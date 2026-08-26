JWST’s mysterious ‘little red dots’ may hide early black holes inside tiny galaxies

An artist’s impression of a mysterious “little red dot,” a bright, compact object nestled within a faint galaxy in the early universe. (CREDIT: Ruiyuan Guo & Xuheng Ding)

JWST images reveal that mysterious “little red dots” are surrounded by extremely compact galaxies containing roughly a billion solar masses in stars.

The faint host galaxies contribute only about 10% to 20% of the redder light, suggesting a brilliant central source, potentially a growing supermassive black hole, dominates.

The findings suggest black holes may have gained much of their mass before their host galaxies finished building their stars in the early universe.

The “little red dots” scattered across the distant universe have become one of the James Webb Space Telescope’s most stubborn mysteries. They look tiny, intensely red and unusually bright, yet astronomers have struggled to determine what produces their light.

A closer look now suggests many of these objects sit inside extremely compact galaxies containing roughly a billion solar masses in stars. Their brilliant centers may be young supermassive black holes that grew rapidly before their host galaxies finished building most of their stars.

The findings, published in Nature Astronomy, come from an analysis led by Yiyang Zhang of Wuhan University. The team examined 217 little red dots using high-resolution images from the James Webb Space Telescope, or JWST.

Stacking approach reveals extended emission in LRDs at F444W. (CREDIT: Xuheng Ding et al, Nature Astronomy)

A mystery from the early universe

The objects come from the COSMOS-Web field, a broad survey of the distant universe covering an area about three times the apparent size of the Moon. More than 400 little red dots have been identified there.

These objects sit at redshifts of about 5 to 9, meaning their light comes from an era when the universe was roughly a billion years old or younger. Their apparent size is remarkably small. Most of their light comes from a region less than 2% the size of the Milky Way.

That compact appearance is part of what has made them so difficult to explain.

One leading idea holds that many little red dots contain actively feeding supermassive black holes. In some models, a black hole sits inside dense material that produces something resembling the glowing surface of a star, sometimes described as a “black hole star.” Other explanations place more emphasis on extreme star formation.

Finding faint galaxies around the bright central objects could help astronomers distinguish among those possibilities.

Peeling away the central glare

The problem is that the central source overwhelms almost everything around it. At the red wavelengths measured by JWST, the host galaxy can be far dimmer than the center.

Image modelling of the stacked extended emission across four NIRCam bands. (CREDIT: Xuheng Ding et al, Nature Astronomy)

The researchers tackled that problem by modeling the telescope’s point-spread function, the characteristic pattern produced when a point-like source is imaged. They subtracted that central light from each object and then combined, or stacked, the residual images.

Stacking 217 objects brought out light too faint to see reliably around most individual dots.

A ring-like excess appeared around the center in the stacked F444W image. The total signal-to-noise ratio of that structure reached 72.2. A control test using 263 stars did not produce the same feature, helping the team rule out a mismatch in the telescope’s optical model as the explanation.

The result provides strong evidence that little red dots contain extended structures rather than being purely point-like sources.

Tiny galaxies emerge from the data

The wavelength of that extended light also matters.

At shorter wavelengths, the extended component contributes a larger share of the total emission. Its median contribution falls from about 60% in the F115W band to roughly 12% in F444W. In the stacked analysis, the extended component supplies about 40% of the shorter-wavelength light but only 10% to 20% at longer wavelengths.

That means the central object dominates strongly in the redder bands.

Stacked residual image of 263 stars and 45 compact galaxies in the COSMOS-Web field after PS-only fitting. (CREDIT: Xuheng Ding et al, Nature Astronomy)

The host galaxies themselves are exceptionally compact. In rest-frame optical light, the average effective radius is about 210 parsecs, or roughly 685 light-years. In ultraviolet light, that radius grows to about 392 parsecs.

Comparable star-forming galaxies at similar stellar masses have a median size of about 518 parsecs. That makes the little red dot hosts roughly 2.5 times more compact.

About a billion solar masses in stars

The team also modeled the light from the extended component to determine what might produce it. The results were consistent with a star-forming galaxy containing about 1 billion solar masses in stars, only a small fraction of the stellar mass of the Milky Way.

A model based only on nebular gas could reproduce some ultraviolet light under certain assumptions, but it could not adequately match the rest-frame optical emission in F444W. A model combining stars and gas naturally shifted toward a solution dominated by stars, with only a minor gas contribution.

The researchers therefore concluded that the extended light is primarily stellar, although gas could contribute at shorter wavelengths.

The difference between ultraviolet and optical size adds another clue. Ultraviolet emission associated with recent star formation extends farther from the center than the older stellar distribution traced by optical light. The authors say that pattern provides evidence for an early stage of inside-out galaxy growth.

SED fitting of the extended component with a nebular gas model. (CREDIT: Xuheng Ding et al, Nature Astronomy)

Black holes may have grown first

The findings may also sharpen one of the larger questions surrounding little red dots: how black holes and galaxies grew together in the young universe.

Estimates of black hole masses in these systems remain highly uncertain. Previous work has placed them across a broad range, from millions to as much as a billion times the Sun’s mass.

If the central objects are massive black holes, their small host galaxies raise the possibility that black hole growth raced ahead of stellar growth.

The study also found little evidence for heavy dust attenuation in the extended emission, although the authors caution that current observations do not settle the dust question. Existing mid- and far-infrared measurements cover limited areas and lack the depth needed for a firm conclusion.

Important uncertainties remain

There are other important limits. Most of the 217 objects do not yet have spectroscopic confirmation, leaving uncertainty about their distances and the composition of the sample.

The extended emission is also too faint to detect around most individual little red dots, so the results describe the population on average rather than every object separately.

SED fitting of the host based on four-band photometry using a stellar population template. (CREDIT: Xuheng Ding et al, Nature Astronomy)

Even with those uncertainties, the faint surrounding light changes the picture. Little red dots appear to live inside small, dense stellar systems rather than floating alone as unexplained pinpoints.

Exactly how those systems formed, and exactly what powers their brilliant centers, remains unresolved. But the galaxies surrounding them are finally beginning to come into view.

Dig deeper into little red dots, early black holes and galaxy formation

These resources examine what may power little red dots, how rapidly early black holes grew and what their abundance and environments reveal about galaxy formation in the young universe.

Detailed JWST spectroscopy indicates that many little red dots can be explained by young supermassive black holes embedded in dense cocoons of ionized gas. The analysis also suggests their black hole masses may be substantially lower than earlier estimates based on broad spectral lines. (Nature, 2026)

This work reports a direct black hole mass measurement for a little red dot at redshift 7.04. The object appears to contain a black hole whose mass exceeds the allowed stellar mass of its host, offering unusually direct evidence that black hole growth can dominate very early systems. (Nature, 2026)

This review brings together evidence from JWST optical and ultraviolet observations, submillimeter measurements, and radio and X-ray studies to assess competing explanations for little red dots. It also examines their possible role in building the first supermassive black holes. (Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences, 2026)

Cosmological simulations show how black holes formed from the remnants of the earliest stars could undergo rapid growth in dense environments. The results address how relatively small initial black hole seeds might become progenitors of the massive black holes JWST observes at early cosmic times. (Nature Astronomy, 2026)

An analysis of 434 little red dots in COSMOS-Web examines whether their emission is dominated by active black holes or unusually compact stellar populations. Their abundance presents an important constraint on models of early black hole and galaxy assembly. (The Astrophysical Journal, 2025)

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The original story "JWST’s mysterious ‘little red dots’ may hide early black holes inside tiny galaxies" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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