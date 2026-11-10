The kindness of strangers inspires a new theory of human connection

Strangers help an older shopper gather dropped groceries, illustrating how a brief exchange of kindness and appreciation may foster human connection and belonging. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Sociologist Joseph Hermanowicz calls brief, unexpectedly warm exchanges between strangers “evanescent interactions.”

His theory emphasizes mutual recognition, distinguishing meaningful connection from routine politeness or a one-sided gesture.

The paper proposes that these encounters strengthen belonging, but does not measure their effects in a new experiment.

A parent struggling with an upset toddler at a farmers market might expect disapproving looks. Instead, another shopper offers an understanding smile and a few encouraging words. The parent smiles back, relieved. Nothing practical has changed, yet the moment feels different: someone has recognized the struggle without passing judgment.

That imagined encounter illustrates what Joseph Hermanowicz, a sociology professor at the University of Georgia, calls evanescent interactions. His paper in Theory and Society describes brief exchanges between strangers or people who barely know one another. Their defining feature is an unexpectedly strong, shared feeling of connection.

The idea gives a more precise name to something familiar within everyday acts of kindness. A glance, greeting or short conversation can convey more than courtesy. For a moment, both people feel acknowledged as members of the same human community, even if they never meet again.

Hermanowicz develops a sociological theory, drawing on earlier scholarship, observations and examples. He does not report a new experiment measuring changes in loneliness. His central question is how a tiny encounter might connect an individual to a larger group, institution or society.

Commonplace moments with a stranger can make all the difference in helping someone feel like they belong. (CREDIT: Kaiya Plagenhoef/UGA)

What makes evanescent interactions different

Evanescent means quickly fading. These encounters may last seconds, a minute or two, or just a few minutes. Their brevity does not make them emotionally weak. In Hermanowicz’s account, successful exchanges create a burst of warmth that both people notice, rather than a routine greeting that passes almost automatically.

He identifies four features that work together: who participates, the emotional direction and strength, the gestures involved, and the duration. The participants have little or no established relationship. Their exchange feels strongly positive, uses meaningful signals and remains brief. No single feature is enough to define the experience.

A familiar barista might offer a particularly thoughtful acknowledgment, and a customer might respond with clear appreciation. Similar settings appear in stories about kindness cafes. However, a compliment alone does not establish that both people experienced the specific connection Hermanowicz describes.

Even a nod can carry that meaning if its warmth feels unexpected and receives a response. Conversely, a longer conversation can remain impersonal. Stories about spontaneous compliments make the distinction worth considering: the relevant question is what the exchange means to both participants, not simply what someone says.

Strangers can make recognition feel unexpected

Strangers come in several forms. Some are recognizable people encountered regularly, such as a professor in a large class. Others share an identifiable setting or role but have never met. Still others are entirely unfamiliar shoppers, pedestrians or passengers. The theory includes these different degrees of familiarity.

Joseph Hermanowicz, author of the publication and a professor of sociology in UGA’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences. (CREDIT: UGA)

The limited relationship matters because close friends and relatives already have established expectations of affection. Warmth from someone outside that circle can interrupt an expectation of indifference. Hermanowicz argues that this surprise helps explain its force. A person who expected to remain anonymous suddenly feels individually recognized.

This extends attention beyond intimate relationships to weaker ties. Their value can take different forms, including access to information or opportunities. The present paper concerns a particular emotional experience, rather than suggesting that all casual contacts produce the same benefit or become friendships.

It also helps explain why counting contacts cannot fully describe someone’s social experience. Research on social connection examines related differences between having company and feeling connected. In this theory, the meaningful element is a shared acknowledgment of worth, even when the relationship goes no further.

Both people have to recognize the connection

Reciprocity sits at the center of the argument. Someone conveys understanding or appreciation, and the other person recognizes and returns it. That response could involve a smile, changed tone or a few words. The exchange creates something shared, rather than leaving kindness as an intention held by only one participant.

