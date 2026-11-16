A man draws the transparent Detangle comb through his hair while looking in a bathroom mirror in this illustration of possible future use. (CREDIT: The Brighter Side of News)

Researchers built an experimental comb that combines electrical stimulation with delivery of two gene-based treatments to hair follicles.

After 28 days, the combined treatment produced nearly complete hair coverage in a treated patch in mice with experimentally induced pattern hair loss.

The study measured regrowth in mice. Human trials would need to establish how well the device works, how safe it is and whether any gains last.

An experimental comb helped hair return to a bare patch on mice in four weeks. Its teeth delivered electrical pulses and helped move two experimental treatments into the skin. The team designed the device to reach hair follicles, where changes associated with pattern hair loss begin.

Researchers led by Beihang University in Beijing call the device Detangle. In Nature Communications, Feng Liu, Fuqi Yao, Hong Sun and colleagues describe how they tested electrical stimulation and the two treatments separately and together. The combined approach produced the most extensive regrowth in the mouse experiment.

Pattern hair loss, also called androgenetic alopecia, gradually shrinks susceptible follicles. Over time, the hairs they produce become finer and shorter. That makes each follicle a target for treatment, whether researchers are looking for ways to counter hormone signaling or exploring how to get hair follicles back into an active growth phase.

Detangle system for enhanced efficacy of AGA through electrostimulation-assisted deep molecular delivery. (CREDIT: Feng Liu et al, Nature Communications 2026)

A comb designed to reach follicles

The prototype has alternating longer and shorter teeth. Their different heights alter where the electrical field is strongest when the device contacts the skin. The team compared this design with an array of aligned teeth and reported an electric field about 2.6 times as strong in its comparison. The researchers also reported greater penetration into follicle regions compared with conventional external application.

These comparisons describe the behavior of the electrical field under the study’s conditions. A stronger or deeper field by itself says little about how much hair would grow. The aim was to reach tissue beneath the surface and combine two tasks in one pass. The pulses stimulate tissue near the follicles and help the molecules from the shorter teeth enter that tissue.

The process that helps move the molecules is called electroporation. Brief electrical pulses can temporarily make cell membranes more permeable. That change gives some molecules a chance to enter cells. For pattern hair loss, the experiment asked whether this route could bring treatments closer to their target in the skin. Other approaches to hair regrowth investigate different ways of reactivating follicles.

The device’s shape addresses a practical part of the experiment. Bringing the teeth to the skin places the electrical contacts and treatment material close to one another. It also raises a question about consistency. A device moved across a larger area would need to make reliable contact from one pass to the next, even if the surface and the amount of hair vary.

Two treatments target different processes

One experimental treatment carried instructions for making VEGFA, a protein that promotes the growth of blood vessels. The team aimed to improve the circulation around follicles. Growing follicles can benefit from a local blood supply, which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the tissue surrounding them.

Diagrams illustrate the Detangle system, a device designed to improve the effectiveness of treatments for androgenetic alopecia (AGA), a common form of hair loss. Detailed views show its internal components, including a printed circuit board, drug-loading module, and electrode system, which support its daily operation and targeted treatment delivery. (CREDIT: Feng Liu et al, Nature Communications 2026)

The other treatment used a small RNA molecule designed to lower production of an enzyme called 5-alpha reductase type 2. That enzyme helps convert testosterone into dihydrotestosterone, or DHT. In susceptible follicles, DHT signaling contributes to the gradual shrinkage associated with male-pattern baldness. Reducing production of the enzyme was meant to address that part of the process.

The two treatments were therefore aimed at different features of the same condition. The researchers looked at vascular markers and signs of follicle activity alongside visible regrowth. This gave them ways to compare what was happening inside the skin with the hair they could see on its surface. A treatment that changes the surroundings of a follicle could complement work aimed at encouraging active growth.

