Scientists turn carbon dioxide into fully recyclable high-performance plastics

Scientists have developed a way to transform carbon dioxide into durable, recyclable plastics, paving the way for a circular economy. (CREDIT: Nature)

Colorado State University researchers developed a catalytic route that directly combines carbon dioxide with strained bicyclic molecules to make high-molecular-weight polyesters containing up to 50 mol% CO₂.

The resulting plastics span rigid and flexible properties while remaining thermally and hydrolytically stable, yet some can be chemically broken back into reusable starting materials at end of life.

The work establishes a closed-loop materials platform rather than an immediate climate solution, since manufacturing scale, energy requirements, economics and the source of captured CO₂ will determine its practical environmental benefits.

Carbon dioxide often carries a negative reputation, tied closely to climate change and rising emissions. Yet inside chemistry labs, it is starting to look like something else entirely, a raw material waiting to be reused. Researchers at Colorado State University have now taken a major step toward that goal, creating a process that turns this stable gas into durable, recyclable plastics.

The work introduces a closed-loop system that could reshape how plastics are made and reused. Instead of relying on fossil fuels, the process uses carbon dioxide as a building block. At the same time, it allows the resulting materials to be broken down and rebuilt, reducing waste and extending their life cycle.

A Long Search For A Better Plastic

For decades, scientists have tried to turn carbon dioxide into useful materials. The challenge is not a lack of interest. It is chemistry. Carbon dioxide is extremely stable, which means it does not react easily with other substances.

A polymer specimen’s strength and flexibility is tested in the lab. (CREDIT: Colorado State University)

Eugene Chen, who led the research team, explained the difficulty.

“There are existing processes utilizing carbon dioxide for polymer synthesis dating back to the 1960s. The challenge has been to maximize incorporation of inactive carbon dioxide into plastic products and produce the eco-friendlier polyesters that are recyclable and degradable,” he said.

Most earlier efforts focused on creating polycarbonates. While useful, those materials do not cover the full range of plastics needed for modern life. Producing polyesters, which are widely used in packaging, textiles, and engineering materials, proved far more difficult.

The new study takes a different approach, opening a path that had long seemed out of reach.

Turning A Stable Gas Into A Reactive Building Block

The key to the breakthrough lies in how the researchers handled carbon dioxide’s stability. Instead of forcing it to react under harsh conditions, they paired it with specially designed molecules that carry stored energy.

These molecules, known as bicycloalkanes, contain tightly strained chemical bonds. When those bonds break, they release energy. That energy drives the reaction forward, allowing carbon dioxide to be inserted into the growing material.

University Distinguished Professor Eugene Chen led the work at CSU. (CREDIT: Colorado State University)

An organic catalyst starts the process. Once the reaction begins, carbon dioxide and the bicyclic molecules link together in a repeating pattern. This creates a new class of polyesters with a highly controlled structure.

The result is a material that contains a large fraction of carbon dioxide, sometimes up to half of its composition.

Building Strong And Flexible Materials

The new plastics are not just environmentally friendly. They also perform well. By adjusting the starting molecules, the researchers can tune the material’s properties.

Some versions are strong and rigid, able to withstand heat and mechanical stress. Others are soft and flexible, stretching without breaking. This range allows the materials to match the performance of many existing plastics.

Min Zhu, the study’s first author, highlighted this flexibility.

“Polymers derived from this process could be designed to be as strong as tough plastics or soft enough to be used in the same way as rubber,” Zhu said.

Tests showed that the materials remain stable under demanding conditions. They resist heat, chemicals, and long-term exposure to moisture. At the same time, they can still be processed and shaped using standard manufacturing methods.

This combination of durability and adaptability makes them suitable for a wide range of uses.

Thermomechanical and rheological properties. (CREDIT: Nature)

A Closed Loop That Reduces Waste

One of the most important features of the system is its ability to recycle the material completely. Traditional plastics often degrade when recycled, losing strength and quality over time.

In this case, the process works differently. When the material reaches the end of its life, it can be broken down into its original components. These building blocks can then be reused to create new plastic with the same properties.

This creates what scientists call a closed-loop system. Materials are not discarded. Instead, they cycle back into production again and again.

