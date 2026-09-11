Scientists identify a mysterious substance darkening Venus’s clouds

A new model reveals how strongly Venus’s mysterious cloud absorber must block ultraviolet light, sharply narrowing possible candidates. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A new radiative-transfer model suggests the liquid inside Venus’s sulfuric-acid cloud droplets would need to absorb ultraviolet and blue light extremely strongly, reaching a decadic absorption coefficient of about 1,278 cm⁻¹ at 375 nanometers.

The required absorption could be produced by highly efficient conjugated organic molecules at concentrations on the order of several to tens of grams per liter, while many inorganic candidates would require much higher concentrations.

The study does not identify the mysterious absorber or provide evidence of life, but it gives laboratory researchers a quantitative target that proposed organic and inorganic candidates must now meet.

Venus looks almost featureless in ordinary visible light. Shift into ultraviolet wavelengths, however, and the planet changes dramatically.

Dark streaks, patches and swirling structures sweep through its upper clouds, carried around the planet by powerful atmospheric circulation. Astronomers have observed these markings for about a century, yet the substance absorbing the ultraviolet light remains unidentified.

Now researchers have approached the mystery from a different direction. Instead of asking only which chemical resembles Venus’s spectrum, they calculated how strongly the actual liquid inside its cloud droplets would have to absorb light.

The study, published in Astrobiology, links planetary observations with the kinds of measurements chemists make in laboratories.

Description of Venus’ unknown absorber. (CREDIT: Institute for Basic Science)

The result is demanding. Whatever is darkening Venus’s clouds must either be an exceptionally strong light absorber, exist at a high concentration, or combine both properties.

What would Venus’s clouds look like in a test tube?

The question posed by lead author Jan Spacek of the Foundation for Applied Molecular Evolution sounds deceptively simple: What would happen if Venusian cloud droplets could be collected and poured into a laboratory cuvette?

The answer cannot be inferred directly from the planet’s pale-yellow appearance.

Cloud particles scatter sunlight extremely efficiently. A material made of tiny droplets can therefore appear bright even when the liquid composing those droplets would look quite dark in bulk.

Cigarette smoke provides an everyday analogy. Tiny smoke particles scatter light and appear whitish, yet collecting their material produces a much darker residue.

Venus creates a similar optical challenge. Its clouds consist predominantly of sulfuric-acid solution droplets, and their sizes strongly influence how sunlight scatters before escaping toward a spacecraft or telescope.

Researchers therefore used a radiative-transfer model that separated scattering from absorption. The calculations incorporated observed cloud-particle sizes, atmospheric gases and the vertical distribution of the clouds.

Mean extinction cross-section per particle at 360 nm. The red dots represent data used in this study. (CREDIT: Dr. Jan SPACEK et al, Astrobiology)

That allowed the team to translate Venus’s remotely observed reflectance into something directly comparable with laboratory spectroscopy.

The mystery substance must be extremely dark

The team modeled wavelengths between 365 and 455 nanometers, covering an important portion of Venus’s ultraviolet and blue absorption.

At 375 nanometers, the required decadic absorption coefficient reached approximately 1,278 cm⁻¹. By 455 nanometers, it fell steeply to less than 54 cm⁻¹.

That sharp decline matters almost as much as the peak.

“The key is that Venus’s cloud particles scatter sunlight very efficiently, so the brightness observed from space cannot be directly compared with the absorption of a bulk liquid measured in the laboratory,” said Yeon Joo Lee of the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea.

The calculations assumed the absorber was distributed through two major cloud-particle populations within a roughly six-kilometer layer beneath the cloud tops. Changing those assumptions could alter the precise numbers, but the analysis provides an initial quantitative benchmark.

The absorber must reproduce both the enormous absorption near the ultraviolet and its rapid decline toward blue wavelengths.

Comparison of normalized spectra of glucose (itself nonabsorbing) at different time points after its addition to 85% w/w sulfuric acid. (CREDIT: Dr. Jan SPACEK et al, Astrobiology)

Organic molecules could meet the requirement

One class of molecules capable of absorbing light that efficiently consists of highly conjugated organics.

Conjugation refers to molecular structures containing interconnected electron systems that can interact strongly with particular wavelengths of light. Many pigments owe their intense colors to this chemistry.

The researchers compared the required Venus absorption with familiar examples, including porphyrinoid pigments. Such comparisons were intended as optical benchmarks rather than claims that biological pigments exist on Venus.

A porphyrin-type absorber with a peak molar absorption coefficient around 100,000 M⁻¹ cm⁻¹ could reproduce the modeled intensity at a concentration near 12 grams per liter.

Other efficient example molecules produced required concentrations ranging from several grams to tens of grams per liter.

“Our model effectively asks what would happen if we could collect that cloud material into a cuvette and put it into a laboratory spectrometer,” Spacek said. “This is important, as light absorption in a bulk liquid may be correlated with the concentration of light-absorbing material in the solution.”

