Scientists use Einstein’s equations to reveal what came before the Big Bang

Numerical relativity may let scientists test early-universe ideas once considered beyond the reach of physics. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Some of the hardest questions in cosmology begin where the usual math gives up. Push Einstein’s theory far enough back toward the Big Bang, and the equations run into a singularity, a point where density and temperature shoot to infinity and known physics stops being useful.

That breakdown has helped turn questions about the universe’s earliest moments into something close to a dead end. What existed before the Big Bang? Could the cosmos have bounced out of an earlier phase? Did inflation begin in a smooth universe, or a messy one? Those ideas have often been discussed more as speculation than as something scientists could truly test.

A new review argues that this may be starting to change. Writing in Living Reviews in Relativity, Eugene Lim of King’s College London, Katy Clough of Queen Mary University of London, and Josu Aurrekoetxea of the University of Oxford make the case that numerical relativity could give cosmologists a way into regions that pen-and-paper methods cannot reach.

Numerical relativity uses computers to approximate solutions to Einstein’s equations in situations too complicated for analytic math. The method is already well known in black hole physics, where it helped researchers model black hole mergers and the gravitational waves they produce.

Study divided the review into work that focuses on the pre-Big Bang phase, which covers the period up to the end of inflation on this diagram. The post-Big Bang phase covers non-perturbative dynamics from the end of inflation to the emission of the CMB. The late-universe phase is the remainder of the diagram, which contains the standard cosmological history. (CREDIT: Living Reviews in Relativity)

Where the neat picture breaks down

In most of cosmology, scientists simplify the problem by assuming the universe is smooth on large scales and looks the same in every direction. That picture, built into the familiar Robertson-Walker description of the cosmos, works well for much of the universe we can observe today.

But the early universe was unlikely to be so tidy.

Those standard shortcuts become much less reliable when gravity is strong, matter is badly uneven, and spacetime is changing in violent ways. In those cases, the review says, fully relativistic simulations may be the only way to follow what happens.

“You can search around the lamppost, but you can’t go far beyond the lamppost, where it’s dark—you just can’t solve those equations,” Lim explains. “Numerical relativity allows you to explore regions away from the lamppost.”

That shift matters because many of cosmology’s biggest unknowns live precisely in that dark region. Inflation, for example, is widely used to explain why the universe now looks so smooth and flat, but the trigger for that rapid expansion remains unsettled. Simulations that do not assume perfect symmetry could help show which starting conditions actually produce inflation and which do not.

The review argues that this is especially important when inhomogeneities are strong, stretch across horizon-sized regions, and cannot be treated as small ripples on an otherwise simple background.

The relation of cosmological NR simulations to other regimes where approximations can be made is illustrated in this figure. (CREDIT: Living Reviews in Relativity)

From black hole crashes to cosmic beginnings

Numerical relativity has a long history, but it gained its modern reputation through black holes. Early work in the 1960s and 1970s showed promise, and the field took off when physicists needed accurate models for the gravitational waves expected from compact-object mergers.

By 2005, simulations had finally become good enough to crack the black hole merger problem. That success helped pave the way for later detections by LIGO and showed that computation could solve parts of general relativity that ordinary calculations could not.

The new review says cosmology is now in a similar position. Researchers have the numerical tools, but the overlap between cosmologists and numerical relativists is still limited. Part of the paper’s goal is simply to help the two groups speak the same language, from gauge choices and boundary conditions to how one should interpret results in a highly uneven spacetime.

Those technical details are not minor. The authors spend much of the review on practical obstacles: how to choose initial conditions that satisfy Einstein’s constraints, what sort of boundaries to impose on a simulated universe, which coordinate choices remain stable, and how to tell whether a result reflects real physics or merely a bad choice of slicing.

Probing a universe with a past

Among the most striking possibilities is the chance to examine models in which the universe did not begin from a one-time start. Some theories picture the cosmos as cyclic, passing through repeated phases of contraction and expansion. Others try to replace the singular Big Bang with a bounce.

Oscillon formation during preheating. The faces of the box show the evolution of inflationary fluctuations and the inner regions correspond to the isocontours of density, illustrating the formation of oscillons. (CREDIT: Living Reviews in Relativity)

These scenarios are difficult because they involve exactly the kinds of extreme gravity and strong irregularity that defeat standard approximations. The review suggests numerical relativity may be one of the few tools capable of testing whether such models can actually work.

The same is true for other long-running ideas near the border of observation and theory. The authors point to cosmic strings, bubble collisions, primordial black holes, preheating after inflation, and subtle general relativistic effects in the later universe as problems that can benefit from full simulations.

In some cases, the payoff could be observational. Simulations may help predict what signatures bubble collisions would leave in the cosmic microwave background, or what kind of gravitational wave patterns might come from cosmic strings or violent processes after inflation.

That does not mean the paper claims answers already exist. Much of the review is a map of open territory rather than a report of a solved mystery. It also stresses that full general relativistic simulations are expensive, technically difficult, and only justified when simpler methods fail.

Still, the authors argue that the field has reached a point where these efforts are no longer premature.

A tougher test for cosmic theories

One theme running through the review is that numerical relativity may help turn broad origin stories into models that must survive concrete tests. It is one thing to propose that inflation smooths out a chaotic beginning, or that a contracting universe can bounce cleanly into expansion. It is another to evolve such a spacetime without symmetry assumptions and see whether the idea holds together.

For cosmologists a change in gauge implies a small perturbation to the slicing, but with the background FLRW slice about which the perturbation is defined always aligned with the symmetry of the spacetime. (CREDIT: Living Reviews in Relativity)

That kind of pressure test could narrow the range of plausible theories.

It could also sharpen debates that already exist. The review notes, for example, that earlier numerical work has been used to ask how robust inflation is to rough initial conditions, whether slow contraction can smooth an inhomogeneous cosmos, and how much full general relativity changes late-universe predictions compared with standard approximations.

Lim and his coauthors hope the paper helps build a larger shared field around those questions.

“We hope to actually develop that overlap between cosmology and numerical relativity so that numerical relativists who are interested in using their techniques to explore cosmological problems can go ahead and do it,” says Lim. “And cosmologists who are interested in solving some of the questions they cannot solve, can use numerical relativity.”

Practical implications of the research

The immediate impact is not that scientists have solved what happened before the Big Bang. It is that some questions once pushed aside as unreachable may now be framed as computational problems.

If simulations can show which early-universe models remain stable, which collapse, and which leave observable traces, researchers would gain a more rigorous way to judge ideas about cosmic origins.

As computing power improves, that could help connect abstract theories to measurable signals in gravitational waves, the cosmic microwave background, or the structure of the universe itself.

Research findings are available online in the journal Living Reviews in Relativity.

The original story "Scientists use Einstein’s equations to reveal what came before the Big Bang" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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