Chen described the broader vision behind the work.

“We are developing an integrated technology that turns carbon dioxide capture into an intermediate as a building block for production of sustainable materials of many types and needs,” he said.

The ability to recover the original components also reduces the need for new raw materials. This could lower both costs and environmental impact.

Degradation profiles and chemical circularity. (CREDIT: Nature)

From Waste Gas To Valuable Resource

Carbon dioxide is often captured from industrial processes or removed from the air. In many cases, it is stored or released again later. This approach does little to reduce long-term emissions.

The new process offers a different path. It treats carbon dioxide as a resource rather than a waste product. By turning it into plastic, the carbon becomes part of a useful material.

Zhu emphasized this shift in thinking.

“Additionally, our process offers an exciting use for carbon dioxide which, depending on the situation, can be beneficial or detrimental to our environment but is nonetheless renewable and inexpensive,” he said.

This approach could help close the carbon cycle. Instead of moving carbon from one place to another, it keeps it in circulation within materials.

Scaling Up And Moving Forward

The research team has already shown that the process can work at larger scales. They produced materials in quantities beyond small laboratory samples, demonstrating its potential for real-world use.

Proposed polymerization mechanisms. (CREDIT: Nature)

The next step involves refining the process and working with partners to bring it closer to industry. The project is part of a broader effort supported by the BOTTLE Consortium, which focuses on improving plastic recycling and design.

This collaboration brings together scientists from universities, national laboratories, and government agencies. The goal is to create materials that can be used, reused, and recycled without generating large amounts of waste.

Chen has spent years working toward this goal. His team continues to explore new ways to improve both performance and sustainability.

A Shift In How Plastics Are Made

The study represents more than a single breakthrough. It signals a shift in how scientists think about materials. Instead of designing plastics for one-time use, the focus is moving toward systems that can be reused indefinitely.

By combining carbon capture with material design, the research connects two major challenges, reducing emissions and managing waste.

The new process shows that both goals can be addressed at the same time. It also demonstrates that sustainable materials do not need to sacrifice performance.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This technology could change how everyday materials are produced and used. Plastics made from carbon dioxide could replace traditional products in packaging, textiles, and manufacturing. Because they can be fully recycled, they would reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfills or oceans.

The ability to reuse the same material repeatedly could lower demand for fossil fuels. It could also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by keeping carbon locked inside useful products instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.

For industry, the process offers flexibility. Materials can be tailored for different applications, from rigid components to flexible films. This makes it easier to adopt the technology across multiple sectors.

In research, the work opens new directions in chemistry. It shows that stable molecules like carbon dioxide can be turned into valuable resources with the right design. This insight may lead to other breakthroughs in sustainable materials.

Over time, these advances could help build a circular economy. Products would no longer follow a simple path from production to disposal. Instead, they would move through cycles of use and reuse, reducing waste and conserving resources.

Dig deeper into CO₂-based plastics and chemical recycling

These resources explore carbon dioxide as a polymer feedstock and the chemistry needed to create genuinely circular plastics.

Tunable and recyclable polyesters from CO₂ and butadiene: Researchers developed recyclable polyesters from carbon dioxide, butadiene and hydrogen, demonstrating another route for turning CO₂ into functional polymer feedstocks. (Nature Chemistry, 2022)

Chemical recycling to monomer for an ideal, circular polymer economy: This review explains how recovering pristine monomers from used plastics could preserve material quality across repeated recycling cycles. (Nature Reviews Materials, 2020)

Closed-loop recycling of polyethylene-like materials: Researchers created high-performance polyethylene-like materials that could be chemically recycled with monomer recovery exceeding 96%. (Nature, 2021)

Closed-loop recycling of plastics enabled by dynamic covalent diketoenamine bonds: This study demonstrated polymers designed to release reusable molecular building blocks even from mixed or contaminated material streams. (Nature Chemistry, 2019)

The advent of recyclable CO₂-based polycarbonates: This review examines how carbon dioxide-based polymers can be designed alongside chemical recycling and upcycling strategies. (Polymer Chemistry, 2023)

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature.

The original story "Scientists turn carbon dioxide into fully recyclable high-performance plastics" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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