The comparisons also help separate the role of the pulses from the role of the molecules. If the electrical pulses were responsible for all the improvement, the groups receiving the molecules would have little room to improve on stimulation alone. The differences among the groups instead give the researchers a reason to keep testing the contributions of both parts of the device.

What nearly complete coverage means

The researchers tested the device on male mice with testosterone-induced hair loss. They assessed coverage on a defined patch on the animals’ backs after 28 days. A group that received electrical stimulation alone showed more regrowth than the untreated group, while the greatest coverage came when the team combined the stimulation with both experimental treatments.

The full treatment brought hair coverage close to 98% in the study’s assessment. The minoxidil comparison group reached about 70%, and the finasteride group was around 50%. Pairing electrical stimulation with either experimental molecule produced more coverage than stimulation alone. The comparisons tell researchers how the groups performed within this mouse model over the same period.

Detangle system promotes hair growth through deep delivery of regulatory molecules into hair follicle cells. The VEGFA plasmid stimulates angiogenesis around hair follicles, and the SRD5A2 siRNA suppresses DHT synthesis. (CREDIT: Feng Liu et al, Nature Communications 2026)

The percentage is a measure of the area covered by hair. The study separately examined features such as follicle size and signs that follicles had entered a growth phase. Those measurements help interpret the coverage result because a photograph of a patch has limited information about the condition of each follicle. Human studies of hair loss would need their own measures for visible improvement and changes in the hair itself.

The four-week window also matters. A treatment can encourage growth during an experiment and still lose its effect later. A follow-up could show whether that coverage holds after the treatment stops. That question applies to the comb as well as to other experimental ways of stimulating follicle growth.

A mouse model narrows the question by inducing changes under controlled conditions. Human pattern hair loss develops over much longer periods, and the people who might use such a device would differ in how long they have been losing hair and how much has thinned. Those differences could affect whether the same approach produces a visible change, how quickly it appears and how much variation a trial would need to account for.

Practical implications

The comb shape offers a way to bring electrodes and treatment molecules to the same patch of skin. For people, the task would be to deliver a repeatable treatment across a scalp with hair of varying thickness and density. Contact with the skin, the depth of the target and how consistently the treatments reach follicles would all affect whether a device built around the same idea could work.

Human testing would also need to assess the safety of repeated electrical pulses and of the two molecules the device delivers. A comparison with existing treatments for pattern baldness would need enough follow-up to evaluate changes in density and thickness, along with how long any gains last. The mouse patch yielded a quantitative result that future studies can build on, while the human scalp presents a different setting.

Mechanism of enhanced AGA treatment through synergistic electrostimulation

and molecular delivery in the Detangle system. (CREDIT: Feng Liu et al, Nature Communications 2026)

The next question is whether the benefit seen in mice carries over when researchers test the components and the full device in people. Comparing stimulation and delivery separately could also show which parts contribute most to hair growth and whether the added complexity improves outcomes over time.

Dig deeper into pattern hair loss

These external studies cover existing treatments, experimental delivery methods and the role of blood vessels in follicle growth.

Updated Review of Treatment of Androgenetic Alopecia: Reviews established and emerging approaches to treating pattern hair loss. (Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, 2024)

Relative Efficacy of Minoxidil and the 5-α Reductase Inhibitors in Androgenetic Alopecia Treatment of Male Patients: Compares clinical evidence for several commonly studied medications. (JAMA Dermatology, 2022)

A randomized evaluator blinded study of effect of microneedling in androgenetic alopecia: Reports a pilot study of microneedling alongside topical minoxidil. (International Journal of Trichology, 2013)

A randomized clinical trial of 5% topical minoxidil versus 2% topical minoxidil and placebo: Compares two concentrations of topical minoxidil with placebo in men. (Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, 2002)

Control of hair growth and follicle size by VEGF-mediated angiogenesis: Examines how blood vessel growth affects hair growth and follicle size in mice. (Journal of Clinical Investigation, 2001)

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature Communications.

The original story "Experimental electric comb delivers two treatments at once to promote hair regrowth" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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