The word “organic” here means carbon-based chemistry. It does not imply biology.

Comparison of our model (red line) with an absorption spectrum profile of bacteriochlorophyll from purple bacteria Blastochloris viridis. (CREDIT: Dr. Jan SPACEK et al, Astrobiology)

Venus’s acid creates another chemical hurdle

Simply absorbing at the correct wavelengths is not enough.

Any candidate must remain chemically viable inside cloud droplets containing highly concentrated sulfuric acid. That environment can dramatically alter molecular structures and their spectra.

Previous laboratory experiments showed that some simple organic compounds can undergo reactions in concentrated sulfuric acid that eventually create complex brown or black mixtures. These “tar-like” materials tend to absorb broadly across much of the visible spectrum.

That behavior does not fit the modeled Venus profile particularly well.

Venus’s inferred absorption drops rapidly between 375 and 455 nanometers. A random mixture that continued strongly absorbing across the visible spectrum would produce the wrong spectral shape.

“If the observed light absorption is due to conjugated organic matter, the relatively sharp absorption profile is consistent with a chemically defined absorber that resists conversion into the tar-like mixture we typically observe with organics dissolved in concentrated sulfuric acid,” Spacek said.

Comparison of the relative absorption spectra Aλ/A₃₇₅ of the Venus absorber model (red line), a mixture generated from formaldehyde (HCHO) heated for 60 min at 120°C in 85% w/w H₂SO₄ (solid black), and graphene oxide solution (dotted black). (CREDIT: Dr. Jan SPACEK et al, Astrobiology)

Inorganic compounds remain possible, but the new numbers make some candidates harder to accommodate.

Many inorganic ultraviolet-blue absorbers are less efficient per molecule than strongly conjugated organic pigments. Consequently, far more material may be required.

The researchers used ferric chloride as an example. A one-gram-per-liter aqueous solution produces an absorption coefficient of roughly 1 cm⁻¹ under the cited comparison conditions.

A simple extrapolation to Venus’s modeled 1,278 cm⁻¹ would imply an enormous concentration near 1.3 kilograms per liter.

“The model places a demanding constraint on any proposed absorber,” said Paul Rimmer of the University of Cambridge. “Many of the proposed inorganic candidates would need to be present at very high concentrations to match the required absorption.”

The calculation does not eliminate inorganic explanations. Candidate materials must ultimately be tested under realistic Venus conditions, including concentrated acid, temperature, particle sizes and atmospheric distribution.

The answer may eventually come from inside the clouds

The study still leaves substantial uncertainty.

The average decadic absorption coefficient, aλ, of the bulk liquid comprising Venus’s cloud aerosols. The curve (red) is back-calculated from observations of Venus’s atmosphere using a multiple-scattering radiative-transfer model and assumptions about the particle size distributions and number density. (CREDIT: Dr. Jan SPACEK et al, Astrobiology)

Its modeled spectrum covers only 365 to 455 nanometers, while observations suggest the mysterious absorption may extend across a wider wavelength range. The absorber may also occupy different particle sizes or atmospheric heights than assumed.

It could even consist of several chemicals rather than one.

What the work provides is a bridge between telescope observations and laboratory experiments. Scientists can now expose candidate substances to Venus-like sulfuric acid and ask whether their absolute absorption intensity matches the required values, not merely whether the shape of their spectrum looks similar.

Future probes could provide a more direct test. Proposed instruments include an autofluorescence nephelometer designed to illuminate individual cloud particles and search for fluorescence associated with complex organic molecules.

None of this demonstrates biology in Venus’s clouds. It does, however, make a century-old mystery more testable.

The unknown absorber now has a much tougher chemical profile to satisfy, and narrowing the possibilities may be exactly what scientists need to finally identify what is painting Venus’s clouds in ultraviolet light.

Dig deeper into Venus’s mysterious clouds

These resources examine leading chemical candidates, sulfuric-acid chemistry and the atmospheric processes behind Venus’s unexplained ultraviolet absorption.

Production and Reactions of Organic Molecules in Clouds of Venus: Laboratory experiments show how simple carbon compounds can react inside concentrated sulfuric acid to produce larger, colored and fluorescent organics potentially relevant to Venusian cloud chemistry. (ACS Earth and Space Chemistry, 2024)

Iron-sulfur chemistry can explain the ultraviolet absorber in the clouds of Venus: Tests ferric sulfate minerals and dissolved iron as inorganic candidates capable of reproducing important portions of Venus’s ultraviolet absorption spectrum. (Science Advances, 2024)

Is OSSO a Significant Contributor to the Unknown UV Absorber in Venus' Atmosphere?: Uses three-dimensional atmospheric chemistry and radiative-transfer modeling to show that predicted OSSO concentrations are roughly three orders of magnitude too low to explain the observed absorber. (Geophysical Research Letters, 2025)

Research findings are available online in the journal Astrobiology.

The original story "Scientists identify a mysterious substance darkening Venus’s clouds" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories