How did the first-ever clockmaker know what time to set?

Early clockmakers used the Sun and stars to set their machines, but longitude, distance and mechanical drift meant every town once kept slightly different time. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The question sounds like a paradox: How did the person who built the first clock know what time to set it without another clock to consult?

The answer is that there was no single first clockmaker who invented timekeeping from nothing. Humans had tracked the Sun, stars and changing seasons for thousands of years before mechanical clocks appeared.

Sundials turned the Sun’s position into visible time. Water clocks carried those measurements through darkness. When mechanical clocks emerged in medieval Europe, their makers calibrated them against local astronomical observations, especially solar noon—the moment when the Sun reached its highest point at that location.

Those early clocks were not introducing time. They were attempting to preserve a time already read from the sky.

(CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Yet the “correct” time was not identical everywhere. Longitude changed when noon occurred, while latitude, temperature, weather, gravity and mechanical design affected precision. The history of clocks is therefore also the story of how time expanded from a local observation into a worldwide system.

The sky supplied the first time standard

The earliest useful measures of time came from repeating natural events. Sunrise began the day, sunset began the night and moving shadows showed whether the Sun was approaching or passing noon.

Ancient Egyptians developed some of the earliest known formal timekeeping systems. By around 1500 B.C., they were using shadow clocks and water clocks, while groups of stars called decans helped divide the night. Some Egyptian systems divided daylight and darkness into 12 parts each.

Those hours were not always equal. A daylight hour was longer during summer and shorter during winter because the period between sunrise and sunset changed with the season. Nighttime hours varied in the opposite direction.

Latitude also mattered. The seasonal change in daylight is far greater in northern Europe than near the equator, so a schedule based on the Egyptian sky could not be transferred unchanged to every location.

Early timekeeping was precise enough for farming, worship and daily work, but it remained local. People needed to know when daylight began or when noon arrived, not whether distant settlements agreed to the same minute.

One of a handful of portable timepieces known from ancient Egypt, this fragment is from the type that told time by measuring the length of the sun's shadow. Preserved here is the block with a sloping face with a series of parallel and oblique lines engraved on its face to mark off the time. The original piece would also have had a perpendicular block set up in front of the sloping face to serve as a gnomon and cast a shadow. (CREDIT: Rogers Fund, 1912, The Metropolitan Museum of Art)

Sundials made time visible—but only locally

A sundial uses a gnomon to cast a moving shadow across marked hour lines. Its maker could establish noon by observing when the Sun reached its highest point and the shadow crossed the local meridian.

Accuracy depended on correct alignment, latitude, weather and careful reading. Clouds made sundials unusable, while a misplaced gnomon or confusion between magnetic and true north introduced error.

Distance mattered because local solar time changes with longitude. Earth rotates one degree every four minutes, so two sundials separated east to west by one degree of longitude would disagree by about four minutes. At the equator, that distance is roughly 69 miles, or 111 kilometers; at 40 degrees latitude, it is closer to 53 miles because lines of longitude converge toward the poles.

There was no fixed distance over which sundials remained synchronized. Two far-apart dials on nearly the same longitude could agree, while closer towns to the east or west could differ by several minutes. For centuries, that posed little problem because each community kept its own local solar time.

Sundials also measured apparent solar time, which varies through the year because Earth’s orbit is elliptical and its axis is tilted. Depending on the date, a sundial may run more than 14 minutes ahead or about 16 minutes behind uniform mean solar time. As mechanical clocks improved, clockmakers used correction tables based on the equation of time to convert the Sun’s reading into a steadier standard.

Panoramic view of the Quitsato Sundial located exactly on the equator. Due to its design, the projected shadow can indicate the solstices and equinoxes, as well as the months of the year with great accuracy. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Water clocks kept time without sunlight

Water clocks measured elapsed time by allowing water to flow into or out of a container. Marks on the vessel indicated how much time had passed as the level rose or fell.

They could operate indoors and at night, but they still needed an outside reference. During the day, an operator could compare a water clock with a sundial. At night, known stellar movements supplied calibration points.

Water flow was not perfectly uniform. Pressure changed as the water level fell, temperature altered viscosity and sediment could restrict the opening. Later Greek and Roman designs used regulating containers and other mechanisms to keep the pressure more constant.

A water clock could preserve local time after sunset, but it could not make distant towns agree. Each instrument remained tied to the solar or stellar observations made where it operated.

Mechanical clocks stored local time

European mechanical clocks appeared during the late 13th and early 14th centuries. Most used falling weights for power and an escapement that released their gears in controlled steps.

