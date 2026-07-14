Tomato-soy juice study shows promise in reducing inflammation

Chronic inflammation often works quietly, shaping disease long before symptoms appear. It sits beneath conditions like obesity, heart disease, and cancer, slowly affecting how the body functions. A new study suggests that a simple dietary change, rooted in plant-based foods, may help calm that hidden process.

Researchers at The Ohio State University found that a tomato-soy juice rich in key plant compounds reduced markers of inflammation in adults with obesity after four weeks. The findings highlight how targeted food combinations may influence human health in measurable ways.

Lead author Jessica Cooperstone, an associate professor of horticulture and crop science, framed the central question clearly. “The idea is, can we use food-based interventions to modulate inflammation?” she said.

Understanding The Roots Of Inflammation

Inflammation serves a vital role in the body. It helps fight infection and repair damage. But when it lingers, it can harm tissues and increase disease risk.

Subject selection CONSORT diagram. (CREDIT: Molecular Nutrition & Food Research)

Obesity often comes with this long-term, low-level inflammation. The body releases signaling proteins called cytokines. These molecules help regulate immune responses, but elevated levels can indicate ongoing stress within the system.

Doctors often track specific cytokines to measure inflammation. High levels of these proteins have been linked to metabolic disease, cardiovascular issues, and other chronic conditions.

Diet plays a key role in shaping these responses. Fruits, vegetables, and plant-based foods contain natural compounds that may help reduce inflammation. Among them, two have drawn particular attention, lycopene and soy isoflavones.

Why Tomatoes And Soy Matter

Lycopene gives tomatoes their deep red color. It belongs to a group of plant compounds known for antioxidant activity. Soy isoflavones, found in soybeans, can mimic certain hormone-like effects in the body.

Both compounds have been studied for years. Research has linked diets rich in tomatoes or soy to lower risks of diseases, including some cancers. Earlier work suggested that combining these foods might enhance their effects.

Scientists at Ohio State developed a tomato-soy juice to test this idea. The drink uses tomatoes bred to contain high levels of lycopene, paired with concentrated soy isoflavones.

Schematic of crossover clinical trial. (CREDIT: Molecular Nutrition & Food Research)

Previous studies hinted at benefits, including changes in prostate-related markers. The new research aimed to examine whether this combination could reduce inflammation in people.

Inside The Clinical Study

The study followed 12 adults with obesity over several weeks. Each participant consumed two six-ounce servings of juice daily for four weeks.

The trial used a crossover design. Participants first consumed the tomato-soy drink, then switched to a control tomato juice after a washout period. The control juice contained minimal carotenoids and no soy compounds.

Researchers collected blood samples before and after each phase. They measured cytokines to assess inflammation. They also analyzed urine samples to study metabolic changes.

This approach allowed the team to compare how the body responded to each type of juice under controlled conditions.

Clear Changes In Blood Markers

After four weeks of drinking the tomato-soy juice, participants showed meaningful reductions in several inflammatory proteins.

Box and whisker plots of carotenoid levels in blood plasma before and after control and tomato-soy interventions. (CREDIT: Molecular Nutrition & Food Research)

Levels of interleukin-5, interleukin-12p70, and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor decreased significantly. These cytokines play roles in immune signaling and inflammation.

Another marker, tumor necrosis factor alpha, also declined, though the change did not reach statistical significance.

These reductions did not appear during the control phase. This suggests that the combination of lycopene and soy isoflavones drove the observed effects.

Cooperstone emphasized the importance of measuring these changes directly. The study aimed to move beyond general claims about anti-inflammatory foods and test their effects in a controlled setting.

Evidence From Metabolic Changes

The research also explored how the body processed the drink. Urine samples revealed shifts in metabolites, which are small molecules created during digestion and metabolism.

Some changes appeared in both the tomato-soy and control phases, showing that tomatoes alone have biological effects. However, the tomato-soy drink produced distinct patterns linked to soy isoflavones.

Pro-inflammatory cytokines measured before and after control and tomato-soy intervention (n = 11 or 12) interventions using bioplex-based assay. (CREDIT: Molecular Nutrition & Food Research)

Certain metabolites increased sharply, reflecting how the body absorbed and processed these compounds. These shifts suggest that the drink influenced biological pathways beyond simple nutrient intake.

The findings also point to the role of gut bacteria. Some metabolites form when microbes break down food compounds. This highlights the complex relationship between diet, the microbiome, and health.

Not All Foods Act The Same

One key takeaway from the study is that food choices matter, not just overall quantity. Many people assume that eating fruits and vegetables automatically provides all necessary benefits.

This research suggests otherwise. Specific compounds, and the foods that contain them, can have targeted effects on the body.

Lycopene and soy isoflavones appear to work together in ways that reduce inflammation. The combination may be more effective than either component alone.

The results also show that whole foods contain multiple active compounds. Even the control tomato juice caused some metabolic changes, indicating that foods often act through several pathways.

Extracted ion chromatograms (EICs) of m/z 433.1140 (O-DMA glucuronide. (CREDIT: Molecular Nutrition & Food Research)

Limits And Next Steps

The study offers promising results, but it has limits. The sample size was small, with only 12 participants. Larger studies will be needed to confirm the findings.

Researchers also note that the study focused on short-term changes. It did not measure long-term health outcomes, such as reduced disease risk or improved quality of life.

To build on this work, the team has received funding from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. A new clinical trial will test whether the same tomato-soy drink can reduce inflammation in patients with pancreatitis.

Cooperstone highlighted the broader goal of this research. Understanding how food affects biology requires careful testing, not assumptions.

A Growing Focus On Functional Foods

The concept of functional foods continues to gain attention. These are foods designed to provide health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

The tomato-soy drink fits into this category. It combines natural ingredients in a way that targets specific biological processes.

Researchers hope such approaches could offer simple, accessible ways to support health. Instead of relying only on medications, diet could play a more active role in managing conditions.

At the same time, experts caution that no single food can solve complex health problems. Diet works best as part of a broader approach that includes lifestyle and medical care.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This study suggests that targeted food combinations may help reduce inflammation, a key driver of many chronic diseases. If confirmed in larger trials, these findings could influence how dietary recommendations are developed.

Rather than focusing only on general guidelines, such as eating more fruits and vegetables, future advice may emphasize specific foods and compounds. This could lead to more precise and effective nutrition strategies.

The research also highlights the potential for food-based interventions in clinical settings. For patients with conditions like pancreatitis, dietary approaches could complement existing treatments and improve quality of life.

Beyond individual health, the findings may guide future studies on the role of diet in disease prevention. They also reinforce the importance of testing food effects through rigorous clinical trials.

Ultimately, the work points to a broader shift in how people think about food. It is not only fuel, but also a tool that can shape biological processes and long-term health.

Research findings are available online in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research.

The original story "Tomato-soy juice study shows promise in reducing inflammation" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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