eight-meter section from two drilling holes at Site U1408. They collected separate samples roughly every two centimeters, rather than relying solely on measurements along continuous core sections.

That distinction mattered because continuous measurements can smooth changes across neighboring layers. Separate samples helped resolve the sequence more precisely. The researchers then combined magnetic measurements with an independently constructed sediment chronology.

Two transitions emerged from the record, lasting an estimated 18,000 ± 3,000 years and 70,000 ± 6,000 years. The uncertainties account for sampling depth and variations in sediment accumulation. The longer event lasted about seven times the commonly assumed 10,000-year interval.

Tiny magnetic crystals preserve a changing field

Earth's magnetic field originates in the movement of electrically conducting liquid within its iron-nickel outer core. Over geological time, its polarity sometimes reverses. These changes concern magnetic orientation, rather than a physical exchange of the planet's geographic poles.

Yuhji Yamamoto examines drilling cores on the JOIDES Resolution during the 2012 expedition in the North Atlantic. (CREDIT: Peter Lippert)

Sediments preserve that history through magnetic minerals. At Site U1408, tests indicated that the recorded magnetization was carried mainly by magnetite originally produced by microorganisms. Its preserved orientation allowed the researchers to reconstruct past field directions.

The team also tested the minerals' magnetic properties to assess whether the signal represented the ancient field. They removed secondary magnetization before extracting the characteristic direction. This reduced the risk of mistaking a later magnetic overprint for the Eocene record.

To date the sequence, researchers used changes in calcium-to-iron ratios measured by X-ray fluorescence. These sedimentary patterns were tied to a roughly 173,000-year cycle in the modulation of Earth's axial tilt. That chronology translated distances through the core into elapsed time.

Sediment accumulated at approximately 2.4 to 2.8 centimeters per thousand years across the studied transitions. One transition occupied about 50 centimeters; the other extended across approximately 170 centimeters. Their different thicknesses therefore represented substantially different durations, rather than simply different sample spacing.

A reversal includes more than its main switch

Earlier studies often described reversals through three phases: a precursor, a main transition and a rebound. The Eocene record retained that broad structure, but its phases could be prolonged or repeated. The full process was considerably more complicated than a single switch.

For the shorter reversal, the researchers identified a main transition lasting roughly 2,000 years. Two rebound phases followed, lasting around 11,000 and 5,000 years. Relative field intensity remained low for approximately 38,000 years, longer than the directional reversal itself.

The longer reversal included a precursor lasting about 22,000 years and a main transition of roughly 9,000 years. Its rebound comprised three intervals estimated at approximately 14,000, 13,000 and 16,000 years. The field remained weak for about 70,000 years.

These phase estimates are approximate descriptions of the reconstructed sequence. The reported 70,000-year duration comes from the study's age-depth analysis of the complete directional process. It should not be understood as the duration of the main polarity switch alone.

The broader historical comparison is also limited. Approximately 540 reversals occurred during the past 170 million years, according to the timescale cited in the paper. The commonly assumed duration rests on a small selection of detailed records, representing less than 1.3% of that total.

Computer models allow long reversals, with caveats

The researchers compared their sediment findings with numerical models of the geodynamo. Their simulations produced 160 reversals with varying durations. Long transitions therefore appeared possible within the modeled behavior of the field-generating system.

Under one method of converting model time into Earth years, the longest durations ranged from roughly 33,000 to 130,000 years. Both Eocene estimates fit within that range. Some simulated reversals also displayed repeated disturbances resembling the longer sedimentary sequence.

However, these simulations do not reproduce every condition inside Earth's core. Their viscosity and other parameters differ substantially from the real system. An alternative method for scaling time produced shorter durations, underscoring uncertainty in the numerical comparison.

Composite VGP and RPI record with interpreted geomagnetic polarity chrons. (CREDIT: Yuhji Yamamoto et al, Communications Earth & Environment 2026)

The authors could not determine the physical controls that set reversal length. They also noted that processes omitted from their models might matter. These include variations in heat flow at the core-mantle boundary and possible stable layering near the core's top.

The location of the sediment record introduces another qualification. The site lay at an estimated latitude of about 22 degrees north when these sediments accumulated. Earlier research suggests reversals can appear longer at higher latitudes, although applying that relationship to the Eocene remains conditional.

The ancient field may also have differed from a simple, centrally aligned dipole. Such differences could affect the latitude estimate and reconstructed behavior. The authors therefore treat the record as evidence for prolonged transitions, while leaving their detailed global expression unresolved.

Longer weak fields raise questions about exposure

A weakened geomagnetic field offers reduced shielding against high-energy charged particles. A prolonged interval could therefore alter radiation exposure for much longer than a short reversal. The researchers suggest possible consequences for Eocene geochemical cycles, surface processes and living organisms.

Those consequences were not measured in this study. The magnetic record does not demonstrate increased mutation rates, atmospheric erosion or climate change caused by either reversal. Establishing such connections would require additional evidence linking environmental changes to the reconstructed timing.

The findings instead broaden the range of behavior documented in Earth's magnetic history. Detailed sediment records now show that a reversal can include lengthy instability and repeated rebounds. Explaining why some transitions finish quickly while others persist remains an open question.

Dig deeper into Earth's magnetic reversals

These resources examine reversal timing, magnetic records and possible relationships between weak fields and Earth's environment.

Dependence of the duration of geomagnetic polarity reversals on site latitude: Examines how a recording site's latitude affects the apparent duration of a magnetic reversal. (Nature, 2004)

Dynamical similarity of geomagnetic field reversals: Analyzes volcanic records to describe precursor, transition and rebound phases in magnetic reversals. (Nature, 2012)

A full sequence of the Matuyama–Brunhes geomagnetic reversal in the Chiba composite section, Central Japan: Reconstructs a detailed sedimentary record of Earth's most recent full reversal. (Progress in Earth and Planetary Science, 2020)

Statistical properties of reversals and chrons in numerical dynamos and implications for the geodynamo: Explores the distribution of reversal durations in computer simulations of magnetic-field generation. (Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, 2013)

Near-collapse of the geomagnetic field may have contributed to atmospheric oxygenation and animal radiation in the Ediacaran Period: Investigates an ancient weak-field interval and proposes possible connections with atmospheric and biological changes. (Communications Earth & Environment, 2024)

Research findings are available online in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

The original story "Earth's magnetic field took 70,000 years to complete an ancient reversal" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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