Two outflow water clocks from the Ancient Agora Museum in Athens. The top is an original from the late 5th century BC. The bottom is a reconstruction of a clay original. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Many early clocks had no minute hand. Their primary purpose was to ring bells for religious services or civic routines.

A clock keeper could set one by observing a sundial or determining local noon. Once calibrated, the machine continued counting through darkness and cloudy weather.

Accuracy was limited. Early mechanical clocks could gain or lose approximately 15 minutes per day, about the same precision as a basic sundial. Left uncorrected, one might drift by more than an hour within a week.

Temperature, friction, wear and variations in the driving force changed the rate. Clock keepers therefore had to compare the mechanism regularly with the Sun and make corrections.

Distance did not affect the gears directly, but it affected what their reading meant. A clock set correctly in one town would disagree with an equally accurate clock farther east or west because each followed a different local noon.

The mechanical clock was initially a device for storing one community’s time between astronomical observations.

Pendulums exposed smaller errors

Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens developed the first successful pendulum clock in 1656, drawing on earlier investigations of pendulum motion by Galileo Galilei.

AI enhanced reproduction of Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens developing the first successful pendulum clock in 1656. (CREDIT: AI-generated image / The Brighter Side of News)

The pendulum’s regular swing reduced errors from minutes per day to seconds under favorable conditions. That greater precision also revealed influences that had previously been too small to notice.

Metal pendulum rods expanded in warmth and contracted in cold, changing their length and rate. Air pressure, friction and an uneven mounting surface also affected performance.

Gravity created another location-dependent problem. A pendulum’s period depends partly on gravitational acceleration, which varies slightly with latitude and elevation. A clock adjusted in one city could change rate after being transported elsewhere.

Astronomical observatories became calibration centers. Astronomers watched selected stars cross a fixed north-south line called the meridian and compared those transits with regulator clocks.

Repeated observations revealed not only whether a clock was wrong, but how many seconds it gained or lost each day. Clock calibration had become a measured process rather than a simple reset at noon.

Marine chronometers carried distant time across oceans

Determining longitude at sea required comparing local time with the time at a known reference meridian.

Harrison's third timekeeper H3: This timekeeper took 19 years to build. In 1759 it was not quite accurate enough to win the 20,000 pound prize. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Earth turns 15 degrees each hour. If local noon occurred two hours after noon at the reference location, a ship was approximately 30 degrees west of that meridian.

Timing errors translated directly into position errors. At the equator, a one-second time error corresponds to about one-quarter of a nautical mile in longitude. Four seconds approaches one nautical mile.

Ordinary pendulum clocks could not survive the rolling of a ship. Temperature changes, humidity and vibration also altered their rates.

During the 18th century, English clockmaker John Harrison developed marine timekeepers designed to preserve reference time at sea. His precision land clocks reportedly varied by only about one second per month, and his goal for a portable sea clock was roughly three seconds per day.

Before departure, a chronometer was set to the time at a port or observatory. Navigators did not reset it as they traveled. Instead, they determined local noon from the Sun and compared it with the preserved reference time.

Chronometers were rated to establish their usual daily gain or loss. A small, steady error could be corrected mathematically. An unpredictable one was far more dangerous.

The chronometer did not make distant local times identical. It made their difference measurable.

Shepherd gate clock at the Royal Observatory, Greenwich, UK. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Railroads forced towns to share time

Local solar time remained workable while most people traveled slowly. Railroads changed that.

A city 100 miles east or west of another could differ by several minutes, depending on latitude and longitude. Railway companies could not safely operate complex schedules if every station followed its own solar noon.

Observatories began determining mean time from star observations, maintaining it with regulator clocks and sending signals through telegraph wires.

Before the mid-19th century, British towns kept local time defined by the Sun. Railways gradually adopted Greenwich Mean Time, and the Royal Observatory distributed time signals electrically to distant cities.

The telegraph separated timekeeping from direct local observation. Two clocks hundreds of miles apart could now follow the same reference rather than different sundials.

Electrical signals were extremely fast, but not instantaneous. For ordinary schedules, transmission delays were negligible. As precision improved, those delays also had to be measured and corrected.

One of the first experimental quartz controlled clocks, built by Warren Marrison at Bell Labs in 1927. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Quartz clocks reduced mechanical drift

Quartz clocks use an electrically stimulated crystal that vibrates at a stable frequency. Electronic circuits count those vibrations and convert them into seconds.

Developed during the early 20th century, quartz standards proved more reliable than pendulum clocks. NIST’s early quartz clocks, protected from vibration and environmental disturbance, were accurate to approximately three seconds per year.

Quartz crystals were still affected by temperature and aging. Precision systems placed them in controlled ovens and compared them periodically with astronomical standards.

