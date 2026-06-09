Scientists discover a major geological rift tearing India in two

Beneath the Himalayas, the Indian Plate is doing something geologists once thought continents largely avoided: it is coming apart.

That slow collision between India and Asia has been pushing up the world’s highest mountains for about 60 million years. But far below the peaks, the descending plate is not moving as one solid slab. New seismic evidence suggests that in parts of southern Tibet, the plate’s dense lower section is peeling away from the crust above it, while another section may be torn along a steep boundary underground.

The result is a far more complicated picture of continental collision than the textbook version. Instead of a single, clean geometry, researchers now see a patchwork of intact plate, delaminated plate, mantle upwelling, and possible slab tearing, all packed beneath the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau.

“We didn’t know continents could behave this way and that is, for solid earth science, pretty fundamental,” says Douwe van Hinsbergen, a geodynamicist at Utrecht University.

By sampling helium gases in hundreds of springs across southern Tibet, researchers identified places where mantle rocks were closer to the surface. (CREDIT: Doug Prose)

For years, scientists argued over two broad ideas. In one, the Indian Plate kept sliding more or less flatly beneath Tibet. In the other, it dipped steeply downward, more like a subducting oceanic plate. The new work suggests both views capture only part of the story.

A broken plate beneath the plateau

The clearest contrast appears across southeastern Tibet. West of about 90°E longitude, the structure looks relatively intact. There, the southern limit of Tibetan mantle lithosphere sits close to the crustal front of India, pointing to a zone where Indian lithosphere and crust are still moving together beneath Tibet.

Farther east, especially east of about 92°E, the geometry changes sharply. The southern limit of Tibetan lithosphere steps more than 300 kilometers south, while the Indian crust appears to continue much farther north. That mismatch matters. It suggests the Indian mantle lithosphere is no longer staying attached to the Indian crust.

Instead, the deeper, denser part seems to be peeling away, a process called delamination. In that gap, hotter mantle material can rise upward. The authors argue that this geometry most likely reflects recent, and perhaps ongoing, rollback and fragmentation of the Indian slab in the east.

Fabio Capitanio, a geodynamicist at Monash University, says the work offers important evidence but still captures only part of the process. “It’s just a snapshot,” he says.

The continental collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates has created the Himalayas. (CREDIT: N. Burgess/Science)

That caution runs through the study. Continental collisions are messy, and Tibet is full of old scars from earlier tectonic events. Even so, the new model lines up with several independent clues, which is why researchers find it persuasive.

Why Tibet has been so hard to read

One reason the debate dragged on for so long is that the deeper parts of the lithosphere are hard to image clearly. Different seismic studies often picked out different underground boundaries, and in some places their depth estimates differed by more than 50 kilometers.

To tackle that problem, the researchers combined two methods. One used S-receiver functions, which can help detect the lithosphere-asthenosphere boundary, or LAB, better than some earlier techniques. The other relied on shear-wave splitting, which tracks how seismic waves change as they pass through deformed, anisotropic rock.

Using 4,051 high-quality S-receiver functions from 462 seismic stations, including a dense west-east array of 94 broadband stations across southern Tibet, the team mapped where the strongest negative seismic conversions occurred below the Moho. Those conversions sorted into two main depth ranges: a shallower one around 100 to 130 kilometers, interpreted as Tibetan LAB, and a deeper one around 180 to 210 kilometers, interpreted as Indian LAB.

The pattern was not random. The deeper boundary dominated in the southwest, while the shallower boundary took over to the northeast. Shear-wave splitting changed across roughly the same boundary, reinforcing the idea that two different mantle domains meet there.

Near the Eastern Himalayan Syntaxis, where the mountain belt curves sharply, seismic anisotropy also swings around in broad arcs. That pattern points to mantle flow curving around the bend in the collision zone.

Topographic map of southern Tibet showing location of seismometers. Yellow-filled diamonds were used to construct RF Profiles A and B, and blue diamonds mark our Gangdese seismic stations deployed from 2011 to 2019. (CREDIT: PNAS)

Gas leaks, faults, and earthquake clues

The seismic picture also matches surface evidence. One striking clue comes from helium in Tibetan springs. Gas rich in helium-3 usually points to mantle sources, while gas poor in helium-3 is more likely tied to crustal rocks.

Simon Klemperer, a geophysicist at Stanford University, and colleagues sampled about 200 natural springs across nearly 1,000 kilometers of southern Tibet. South of a broad line, the springs mostly carried crustal signatures. North of it, they showed mantle fingerprints. But near the eastern border of Bhutan, several springs south of that line also carried mantle signatures.

That anomaly makes sense if a section of the Indian Plate has peeled apart, letting hot mantle material rise and leak gases upward through the crust.

The proposed tear or lithospheric edge also lines up with major structures at the surface. The Cona-Sangri graben sits above the inferred eastern boundary of Indian lithosphere, and the authors note that this area may link deep mantle structure to upper-crustal faulting. Klemperer argues that such tearing or delamination could help shape earthquake hazard by changing how stress builds in the crust.

The study stops short of claiming a direct one-to-one trigger for quakes. But it does suggest that the segmentation of the Himalayan collision zone may begin far deeper than previously appreciated, possibly in the mantle lithosphere itself.

Peter DeCelles of the University of Arizona compares the ancient Indian Plate to a manta ray, with thin oceanic “wings” and a thicker continental middle. That uneven geometry may help explain why some parts of the plate sank more readily while others rammed into Asia and later began to tear.

Summary of SRF and SWS results and location of cross-sections A-A’ and B28 B’ in b and c. (CREDIT: PNAS)

Anne Meltzer, a seismologist at Lehigh University, says that matters well beyond Tibet. Nearly every continent carries the marks of old collisions, so understanding how India is deforming today can help explain how other mountain belts formed and why ancient tectonic scars still influence modern hazards.

Practical implications of the research

This work sharpens the picture of how the Himalayas and Tibetan Plateau are still being built from below. By showing that continental lithosphere can delaminate and tear during collision, it changes how geologists think about mountain growth, mantle flow, and the long afterlife of tectonic impacts.

It also carries practical weight. The inferred tear and delaminated zone line up with active rifts, mantle gas signals, and regions of crustal deformation in southern Tibet. That makes the findings relevant to earthquake hazard studies across a densely populated part of Asia, where changing stress patterns deep underground may affect where future ruptures develop.

More seismic imaging, geochemical sampling, and structural work will be needed. But the study offers a clearer map of the deep architecture beneath the Himalayas, and a reminder that continents are not always the rigid survivors geologists once imagined.

Research findings are available online in the journal ESS Open Archive.

The original story "Scientists discover a major geological rift tearing India in two" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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