A hypothetical planet near twice Earth’s mass reproduces several distant orbital features in simulations, while an observational mismatch remains. (CREDIT: Patryk Sofia Lykawka/SpaceEngine)

Sedna never approaches the Sun closely enough to encounter Neptune, yet follows an enormously elongated orbit. Other distant icy bodies travel on sharply tilted paths. A computer study proposes that a persistent gravitational influence could help explain several such populations: an undiscovered planet near twice Earth’s mass in the outer solar system.

The proposed world, nicknamed Planet X2, remains hypothetical. Patryk Sofia Lykawka of Kindai University led the research with Pedro Bernardinelli and Jonathan Horner. Lykawka also holds an adjunct appointment at the University of Southern Queensland. Their findings appear in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The calculations identify promising planet parameters and predictions for future observations. They do not reveal the planet’s appearance or establish its existence. Nor is PX2 simply another name for the more massive Planet Nine proposed in other research.

Computer simulations led by UniSQ adjunct associate professor Patryk Sofia Lykawka track the solar system's evolution from its formation (left), through a period of giant planet migration (center), to the present day (right). The simulations suggest that a hypothetical distant planet, dubbed Planet X2, could help explain the unusual elongated and tilted orbits of icy objects far beyond Neptune, represented by the red and magenta orbital paths. (CREDIT: Patryk Sofia Lykawka et al.)

The orbital patterns that need explaining

Trans-Neptunian objects, or TNOs, orbit beyond Neptune and preserve information about the solar system’s development. Their diverse paths form a record that astronomers can compare with simulated histories. Expanding the inventory through distant-object surveys makes those comparisons increasingly informative.

The team focused on detached objects, highly inclined objects and unusually extreme orbits. Detached objects have perihelia, their closest approaches to the Sun, beyond 40 astronomical units. One astronomical unit, abbreviated AU, is Earth’s average distance from the Sun. Highly inclined objects tilt more than 45 degrees relative to the reference plane used in the study.

Sedna illustrates the puzzle because its perihelion lies near 76 AU. Neptune orbits much closer to the Sun, so present-day close encounters cannot readily explain Sedna’s detached path. That makes Sedna a useful test case for proposed histories of the distant region.

Neptune’s migration explains important features nearer the known planets. The researchers asked whether it could also explain the more distant populations when combined with either temporary planetary embryos or a surviving outer planet. Testing several populations together makes the problem harder than reproducing one unusual orbit.

A proposed planet must also avoid destroying structures that models already explain closer to Neptune. Improving the fit to remote objects at the expense of the familiar belt would not provide a satisfactory overall history.

A model of the Solar System showing the roughly 380 trans-Neptunian objects (TNOs) discovered. (CREDIT: Patryk Sofia Lykawka/SpaceEngine)

Replaying 4.5 billion years of evolution

The simulations followed gravitational interactions over 4.5 billion years. They included Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune, together with a planetesimal disc and 1,500 Pluto-class bodies. Those smaller bodies made Neptune’s migration uneven, or “grainy,” instead of perfectly smooth.

One scenario added Mars- to Earth-mass planetary embryos inside 30 AU. Gravitational encounters could scatter these bodies outward before ejecting them or causing collisions. Such models test whether temporary planets could leave enduring signatures during planetary evolution.

Across 200 embryo simulations, only three partially reproduced selected distant-population constraints. That 1.5% result describes outcomes within the tested setup, not the probability that nature used this mechanism. None reproduced every required population, and many embryos disappeared before they could reshape distant orbits over long periods.

PX2 supplied a different mechanism: a planet that remained present for billions of years. Its repeated gravitational influence could gradually raise smaller bodies’ perihelia and alter their inclinations. Long-term perturbations therefore provide an alternative to short-lived scattering in the hidden-planet search.