Radio transmissions then distributed standardized time over far greater distances than telegraph wires.

At high precision, users had to account for how long a radio signal took to travel. A receiver thousands of miles away obtained the signal later than one near the transmitter. Distance had shifted from changing local solar time to delaying the arrival of a common reference.

Atomic clocks replaced Earth as the primary standard

Quartz clocks eventually became stable enough to reveal that Earth is not a perfectly uniform timekeeper.

Louis Essen (right) and a colleague with the world’s first practical cesium clock. (CREDIT: National Physical Laboratory)

Tides, atmospheric circulation and changes inside the planet cause small variations in its rotational speed. A second based entirely on Earth’s rotation could not provide the uniformity required by modern science.

The first atomic clock was built at the U.S. National Bureau of Standards, now NIST, in 1949 using ammonia. A practical cesium atomic standard followed at Britain’s National Physical Laboratory in 1955.

Atomic clocks tune an electronic oscillator to a natural transition between atomic energy states. Because identical atoms provide the same reference under controlled conditions, they are more stable than mechanical or astronomical cycles.

The atomic second was initially connected to the older astronomical second by measuring how many cesium oscillations occurred during the established interval.

In 1967, the second was formally defined as 9,192,631,770 periods of radiation associated with a specific transition in cesium-133.

Modern laboratories compare atomic clocks using satellites, fiber links and transported instruments. They must correct for magnetic fields, temperature, atomic motion, equipment delays and relativity.

A clock at higher elevation runs slightly faster because gravity is weaker. Motion also changes its rate. At atomic-clock precision, the clock’s position and speed are part of the calibration rather than incidental details.

The National Physical Laboratory's NPL-CsF2 caesium fountain atomic clock is a room-sized instrument that serves as the United Kingdom's primary time standard, providing the country's official frequency reference while contributing to International Atomic Time (TAI) and Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). (CREDIT: National Physical Laboratory)

Optical and quantum clocks push beyond cesium

Atomic clocks already operate through quantum mechanics, but newer optical and quantum-enhanced designs are extending precision beyond conventional cesium standards.

Cesium clocks measure a microwave-frequency transition. Optical clocks use much faster transitions in atoms such as strontium, ytterbium or aluminum. Some trap a single charged ion, while others hold thousands of neutral atoms in an optical lattice formed by lasers.

Because optical frequencies oscillate tens of thousands of times faster than microwaves, they divide a second into much finer intervals. Leading systems reach fractional uncertainties near or below one part in (10^{18}). NIST describes optical clocks as candidates to replace cesium in a future definition of the second.

Some instruments use quantum logic, in which one ion supplies the clock transition while another helps cool and measure it. Other experiments use entanglement or spin squeezing to reduce quantum measurement noise and reach high precision more quickly.

At this level, vertical distance becomes measurable as a difference in time. NIST optical-clock experiments have detected gravitational time dilation across height differences of less than one meter, and later work measured different ticking rates between atomic samples separated by only a millimeter.

Scientists comparing distant optical clocks must know their gravitational potential, elevation and motion. They must also correct for laser noise, thermal radiation, magnetic fields and delays in fiber, satellite or free-space links.

Optical clocks have not yet replaced cesium as the official foundation of the second. The International Bureau of Weights and Measures is continuing a formal roadmap toward a possible optical redefinition, including tests requiring independent standards to agree at the (10^{-18}) level.

The most advanced clocks therefore face the same underlying challenge as ancient sundials: a clock can only be fully understood in relation to its location and reference.

Every clock inherited time from an earlier standard

The first clockmakers did not guess what time it was. They relied on a chain of references extending back to the sky.

The Sun and stars defined the first periods. Sundials displayed local solar time. Water clocks preserved it through darkness. Mechanical clocks stored it between observations. Pendulums exposed daily drift. Marine chronometers carried reference time across oceans. Telegraph and radio signals synchronized distant cities. Quartz crystals stabilized national standards, and atomic and optical clocks transferred the definition of time from Earth’s rotation to quantum transitions.

At every stage, increasing precision revealed new sources of disagreement.

Early observers had to consider longitude, latitude and the irregular apparent motion of the Sun. Mechanical clockmakers confronted friction and temperature. Navigators measured how seconds of error became miles of uncertainty. Modern laboratories account for signal delays, atomic motion and gravitational differences measured across centimeters or millimeters.

The original question was never merely, “What time is it?”

For most of history, the complete question has been: “What time is it here, compared with where—and how precisely can that difference be measured?”

The original story "How did the first-ever clockmaker know what time to set?" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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