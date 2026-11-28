The heart keeps itself alive by giving up something that skin and liver use to heal. Its muscle cells contract without rest, but the internal machinery that makes each beat possible also leaves those cells poorly equipped to divide. After a heart attack, when lost muscle is replaced largely by scar tissue, the cost of that bargain becomes difficult to ignore.

A new study links those two sides of heart biology more directly. When researchers reduced the force generated by heart muscle cells, the cells began taking apart their contractile structures and returned to the cell cycle. They also changed how they produced energy, suggesting that the same shift that frees a cell from constant mechanical work may help prepare it to repair damage.

The research was led by Nancy Shehata and Rajiven Srikantharajah, with senior author Florian Weinberger of Spain’s National Centre for Cardiovascular Research. Published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, the work draws on human stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes, engineered heart tissue, slices from failing human hearts and experiments in mice. Together, those systems allowed the team to stop or weaken contraction, watch what followed, and then ask whether the changes reversed when beating returned.

Miguel Angel Garitagoitia Romero, Romina Di Mattia, Yago Rodriguez, Rajiven Srikantharajah, Florian Weinberger and Magdalena Zafra Castellano. (CREDIT: CNIC)

A cell built to beat

Cardiomyocytes, the muscle cells that drive the heartbeat, are packed with repeating units called sarcomeres. Within each sarcomere, proteins slide past one another and shorten the cell, creating the force that pushes blood through the body. These orderly structures take up much of the cell, which becomes clear in beating organoids and engineered tissues that reproduce part of the heart’s motion in the laboratory.

Early in life, heart muscle cells are less mature and more willing to divide. That capacity fades quickly after birth, just as the heart faces greater pressure and must work harder outside the womb. Research in newborn mammals has shown how sharply this window can close, although evidence from human infants remains limited.

“The heart has evolved to prioritize continuous function over regeneration,” Weinberger said. “Our findings show that cardiomyocytes face a fundamental biological trade-off: the very machinery that enables them to contract and sustain life also prevents them from dividing and replacing damaged tissue.”

Turning contraction off and back on

To test that trade-off, the researchers first worked with cardiomyocytes grown from human induced pluripotent stem cells. Some carried a molecular switch that could halt contraction when exposed to a drug. The team also used compounds that act on the force-producing machinery itself, then repeated key experiments in three-dimensional tissues similar to those being developed for heart patches.

Representative image of a cycling isolated CM from a mavacamten-treated animal, stained for α-actinin, Ki67, EdU and DAPI. (CREDIT: Dr. Florian Weinberger et al, Nature Cardiovascular Research 2026)

The effect was visible within an hour. Sarcomeres began losing their usual alignment, while signs of cell-cycle activity appeared later, after about 24 hours. That order suggests that the structural change came first. When contraction resumed, the sarcomeres reassembled and cell-cycle activity fell again, showing that the cells could move between a mature, beating state and a less organized state with more regenerative potential.

The reversal matters because a treatment that permanently strips heart cells of their contractile identity would solve one problem by creating another. Here, the cells rebuilt their internal machinery after the experimental brake was removed. The result does not establish that the same process could safely repair an injured human heart, but it shows that contraction, structure and cell-cycle control are linked rather than merely occurring at the same stage of development.

More DNA does not always mean more cells

In a two-dimensional culture, about 5 percent of beating cardiomyocytes copied their DNA. That figure rose to 14.3 percent when contraction stopped, then fell to 3 percent after beating resumed. The increase was large, yet copying DNA is not enough to prove regeneration because adult heart cells can add genetic material without splitting. Earlier work with a mechanical heart pump raised the same challenge when reduced workload was linked to more cell renewal in people with heart failure.

The team therefore looked for stronger evidence. More of the nonbeating cells remained diploid and had a single nucleus, a pattern consistent with true proliferation, and live imaging captured some completing cytokinesis, the final separation into two daughter cells. Similar tests in engineered tissue also found more DNA copying when contraction stopped and less after it returned, adding weight to the idea that the effect was not confined to a flat culture dish.

Adult tissue was a harder test. Slices came from four explanted hearts with end-stage failure, and the researchers found more cell-cycle activity when contraction was reduced. Mice treated with a high dose of the contraction-lowering drug mavacamten also showed an increase, from 0.13 percent of cardiomyocytes copying DNA to 0.42 percent. Even so, the mouse experiments produced no firm evidence that the cells finished dividing, an important boundary for any claim about growing new muscle.

