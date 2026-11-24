The solar system’s invisible trailing wake changed its appearance over 14 years of observations. Four regions shifted across the sky while their energetic-neutral-atom emissions weakened and partly recovered. The pattern carries a delayed imprint of the solar cycle, connecting changes near the Sun with conditions far beyond the planets.

Maher Dayeh of Southwest Research Institute led the analysis of data collected from 2009 through 2022. The findings appear in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series. They extend earlier work by using annual maps to trace the changing locations and shapes of four heliotail emission lobes.

The measurements came from the Interstellar Boundary Explorer, or IBEX, a NASA spacecraft that observes from Earth orbit. It detects particles returning from distant regions shaped by the solar wind. That offers a remote view of plasma too faint for ordinary photography.

A Southwest Research Institute-led study has shown how the comet-like tail of the heliosphere, known as the heliotail, fluctuates with the 11-year solar cycle. (CREDIT: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab)

Neutral atoms reveal an otherwise hidden region

The solar wind is a stream of charged particles flowing outward from the Sun. Its interaction with interstellar material creates the heliosphere, the vast bubble surrounding the planets. The trailing, downwind region is the heliotail, whose properties depend on both the surrounding environment and the Sun’s outflow.

Before reaching the heliopause, the boundary between solar and interstellar plasma, the wind crosses the termination shock. There it slows and heats, entering the heliosheath. Energetic ions in this region can capture electrons from neutral atoms through a process called charge exchange.

Once neutral, these fast-moving atoms no longer follow magnetic field lines as charged particles do. Some travel inward and reach IBEX. Their direction and energy carry information about the environments where they formed, allowing researchers to construct maps of distant particle emissions.

This is different from sending a spacecraft through every mapped location. The detector combines contributions along viewing directions, rather than measuring a separate distance for each atom’s source. That distinction matters when using space measurements to reconstruct a large three-dimensional environment.

Fourteen annual maps sharpen the picture

Earlier work grouped 11 years of observations into five multiyear intervals. The new analysis examined 14 individual annual maps, providing a finer time sequence. This longer record spans Solar Cycle 24 and the beginning of Cycle 25’s rise, helping relate distant changes to solar activity.

The illustration shows how the movement syncs with the activity of the solar cycle with red highlighting higher levels at solar maximum and blue indicating decreased activity at solar minimum. (CREDIT: SwRI)

The team concentrated on atoms near 4.3 kiloelectronvolts, a measure of particle energy. At this energy, four emission lobes stand out: enhanced northern and southern regions, and suppressed port and starboard regions along the flanks. “Bright” and “dark” here describe particle-map intensity, not visible light.

Researchers smoothed the maps and fitted the lobe centers and shapes. These procedures reduce small fluctuations and summarize broad structures, but also set limits on the detail the maps can resolve. The fitted paths describe emission-pattern motion across the sky, not tracked parcels of plasma.

The analysis also estimated uncertainty using blocks of data in space and time. That matters because neighboring measurements and successive observations need not vary independently. A fitted ellipse summarizes a lobe’s changing center; it should not imply a physical object completing an orbit along that curve.

Across the downwind hemisphere, intensity fell by about a factor of 2.4 from 2009 to 2016. It recovered only partly by 2022, and all four lobes broadly weakened and recovered together. Annual maps still average over changes within each year, so the improved sequence does not capture every short-lived fluctuation. The asymmetric decline and recovery show why a longer record helps interpret the changing space environment.

The Sun’s influence arrives after a delay

The Sun’s magnetic activity rises and falls on an approximately 11-year cycle. Polar coronal holes, regions associated with fast solar wind, generally expand around solar minimum and shrink toward maximum. Their changing extent alters the wind entering the distant heliosphere.

Yearly IBEX-Hi ENA intensity maps from 2009 to 2022, viewed as raw (unsmoothed) in downwind-centered Mollweide projections at ∼4.3 keV along their respective measurement years (red labels and drop lines on the upper time axis, 2009–2022). (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series)

The study compared those changes with heliotail emission intensity. The strongest correspondence involved a delay of roughly three years, with the southern-lobe comparison giving a correlation near 0.77. This links the observed emissions with changing coronal holes without making the relationship instantaneous.

The delay reflects an extended chain of events. Solar-wind material must travel outward, interactions must produce energetic neutral atoms, and some of those atoms must travel inward to the detector. Different particle energies and source regions can contribute different histories to the same observation period.

Consequently, the measured lag should not become a single travel time for the entire tail. Nor does one extended cycle establish perfectly repeating behavior in every future cycle. The evidence instead connects large-scale emission changes with the evolving solar magnetic environment.

Lobe movements trace an uneven geometry

Starboard showed the largest angular range, spanning about 52 degrees in longitude and 36 degrees in latitude. The northern and southern lobes moved toward the equator through approximately 2017, then partly returned. Their fitted paths provide distinct targets for models of heliospheric dynamics.

The northern center shifted from about 59 to 27 degrees latitude, while the southern center moved from approximately minus 48 to minus 24 degrees. These changes describe positions in sky maps. They do not provide a physical speed without knowing the source distances and how changing emissions relate to plasma motion.

The arrangement also departed from a symmetric cross. The great circle joining northern and southern centers lay nearly along an ecliptic meridian. The port-starboard arrangement tilted about 23.8 degrees relative to the ecliptic, the reference plane of Earth’s orbit, and the two great circles intersected near 78.1 degrees.

Downwind-centered ENA map for 2022 before (left) and after (right) smoothing with the 9° solid angle kernel, illustrating how smoothing suppresses the pixel-by-pixel fluctuations but retains large structures. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series)

That geometry is qualitatively consistent with an interstellar magnetic field draped around the heliopause. It does not uniquely reconstruct the external field. The northern lobe is especially uncertain because emissions from the separate IBEX Ribbon overlap its signal, complicating interpretation of the magnetically shaped plasma.

A baseline for the next generation of maps

Competing models still disagree about the heliotail’s overall form and extent. The new results constrain emission regions, but do not settle whether the distant structure resembles a long comet-like wake or a shorter, divided configuration. A pattern near the tail’s beginning need not reveal its farthest reaches.

NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe, IMAP, launched in September 2025 to investigate related questions. It operates near the Sun–Earth L1 region, about a million miles sunward of Earth. Its particle measurements build on the broader effort to connect solar observations with the heliosphere’s boundaries.

IMAP carries 10 instruments, including Southwest Research Institute’s Compact Dual Ion Composition Experiment. Its neutral-atom instruments will examine emissions across different energies, providing additional ways to compare source regions and their response times. Those comparisons must account for differing instrument capabilities rather than treating every map as interchangeable.

The immediate advance is a measured set of changing emission paths against which models can be tested. Future maps can establish whether the same relationships persist as the solar cycle evolves. Explaining their timing, geometry and energy dependence together would provide a stronger account of how the Sun shapes its distant wake.

Dig deeper into the heliotail and neutral-atom imaging

These resources explain the observations and instruments behind heliosphere mapping.

Research findings are available online in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

The original story "IBEX maps 14 years of changes in the solar system’s heliotail" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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