Same as Fig. 1, but showing only distant TNOs with a > 50 au and q > 25 au. (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

What the preferred planet would be like

Within the tested parameter space, the strongest configurations favored about two Earth masses. Their semimajor axes ranged from 350 to 500 AU, with perihelion near 200 AU and inclinations of roughly 1 to 15 degrees. A semimajor axis measures orbital size; it is not the planet’s current distance.

The distinction matters for interpreting a possible distant world. An elongated orbit carries a planet through changing distances over time. These simulations constrain gravitational behavior without measuring a radius, surface composition, color or atmospheric properties.

PX2 models produced substantial detached populations, including distant objects on relatively low-inclination orbits. They also populated orbital niches resembling known extreme TNOs. In the control model, scattered objects outnumbered detached ones by about 3.7 to one; nearly all PX2 models reduced that ratio to approximately one or below.

The researchers also tested a Planet Nine configuration containing a 6.2-Earth-mass planet. It produced a different orbital architecture, raising questions about excessive excitation of some populations. That comparison tests one configuration, rather than ruling out every Planet Nine model or every alternative explanation.

Comparing simulated worlds with visible objects

A telescope does not detect an unbiased sample of everything that exists. Brightness, sky coverage and an object’s position along its orbit affect whether observers find it. Those selection effects complicate comparisons between synthetic populations and actual survey discoveries.

Orbital distribution of distant simulated objects (a > 50 au, q > 25 au) surviving 4.5 Gyr of dynamical evolution across the 50 representative systems obtained in our control grainy migration model (without additional planets). (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

The team used a Dark Energy Survey simulator to estimate which modeled objects that survey could have detected. Its starting distant sample contained 136 objects, including two inclined beyond 45 degrees and 18 with perihelia beyond 40 AU. The final comparisons applied narrower orbital selections, so those totals do not describe every statistical test.

For each model, researchers generated 60 million synthetic objects by cloning simulated survivors and varying orbital elements. These were not 60 million observed bodies or independent histories. The procedure supplied enough potential detections to apply survey biases and compare distributions.

Preferred PX2 models gave compatible inclination and perihelion distributions, but underproduced detections with larger semimajor axes. Statistical compatibility does not establish identical populations or prove a planet exists.

Some perihelion distributions also agreed with observations in the no-extra-planet control model, so agreement in that measurement alone cannot distinguish the hypotheses. The discrepancy is a meaningful limitation when interpreting the expanding trans-Neptunian census.

A hypothesis with observable consequences

The study makes the hidden-planet idea more specific by identifying orbital populations to search for. Larger samples of detached and highly inclined bodies could strengthen or weaken those predictions. Repeated imaging from the Rubin Observatory offers one route to improving that evidence.

Similar to Fig. 3, but showing the distant objects that survived 4.5 Gyr of dynamical evolution across the 25 successful systems obtained from the Emb-1M3 model, in which the scattering planets’ lifetimes were less than 30 Myr. (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

Direct detection would provide a much clearer test. Until then, population comparisons must account for observational biases and the small number of objects in the most distant categories. More discoveries could change which planet parameters appear favorable, or reveal shortcomings in the proposed mechanism.

The most extreme objects are particularly scarce: a distribution inferred from only a handful of detections can shift as the sample grows. That is why predictions for populations matter alongside comparisons with individual striking examples.

The calculations also leave PX2’s origin unresolved. Placing a planet on a stable distant orbit tests its consequences, but does not show how it formed or arrived there. A complete account must connect that history with the same distant populations the planet is meant to explain.

For now, PX2 provides a candidate explanation for several orbital patterns, with a clear mismatch still requiring refinement. The next advance must come from better observations and models that predict what those observations reveal, whether or not another planet ultimately appears in telescope images as a directly measurable moving object.

Dig deeper into distant solar system planets

These resources explain earlier planet proposals and the surveys needed to test them.

Research findings are available online in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The original story "Planet X2: A hidden world twice Earth’s mass could be lurking beyond Neptune" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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