New exercise breakthrough reduces Rheumatoid arthritis pain

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) impacts thousands of Australians each year, causing pain, stiffness, and a steady decline in strength. As many as 2% of adults face the daily challenges of this condition, where joint swelling gradually damages joints and muscles. Over time, simple activities like climbing stairs or lifting groceries become difficult. As muscle weakens, independence fades, raising risks for falls, fractures, and even premature death.

New research from the University of South Australia provides an innovative path forward. A study led by Dr Hunter Bennett explores a promising technique known as blood flow restricted resistance training (BFR-RT). This approach offers a way to boost muscle strength without the pain and injury risk linked to traditional heavy weightlifting.

Understanding Rheumatoid Arthritis

With nearly half a million Australians affected, RA ranks second among arthritis types nationwide. By 2030, projections suggest almost 580,000 adults will struggle with this condition. Beyond aching joints, RA progressively deteriorates muscles, causing long-term health problems such as metabolic issues, loss of mobility, and higher risks of severe injury.

Pre and post intervention changes in (A) leg press strength, (B) tricep pressdown strength, (C) rheumatoid arthritis pain scale (RAPS) score, and (D) rheumatoid arthritis quality of life (RAQoL) questionnaire. (CREDIT: Disability and Rehabilitation)

"RA can cause a loss of muscle mass and strength, which affects day-to-day activities, independence, and increases the risk of falls and fractures," explains Dr Bennett. While medications today can ease symptoms, they rarely restore strength or muscle mass lost due to the disease. That's why experts recommend resistance training to rebuild muscle tissue and strength.

However, traditional resistance training usually involves lifting heavier weights—often too painful or unsafe for RA sufferers. Bennett notes, “Resistance training is one of the best ways to rebuild that strength, but for people with RA, using heavy weights can be difficult or harmful due to pain, fatigue or injury risk.”

A New Way to Exercise

Blood flow restricted resistance training offers an alternative that's easier on joints while still building strength effectively. In BFR-RT, an inflatable cuff, similar to a blood pressure cuff, wraps around the upper limb. The cuff tightens enough to slow blood leaving the limb, creating a metabolic effect that makes muscles work harder, even at lower intensity.

Related Stories

This means you can perform exercises safely using lighter weights—typically only 20–30% of your maximum lifting capacity. The technique triggers muscle growth similar to traditional methods but without placing excessive strain on joints or causing unnecessary pain.

Previous studies have already shown success using BFR-RT for conditions like osteoarthritis. Two earlier trials with RA participants reported that low-load BFR-RT improved muscle strength, endurance, and overall quality of life. Remarkably, participants in these trials preferred BFR-RT due to less discomfort compared to regular weightlifting routines.

Testing the Technique

Funded by Arthritis Australia, the latest study conducted by Dr Bennett and his team was the first to include both upper and lower body exercises specifically for RA patients. Participants performed five simple exercises: leg presses, hamstring curls, knee extensions, and arm exercises for the biceps and triceps. Unlike previous studies, researchers gradually increased resistance levels to encourage ongoing muscle growth.

Changes in primary outcomes pre- and post- intervention (pre and post measures presented as mean (SD); change score presented as mean difference (95% CI); effect size estimate presented as d (95% CI)). (CREDIT: Disability and Rehabilitation)

Results from this study proved highly encouraging. Participants enjoyed the exercises, reporting clear improvements in strength, mobility, and reduced pain. Every person involved expressed satisfaction with the routine, highlighting its comfort and effectiveness.

Dr Bennett emphasizes the practicality and appeal of this technique, noting, “Many people with health conditions are understandably deterred by exercise, yet it is often one of the best things they can do to improve their condition. While this exercise might look unusual, the research shows that it works.”

Potential to Transform Lives

While these early results are promising, researchers acknowledge the small size of the trial and call for larger studies to further confirm findings. Future research could directly compare BFR-RT with traditional resistance training methods, highlighting its potential advantages clearly.

Acceptability of BFR exercise intervention. (CREDIT: Disability and Rehabilitation)

“This kind of training could be a game-changer for people with rheumatoid arthritis," says Dr Bennett. "It offers a way to build strength and reduce pain without pushing through discomfort—and that’s incredibly empowering for people who’ve often been limited by their condition.”

If larger studies continue to demonstrate success, BFR-RT could soon become standard practice, providing new hope to hundreds of thousands of Australians with RA. By safely increasing strength, reducing pain, and improving quality of life, this innovative approach might significantly ease the everyday challenges of living with rheumatoid arthritis.

Research findings are available online in the journal Disability and Rehabilitation.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.