Physicists just debunked the idea that we’re living in a simulation

For years, the idea that reality might be a giant computer simulation has lived comfortably in science fiction, philosophy, and parts of popular physics. Mir Faizal’s latest work pushes hard in the opposite direction. If his argument holds, the universe is not just unsimulated in practice. It could never be fully simulated at all.

Faizal, an adjunct professor at UBC Okanagan's Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science, worked with Lawrence Krauss, Arshid Shabir, and Francesco Marino on a paper published in the Journal of Holography Applications in Physics. Their central claim is stark: a complete account of reality cannot be reduced to an algorithm.

That matters because modern physics has often moved in the other direction, toward more formal and more unified descriptions of nature. Newton’s mechanics described masses moving through fixed space and time. Einstein then rewrote that picture by joining space and time into spacetime, where geometry depends on the observer. Quantum mechanics delivered another shock, replacing certainty with probabilities and making measurement itself part of the puzzle.

Together, relativity and quantum theory explain a huge range of phenomena. They also refuse to fit neatly together under extreme conditions.

Dr. Mir Faizal, Adjunct Professor with UBC Okanagan's Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science. (CREDIT: Dr. Mir Faizal)

Where the math stops being enough

That mismatch is one reason physicists have spent decades searching for a theory of everything, a framework that could unite gravity with quantum mechanics. According to Faizal and his coauthors, the problem may be deeper than missing equations or incomplete data. The trouble may lie in mathematics itself.

Their reasoning draws on a line of results from logic and information theory. Kurt Gödel showed that any mathematical system rich enough to include basic arithmetic will contain true statements that cannot be proven within that system. Alfred Tarski showed that truth cannot be fully defined from inside the same formal structure. Gregory Chaitin added another limit, arguing that sufficiently complex statements can become undecidable.

The team applies that logic to the search for quantum gravity. In their setup, any candidate theory of quantum gravity would need a formal language, a finite or recursively enumerable set of axioms, and effective rules of inference. It would also need to reproduce the mathematics already used in physics. Once a theory satisfies those conditions, they argue, Gödel’s incompleteness theorems apply.

That means a complete algorithmic theory of the universe would inevitably leave out some truths.

“There are aspects of reality that are beyond any finite calculation,” Faizal says. “And that doesn't mean they are not real, it means they are beyond computation.”

Black holes at the edge of proof

The authors place that argument inside a long-running crisis in fundamental physics. General relativity works extraordinarily well on large scales, from Mercury’s orbit to gravitational waves, but it predicts singularities at black holes and at the beginning of the universe. In those places, the spacetime picture breaks down. Quantum gravity is supposed to take over.

Dr. Lawrence M. Krauss. (CREDIT: Jena Sprau)

Several candidate frameworks already try to do that. Loop quantum cosmology replaces the big bang singularity with a big bounce. In string theory, the fuzzball picture replaces point-like singularities with extended microstate geometries. Other approaches treat spacetime itself as emergent rather than fundamental.

Yet the new analysis argues that even a successful quantum gravity theory may not be enough if it remains purely algorithmic. Some physically meaningful facts, the researchers say, would still be true but unreachable by step-by-step computation. They suggest that specific black hole microstates could fall into that category, as could parts of the black hole information paradox.

The paper also connects those logical limits to other undecidable problems in physics. It points to results suggesting that no general algorithm can always decide whether a many-body quantum system thermalizes, whether some local quantum Hamiltonians are gapped or gapless, or how certain renormalization group flows behave. Those are not fringe questions. They sit near the center of modern theoretical physics.

A theory beyond the theory

To deal with that, the researchers propose what they call a Meta-Theory of Everything, or MToE. Instead of relying only on standard axioms and algorithmic rules, it adds what they describe as an external truth predicate, along with a non-algorithmic mode of inference. In plain terms, this is an attempt to build a framework that can recognize truths a formal system cannot derive on its own.

Within that picture, nature would contain facts that are real and physically meaningful even though no finite computation can reach them. The emergence of spacetime, Planck-scale processes, and the detailed structure of black hole interiors might all include such truths.

The claim is ambitious, and the paper does not present it as a finished empirical theory. The authors acknowledge that no fully consistent theory of quantum gravity currently exists. Their case is built from the formal properties such a theory would need to have, then from the logical limits those properties would trigger.

Dr. Francesco Marino at UBC Okanagan’s Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science. (CREDIT: UBC)

So this is not a laboratory result, and it does not settle the open problems it discusses. It is a theoretical argument about what any future “final” theory could and could not do.

Why this hits the simulation idea so directly

That is also why the research takes direct aim at the simulation hypothesis. Versions of that idea usually assume that every physical truth can, at least in principle, be generated by computation on a sufficiently powerful machine. Faizal and his coauthors reject that starting point.

“If the universe were simulated, then its rules would have to be algorithmic. But since we've shown the fundamental nature of reality must be non-algorithmic, then the universe cannot be simulated.”

Krauss makes the point even more sharply. “The fundamental laws of physics cannot exist inside space and time; they create it,” he says. “This signifies that any simulation, which must be utilized within a computational framework, would never fully express the true universe. The most fundamental structure of reality is simply not computable.”

The paper also reaches toward consciousness, echoing arguments associated with Roger Penrose that human thought may not be reducible to algorithms. The authors suggest that non-algorithmic reasoning could help explain why people can grasp truths that machines cannot formally verify. They even connect that possibility to objective-collapse ideas in quantum theory and to the problem of measurement in cosmology.

That remains one of the most speculative parts of the discussion. Even so, the broader message is clear. The limits of formal proof would not end science. They would redefine its horizon.

Faizal puts it this way: “To understand that there are limits doesn’t end science. It gives it a new direction. It suggests that nature is larger than any equation.”

Archival photograph of Kurt Gödel with Albert Einstein in Princeton, New Jersey on Dec. 5, 1947. (CREDIT: Oskar Morgenstern / courtesy the IAS Archive)

Practical implications of the research

If this line of reasoning proves influential, it could reshape how physicists think about a theory of everything. Instead of assuming the universe must ultimately yield to a complete algorithm, researchers may need to ask whether some truths can be physically real without being computationally derivable.

That could affect how theorists frame black hole information, quantum gravity, spacetime emergence, and the role of computation in physics itself. It also sharpens a boundary around the simulation hypothesis, turning it from a cultural thought experiment into a target for formal criticism.

Just as important, the work argues that limits on computation do not amount to limits on reality. In that view, science does not shrink. It becomes humbler, and perhaps stranger.

Research findings are available online in the Journal of Holography Applications in Physics.

The original story "Physicists just debunked the idea that we’re living in a simulation" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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