A gesture can therefore fail to create an evanescent interaction. The recipient might ignore it, feel uncomfortable or interpret it differently. Hermanowicz discusses such failures alongside successful examples. They show why the sender’s good intentions cannot determine how another person experiences an encounter or whether a connection develops.

The framework also includes thoughtful written exchanges, including email or online communication. Physical proximity is not essential, although a response may arrive later. That distinction matters when considering online contact: being reachable through a platform does not establish that someone feels understood or welcomed.

Two shoppers exchange a knowing smile at a farmers market, illustrating how brief moments of mutual understanding can foster a sense of belonging. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Differences in age, background or institutional position can make recognition especially meaningful, Hermanowicz argues. They can also create misunderstandings. Supportive community connections take many forms; this theory isolates the brief moment when acknowledgment crosses an existing distance and both people respond positively.

A possible link between belonging and staying

Hermanowicz connects the argument to earlier interviews with people who had left college. Some said greater personal acknowledgment might have made an important difference to their sense of belonging. A meaningful encounter could have signaled that someone at the institution noticed them and cared about their experience.

Those retrospective accounts help motivate the theory. They do not demonstrate that a greeting would have prevented a particular departure, or establish an effect on graduation rates. College decisions involve many circumstances. The paper asks researchers to take recognition seriously alongside the other conditions that shape students’ attachments.

The broader proposal is that feeling valued can encourage participation in a group. Feeling unnoticed can weaken that connection. Work on finding purpose considers another dimension of belonging, while research on younger adults highlights how changing life circumstances can accompany loneliness.

“Evanescent interactions are crucial to social life,” Hermanowicz said. His claim reaches beyond a temporary lift in mood. He proposes that people can carry an encounter forward as reassurance about their place in the world, or recall it later when they need a reminder of acceptance.

Practical implications for everyday encounters

For teachers, colleagues and people serving the public, the paper suggests paying attention to how acknowledgment lands. A sincere question or considerate response can communicate interest without requiring a long conversation. The practical lesson is an interpretation of the framework, rather than a tested formula for producing belonging on demand.

Respecting someone’s response remains essential. An invitation to connect need not become pressure to talk, smile or disclose personal information. The shared quality that defines evanescent interactions leaves room for someone to decline. Attention to the other person matters more than completing a prescribed act of friendliness.

The theory also creates questions for future research: how often these moments occur, how long their effects last, and whether they change participation in institutions. Broader work on everyday rituals and social support offers related starting points, without answering those questions for this specific interaction type.

Hermanowicz does not argue that occasional warmth can sustain society by itself. Its proposed value lies in a small, recognizable experience: two people briefly step beyond anonymity and affirm one another. A conversation can end almost immediately while still leaving someone with a reason to feel they belong.

Dig deeper into brief encounters and belonging

These studies explore casual contact, kindness and well-being. They address related questions rather than testing the current paper’s full theory, and appear newest first.

When Close Ties Falter, Do Minimal Interactions Matter? Daily Dynamics of Social Connections and Well-Being

A 21-day diary study examines close relationships and minimal interactions together. Its primary analyses and exploratory findings underline why the wider relationship context matters. (Journal of Happiness Studies, November 2025)

A little good goes an unexpectedly long way: Underestimating the positive impact of kindness on recipients

Field and laboratory experiments find that people offering kind gestures underestimate how positively recipients will respond. (Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, January 2023)

Minimal Social Interactions with Strangers Predict Greater Subjective Well-Being

Survey and experimental research examines greetings, thanks and good wishes exchanged with shuttle drivers, including effects on momentary positive feelings. (Journal of Happiness Studies, July 2020)

Mistakenly seeking solitude

Experiments explore why people underestimate the enjoyment of connecting with strangers and often prefer solitude despite potential benefits from conversation. (Journal of Experimental Psychology: General, October 2014)

Social Interactions and Well-Being: The Surprising Power of Weak Ties

Research links interactions with acquaintances and classmates to happiness and belonging, broadening attention beyond close friends and relatives. (Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, July 2014)

The original story "The kindness of strangers inspires a new theory of human connection" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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