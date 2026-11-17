Researchers developed a CAR-T therapy that attacks both glioblastoma tumors and the immune cells that protect them. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A new line of research is offering rare hope against one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. Scientists studying glioblastoma say a redesigned form of immunotherapy may attack the disease in a way that past treatments could not.

Led by researchers at King’s College London and McMaster University, the study shows that engineered immune cells can eliminate tumors in early laboratory models. The work suggests a new strategy that targets both cancer cells and the environment that helps them survive.

A Cancer That Defies Treatment

Glioblastoma remains one of the most aggressive cancers known. Only about 5 percent of patients live beyond five years. Most survive just 12 to 18 months after diagnosis.

The disease spreads through the brain in thin, invasive strands. Surgeons often cannot remove it fully. Even after treatment, small clusters of cells can remain and grow again.

Identification of GPNMB as a clinically relevant target in GBM. (CREDIT: Nature)

The tumor is also highly diverse. Different cells within the same tumor behave in different ways. This makes it difficult for chemotherapy or radiation to eliminate all of them.

At the same time, the cancer reshapes its surroundings. It recruits immune cells and turns them into allies. These cells, called macrophages, begin to protect the tumor instead of attacking it.

Rethinking The Tumor As A System

Researchers say this dual nature of the disease demands a new approach. Instead of treating glioblastoma as a simple mass, scientists are beginning to view it as a complex system.

“Glioblastoma is not made up of cancer cells alone. A large portion of the tumour consists of immune cells called macrophages,” said Sheila Singh. “These cells normally help defend the body against infection, but glioblastoma can recruit and reprogramme them to help the tumour grow, suppress immune attacks, and resist treatment.”

This shift in thinking led researchers to search for a target shared by both tumor cells and the surrounding immune cells.

They identified a protein called GPNMB. It appears on the surface of both glioblastoma cells and the macrophages that support them.

A Dual Target For Therapy

The discovery of GPNMB offered a rare opportunity. A single target could allow a therapy to attack both the tumor and its support system.

Researchers used this insight to redesign a treatment known as CAR-T cell therapy. This approach involves collecting a patient’s immune cells, modifying them in the lab, and returning them to the body.

GPNMB functionally supports GBM progression and reprogrammes malignant states in vivo. (CREDIT: Nature)

The modified cells are programmed to recognize a specific target. Once they find it, they attack.

CAR-T therapy has already transformed treatment for some blood cancers. However, it has struggled to show the same success in brain tumors.

“CAR-T therapy has been effective in some blood cancers, but translating that success to brain tumours has been difficult,” said Shan Grewal. “Most approaches have focused on killing cancer cells alone. Our work suggests we may also need to dismantle the immune support system that helps glioblastoma survive.”

Promising Results In Early Models

The team engineered CAR-T cells to recognize GPNMB. They then tested the therapy in several preclinical models, including tumors grown from human patient samples.

The results were striking. In multiple experiments, the treatment removed all detectable tumors. In many cases, the animals showed long-term survival without disease returning.

These outcomes suggest that targeting both the tumor and its environment may overcome one of the key barriers in glioblastoma treatment.

“Instead of treating glioblastoma as only a mass of cancer cells, we need to think of it as a connected tumour-immune ecosystem,” Singh said. “Our approach targets both the tumour and the environment that allows it to thrive. By going beyond the cancer cells alone, we are also targeting immune cells that help shield the tumour from treatment.”

Why Past Treatments Fell Short

Traditional therapies have focused on destroying tumor cells directly. Surgery removes as much as possible. Radiation and chemotherapy aim to kill what remains.

GPNMB CAR-T cells mount potent and curative anti-tumour response against GBM. (CREDIT: Nature)

However, these approaches often leave behind cells that can regrow. The tumor’s complexity makes it hard to eliminate every type of cell.

The immune environment adds another layer of difficulty. Macrophages can suppress immune responses and protect the tumor from attack.

By targeting GPNMB, the new therapy may disrupt both parts of the system at once.

Collaboration Across Institutions

The study reflects a broader effort to bring together expertise from different fields. Scientists, clinicians, and engineers worked together to develop and test the therapy.

At King’s, researchers are based in a specialized Innovation Hub within Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. The center aims to connect laboratory discoveries with patient care.

The collaboration also extends internationally. Singh holds positions at both institutions, helping bridge research efforts across countries.

“Only through collaboration with scientists across the world and with clinicians can we tackle this devastating disease,” Singh said. “I’ve seen firsthand through my work as a neurosurgeon the impact glioblastoma has on patients and their family members and I am committed to developing new treatments to improve outcomes for those affected by brain cancer.”

Challenges Before Human Trials

Despite the promising findings, researchers caution that the therapy is still in an early stage.

GPNMB CAR-T cells eliminate GPNMB+ tumour and myeloid cells. (CREDIT: Nature)

The results come from preclinical models, not human trials. More work is needed to test safety, dosing, and long-term effects.

Scientists must also determine how best to deliver the therapy into the brain. This presents unique challenges due to the brain’s protective barriers.

In addition, researchers will need to study how the therapy interacts with other treatments. Combining approaches may offer the best chance of success.

A New Direction In Cancer Research

The study introduces a broader idea that could extend beyond glioblastoma. Many cancers rely on their surrounding environment to grow and resist treatment.

Targeting both tumor cells and their support systems could become a new strategy across oncology.

By focusing on shared features, such as proteins like GPNMB, researchers may find ways to attack cancers more effectively.

Practical Implications Of The Research

This research could change how scientists approach some of the hardest cancers to treat. By targeting both cancer cells and supportive immune cells, therapies may become more effective and durable.

For patients, this approach may offer the possibility of longer survival and fewer relapses. Treatments that disrupt the tumor’s support system could reduce the chance of regrowth.

The findings may also guide future drug development. Researchers can look for shared targets within tumor ecosystems rather than focusing on cancer cells alone.

In the long term, this strategy could extend to other cancers that depend on immune support. It may lead to therapies that work across multiple tumor types.

While clinical use remains years away, the study provides a foundation for more precise and comprehensive cancer treatments.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature.

The original story "New CAR-T therapy offers new hope against one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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