Time-course analysis of sarcomere structure and cell cycle activity in PSAM4-GlyR CMs cultured in 2D. (CREDIT: Dr. Florian Weinberger et al, Nature Cardiovascular Research 2026)

A change in the cell’s fuel economy

Stopping contraction did more than loosen sarcomeres. The engineered tissue consumed less oxygen and relied more heavily on glycolysis, an early stage of breaking down glucose that does not depend on the cell’s energy-producing mitochondria in the same way. Mature cardiomyocytes normally rely on oxygen-rich metabolism to support constant work, while cells preparing to divide need fuel and raw material for building DNA, proteins and membranes. That connection places cellular energy near the center of the trade-off.

The researchers tested whether this metabolic change mattered or merely accompanied the loss of contraction. When they blocked glycolysis while suppressing beating, the increase in cell-cycle markers was weakened or prevented. The result suggests that a glycolytic state helps make cell-cycle re-entry possible, even though it is unlikely to be sufficient by itself. Simply disrupting sarcomeres through another pathway did not make the cells start cycling, which means structure, metabolism and signaling must work together.

This broader view may help explain why efforts to create cardiovascular models measure both contraction and mitochondrial function. A cell’s workload, internal architecture and choice of fuel are not separate stories. Changing one can push the others toward a less mature state, where division becomes more possible but normal heart function becomes less secure.

Repair without sacrificing the pump

The mouse results made that danger plain. The dose of mavacamten was higher than one used for treatment, and after two weeks the animals’ left ventricular shortening had fallen by 19 percentage points compared with controls. Cell-cycle activity increased, but the heart’s ability to squeeze weakened at the same time. Any effort to turn this biology into a therapy would need to create enough new muscle to matter without depriving an injured heart of the force needed to keep blood moving.

Representative immunofluorescence images showing ACTN2 (cyan), PHH3 (yellow) and nuclei (magenta) in untreated (beating), mavacamten treated (stopped) in different concentrations. (CREDIT: Dr. Florian Weinberger et al, Nature Cardiovascular Research 2026)

Other approaches try to support healing from a different direction. A microneedle patch can deliver signals to damaged tissue, while cell grafts and RNA treatments seek to protect or replace muscle. The new study points instead to a temporary change within cardiomyocytes themselves, followed by a return to the beating state. Whether adult human cells can complete that full journey in enough numbers remains unknown.

“If we can learn how to temporarily unlock the proliferative capacity of cardiomyocytes without compromising heart function, we may eventually be able to stimulate the heart’s own regenerative potential,” Shehata said. For now, the central difficulty remains the one the experiments exposed: the heart cannot pause its essential work while scientists ask it to rebuild.

Dig deeper into heart muscle regeneration

These studies examine how adult heart cells respond to changes in workload, what can help them divide and how researchers are testing ways to replace lost muscle.

A Latent Cardiomyocyte Regeneration Potential in Human Heart Disease: Researchers found higher rates of heart muscle cell renewal in patients whose hearts recovered function after a mechanical pump reduced the workload. (Circulation, 2025)

Induced Cytokinesis Generates Highly Proliferative Mononuclear Cardiomyocytes at the Expense of Contractility: Experiments examined how promoting the final step of cell division affected the ability of heart muscle cells to multiply and contract. (Circulation, 2025)

Engineered heart muscle allografts for heart repair in primates and humans: Researchers tested grafts made from engineered heart muscle in macaques and examined an implanted graft from a patient, offering a different approach to replacing lost muscle. (Nature, 2025)

A Case of Complete Functional Myocardial Regeneration in a Human Neonate: Clinicians documented recovery of heart function after a severe heart attack in a newborn, a single case that offers a window into repair early in life. (JACC: Case Reports, 2025)

Mitochondria regulate proliferation in adult cardiac myocytes: Experiments in adult mouse heart muscle cells examined how changing mitochondrial activity affects the cells’ ability to return to the cell cycle. (Journal of Clinical Investigation, 2024)

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research.

The original story "Why can’t the human heart repair itself? The answer is a heartbeat away" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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